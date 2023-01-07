ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Porterville Recorder

Undermanned Suns spoil Stephen Curry's return to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mikal Bridges had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists and the undermanned Suns dominated in Stephen Curry’s return from injury as Phoenix beat the Golden State Warriors for a third time this season, 125-113 on Tuesday night to snap a season-worst six-game skid.
Porterville Recorder

Bucks rally from 17 points down, beat Knicks 111-107

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used 3-point shooting to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-107 on Monday night. Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez...
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101

Percentages: FG .435, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-6, Doncic 3-9, Bullock 2-7, Ntilikina 1-1, Wood 0-1, Hardy 0-3, Bertans 0-5). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dinwiddie 2, Wood 2, Bertans, McGee). Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 3, Wood 3, Bullock 2, Dinwiddie,...
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 125, Golden State 113

PHOENIX (125) Craig 5-16 0-0 12, Saric 7-11 2-2 19, Biyombo 4-7 0-0 8, Bridges 10-18 5-7 26, Washington Jr. 6-17 4-4 21, Wainright 1-1 2-2 4, Lee 3-8 14-14 22, Landale 3-6 0-0 6, Okogie 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 41-90 29-31 125. GOLDEN STATE (113) D.Green 1-5 2-2 5,...
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh faces No. 24 Duke following Burton's 28-point outing

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -8.5; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Jamarius Burton scored 28 points in Pittsburgh's 75-74 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Blue Devils are 8-0 on...
Porterville Recorder

Orlando 109, Portland 106

Percentages: FG .513, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Carter Jr. 3-4, M.Wagner 3-4, F.Wagner 2-5, Banchero 1-5, Houstan 0-1, Suggs 0-2, G.Harris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Banchero, Carter Jr.). Turnovers: 16 (Banchero 5, Carter Jr. 3, Fultz 3, F.Wagner 2, M.Wagner 2, Suggs).
Porterville Recorder

Northern Kentucky travels to Milwaukee for conference showdown

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Marques Warrick and the Northern Kentucky Norse visit BJ Freeman and the Milwaukee Panthers in Horizon play. The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Horizon with 26.0 defensive rebounds per...
Porterville Recorder

UTAH STATE 83, WYOMING 63

Percentages: FG .391, FT .412. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Oden 2-3, Dusell 2-4, Maldonado 2-4, Kyman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 8 (Maldonado 4, Anderson, Dusell, Kyman, Powell). Steals: 3 (Oden 2, Maldonado). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Funk337-134-42-53222. Dorius91-20-00-4032. Ashworth322-74-51-6718. Bairstow355-103-41-53414.
