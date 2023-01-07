American Airlines to stop service at Long Beach Airport

| Photo courtesy of Anna Zvereva/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

American Airlines announced Friday it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February.

The airline currently operates three daily flights between Long Beach and Phoenix, and airline officials said in a statement “the route is not meeting performance expectations.”

“The last day for operations in LGB will be Feb. 28, 2023,” according to the airline. “We are proactively reaching out to customers with travel plans beyond Feb. 28 to offer alternative travel arrangements.”

American Airlines operates more than 145 daily flights from Los Angeles International, Hollywood Burbank, Ontario International and John Wayne airports.

In a statement, Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said, “We appreciate the great relationship we’ve enjoyed with American Airlines and understand their tough business decision during these challenging times. We look forward to welcoming them back to Long Beach in the future.”