ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Alleged knife-wielding man charged with assault spree in Irvine

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jK0E3_0k6WeGYs00
Ricardo De La Riva. | Photo courtesy of the Irvine Police Department/Twitter

A felon with a lengthy criminal history was charged Thursday with going on a spree of what police called unprovoked assaults that included a stabbing in Irvine.

Ricardo De La Riva Jr., 43, of Irvine, was charged with attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies, along with sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury on a victim.

Officers were dispatched at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday to the Heritage Plaza shopping center at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue, where a man was slashed on the arm by an attacker, police said.

The suspect confronted another man, who he allegedly threatened with a knife, police said. The suspect then ran to Walnut Avenue and Ravenwood Street, where he demanded a shirt from a man in his front yard, police said.

When the victim refused, De La Riva allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive the attack, police said.

The defendant did not know any of the alleged victims, police said.

De La Riva pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon in November 2017, according to court records. The defendant pleaded guilty to burglary and arson in September 2000, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 29 and was sentenced to 60 hours of community service and ordered to attend self-help meetings, according to court records.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LASD, Azusa PD investigate death of man in Duarte

A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said...
DUARTE, CA
foxla.com

Man allegedly holding knife shot, killed by Tustin PD

TUSTIN, Calif. - One man was killed Sunday after police shot at a man allegedly holding a knife in the Tustin area, according to officials. Tustin Police received calls about a man walking in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. According to reports, the man was seen holding a large knife and allegedly had blood on his hands and clothes.
TUSTIN, CA
KTLA.com

Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death

More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations. Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two arrested in stabbing death

Two men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Stanton. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Katella Avenue (east of Knott Street) at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday in reference to an assault. Upon...
STANTON, CA
newsmirror.net

Shooting incident outside the Yucaipa Police Station

Today, Saturday, Jan. 7, there was a shooting incident outside the Yucaipa Police Station. Law enforcement have the area taped off since it is an active investigation. According to a statement from YPD, "Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway, no additional threats or suspects outstanding. Detectives en route, news release to follow when additional info is available."
YUCAIPA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two men arrested after stabbing man to death in Orange County

STANTON, Calif. – A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Stanton and two suspects were later arrested. The man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times about 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Katella Avenue, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw. “He was quickly...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal Orange County crash that killed toddler

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 26-year-old man turned himself in to Westminster police following a crash that killed a 3-year-old girl, police said Saturday. Bautista Decastilla of Westminster was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after he appeared at the Westminster police station and spoke with investigators, Commander Kevin MacCormick said.
WESTMINSTER, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy