Representative Kevin McCarthy wins Speakership after 15 ballot rounds

By Jessica Jacoby
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON D.C. (WEHT) – After 15 rounds of voting, Representative Kevin McCarthy of California won the House Speakership early Saturday morning after voting continued Friday at 10 p.m.

After the 14th vote fell short by one vote, there was a motion to adjourn which failed.

The voting continued at 11:50 p.m. and was complete when McCarthy reached 216 votes. The 15th historic vote put an end to five days of voting by the House of Representatives.

