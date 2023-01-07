Read full article on original website
KIMT
Century High School is Looking for Donations
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Century High School could use some help supplying their SOS Resource Room. The room's a food and clothing pantry that helps support the school's students and their families. It's been frequently used this school year. The school's looking for items like hygiene products, snacks, and winter clothing. Joli Mancilman, one of the school social workers, said the donations make a big significant impact on students.
KIMT
City of Rochester promotes achievements in 2022 year in review video
ROCHESTER, Minn. - 2022 was a busy year for Rochester city government. The city showed off their achievements with a year in review video in Monday night's city council meeting. The city listed scores of accomplishments in the 11-minute long video. Rochester earned praise from several publications. They gave the...
KIMT
Painting workshop in Zumbrota to help theatre
ZUMBROTA, Minn.-An art lover used a painting workshop to try to help out the State Theatre. Linda Smith, the instructor, had the participants trace the outlines of hollyhocks and use watercolor paints to decorate them. The event was designed for both experienced painters as well as those relatively more new to the art.
KIMT
Dead male found in Rochester park, gun located near the body
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Rochester. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
KIMT
The United Way in Olmsted County and Dodge County are merging
ROCHESTER & KASSON, Minn. – The United Way of Olmsted County and the United Way of Dodge County have merged. The move comes following more than six months of discussions after the United Way of Dodge County proposed the idea. “We are excited about this decision to merge the...
KIMT
'Don't rush into this thing' Sheriff Kevin Torgerson concerned over recreational marijuana bill
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson wants Minnesota lawmakers to weigh the consequences of legalizing marijuana in the state. "Don't rush into this thing until we have the safety aspects of it ready first. So we can actually enforce the law that I hope they pass that has restrictions," says Torgerson.
KIMT
Albert Lea has a New Mayor
ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Albert Lea has a new mayor. Rich Murray has served on the Albert Lea City Council for the past six years. He wants to help current businesses in the community expand while also encouraging more outside businesses to come to Albert Lea. Additionally, he's looking to help create more housing units, like apartments and single-family homes, for the city. He says he wants to serve the people of Albert Lea.
KIMT
Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
KIMT
Rochester City Council approves changes to municipal golf program
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council voted to approve new changes to the city's municipal golf program at its meeting on Monday. The plan includes increasing the price of golf season passes, as well as daily rates. Ultimately, the goal is to raise $500,000 dollars in net revenue, with $400,000 dollars...
KIMT
Bridge replacement project starts Monday in Mower County
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – Crews are scheduled to begin reconstruction of Bridge 5064 on 220th Street in Mower County on Monday. Mower County Public Works says the bridge, which is about ¼ mile east of 28th Street NE, will be removed and replaced. That will close the road to traffic and detours will be in place. Land owners along 220th Street will be able to access their properties from one side or the other side of the bridge.
KIMT
Rochester man, 21, arrested for attempting to force way into homes before he was tased by police
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man who tried to force his way into two homes was arrested Friday afternoon after he was tased. The situation began at 3:24 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th st. NW. when Terry Moon, of Rochester, was banging on a female’s door before police were called. Moon was located on N. Broadway Ave. and was told he was under arrest before he pulled a glass bottle from his pocket and told the officer to wait for backup.
KIMT
Rochester man, 23, arrested for pointing gun at man during road-rage incident
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 23-year-old was arrested Tuesday following a road-rage incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at the victim. Police said it happened at 1:39 p.m. at S. Broadway Ave. and 12th St. when Dillon Nolan, 23, of Rochester, break-checked a 46-year-old male before he pointed a gun at the man.
KIMT
Authorities ID 12-year-old killed in snowmobile accident in SE Minnesota
THEILMAN, Minn. - A 12-year-old boy is dead after hitting a tree on a snowmobile Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Monday that Blaze Leland Himle died in the crash. Wabasha Sheriff's Office, Wabasha Fire Department, and Wabasha Ambulance were dispatched to rural Theilman for a report of a snowmobile versus treey crash, said the Sheriff's Office.
KIMT
RCTC nursing students exceed state and national averages on board exams
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) says its 2022 nursing graduates did better on NCLEX board exams than both the state and national average. RCTC says its Associate Degree Nursing program had 119 first-time test takers with a pass rate of 89.08% and the Practical Nursing program had 26 first-time test takers with a pass rate of 92.31%.
KIMT
Police: Rochester man threatens to kill woman before pointing replica gun at officers
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 61-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman was arrested Sunday after he pointed a replica gun at officers as they entered an apartment. Police said it happened at 3:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. NE. when a man was heard telling a woman, “I’m going to kill you.”
KIMT
Man arrested for doing over $200,000 damage to Howard County road
CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for doing over $200,000 in damage to a new road. Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022,...
