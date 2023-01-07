ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Florida 5, Colorado 4

Colorado103—4 First Period_1, Florida, Barkov 10 (Lundell), 9:07. 2, Florida, Montour 7 (Bennett, Verhaeghe), 11:52. 3, Florida, Bennett 9 (Reinhart), 13:47 (pp). 4, Colorado, Cogliano 6 (Makar, MacDermid), 19:06. Penalties_Reinhart, FLA (Tripping), 3:17; Lehkonen, COL (Hooking), 12:38. Second Period_5, Florida, Tkachuk 21 (Montour, Barkov), 19:08. Penalties_Lundell, FLA (Tripping), 3:43;...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Porterville Recorder

UTAH STATE 83, WYOMING 63

Percentages: FG .391, FT .412. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Oden 2-3, Dusell 2-4, Maldonado 2-4, Kyman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 8 (Maldonado 4, Anderson, Dusell, Kyman, Powell). Steals: 3 (Oden 2, Maldonado). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Funk337-134-42-53222. Dorius91-20-00-4032. Ashworth322-74-51-6718. Bairstow355-103-41-53414.
LOGAN, UT
Porterville Recorder

Orlando 109, Portland 106

ORLANDO (109) Banchero 5-16 8-10 19, F.Wagner 12-20 3-4 29, Carter Jr. 7-11 3-4 20, Fultz 7-8 4-4 18, G.Harris 2-5 0-0 4, M.Wagner 4-7 0-0 11, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 2-6 2-3 6, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-78 20-25 109. PORTLAND (106) Grant...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

NO. 23 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, NEVADA 65

Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Williams 2-5, Baker 1-3, Lucas 1-4, Davidson 1-5, Coleman 0-2, Blackshear 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Blackshear). Turnovers: 8 (Blackshear 4, Williams 2, Baker, Lucas). Steals: 9 (Williams 4, Blackshear, Coleman, Davidson, Foster, Pettigrew). Technical Fouls:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 125, Golden State 113

PHOENIX (125) Craig 5-16 0-0 12, Saric 7-11 2-2 19, Biyombo 4-7 0-0 8, Bridges 10-18 5-7 26, Washington Jr. 6-17 4-4 21, Wainright 1-1 2-2 4, Lee 3-8 14-14 22, Landale 3-6 0-0 6, Okogie 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 41-90 29-31 125. GOLDEN STATE (113) D.Green 1-5 2-2 5,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy