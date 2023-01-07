ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMT

Century High School is Looking for Donations

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Century High School could use some help supplying their SOS Resource Room. The room's a food and clothing pantry that helps support the school's students and their families. It's been frequently used this school year. The school's looking for items like hygiene products, snacks, and winter clothing. Joli Mancilman, one of the school social workers, said the donations make a big significant impact on students.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

City of Rochester promotes achievements in 2022 year in review video

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 2022 was a busy year for Rochester city government. The city showed off their achievements with a year in review video in Monday night's city council meeting. The city listed scores of accomplishments in the 11-minute long video. Rochester earned praise from several publications. They gave the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Painting workshop in Zumbrota to help theatre

ZUMBROTA, Minn.-An art lover used a painting workshop to try to help out the State Theatre. Linda Smith, the instructor, had the participants trace the outlines of hollyhocks and use watercolor paints to decorate them. The event was designed for both experienced painters as well as those relatively more new to the art.
ZUMBROTA, MN
KIMT

Dead male found in Rochester park, gun located near the body

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Rochester. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

The United Way in Olmsted County and Dodge County are merging

ROCHESTER & KASSON, Minn. – The United Way of Olmsted County and the United Way of Dodge County have merged. The move comes following more than six months of discussions after the United Way of Dodge County proposed the idea. “We are excited about this decision to merge the...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea has a New Mayor

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Albert Lea has a new mayor. Rich Murray has served on the Albert Lea City Council for the past six years. He wants to help current businesses in the community expand while also encouraging more outside businesses to come to Albert Lea. Additionally, he's looking to help create more housing units, like apartments and single-family homes, for the city. He says he wants to serve the people of Albert Lea.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester City Council approves changes to municipal golf program

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council voted to approve new changes to the city's municipal golf program at its meeting on Monday. The plan includes increasing the price of golf season passes, as well as daily rates. Ultimately, the goal is to raise $500,000 dollars in net revenue, with $400,000 dollars...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Bridge replacement project starts Monday in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – Crews are scheduled to begin reconstruction of Bridge 5064 on 220th Street in Mower County on Monday. Mower County Public Works says the bridge, which is about ¼ mile east of 28th Street NE, will be removed and replaced. That will close the road to traffic and detours will be in place. Land owners along 220th Street will be able to access their properties from one side or the other side of the bridge.
KIMT

Rochester man, 21, arrested for attempting to force way into homes before he was tased by police

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man who tried to force his way into two homes was arrested Friday afternoon after he was tased. The situation began at 3:24 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th st. NW. when Terry Moon, of Rochester, was banging on a female’s door before police were called. Moon was located on N. Broadway Ave. and was told he was under arrest before he pulled a glass bottle from his pocket and told the officer to wait for backup.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Authorities ID 12-year-old killed in snowmobile accident in SE Minnesota

THEILMAN, Minn. - A 12-year-old boy is dead after hitting a tree on a snowmobile Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Monday that Blaze Leland Himle died in the crash. Wabasha Sheriff's Office, Wabasha Fire Department, and Wabasha Ambulance were dispatched to rural Theilman for a report of a snowmobile versus treey crash, said the Sheriff's Office.
THEILMAN, MN
KIMT

RCTC nursing students exceed state and national averages on board exams

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) says its 2022 nursing graduates did better on NCLEX board exams than both the state and national average. RCTC says its Associate Degree Nursing program had 119 first-time test takers with a pass rate of 89.08% and the Practical Nursing program had 26 first-time test takers with a pass rate of 92.31%.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy