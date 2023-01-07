ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wglt.org

IG report shows systemic flaws in Illinois prison hiring

It started with a single simple case of nepotism. But an investigation by the state Executive Inspector General’s office showed a much more pervasive problem of preferential hiring practices and a startling lack of hiring policy within the division of the Department of Corrections tasked with keeping prisons safe and investigating alleged misconduct within the agency.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

The Edwards power plant is now closed permanently. Here's what happens next

With the end of 2022, the E.D. Edwards coal-burning power plant in Bartonville is officially closed. That closure came about as the result of a 2019 federal consent decree settling a Clean Air Act lawsuit that environmental groups first filed against the facility in 2013. Plant owner Vistra Energy plans to convert the power plant site for 37 megawatts of battery energy storage. That's enough to power more than 18,000 homes.
BARTONVILLE, IL
977wmoi.com

Warren County Crimestoppers seeking help to locate fugitive

01/10/2023 Featured Fugitive: Patrick “Petey” Pence. On December 27, 2022, Pence failed to appear in court to begin serving a sentence on a felony case for which he has already been found guilty. He is charged in that case with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He has an outstanding warrant in the amount of $1000,000 (10% cash) for this and a separate case.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Normal's police chief says new license plate cameras are already paying dividends

Something happened this week at the Normal Police Department that hasn't happened in a while. They’re actually at full strength, at least on paper. Police departments across the country face recruiting and retention challenges and a lot of turnover. At Normal Police, that staff turnover includes a new chief, Steve Petrilli, who’s nine months into the top job.
NORMAL, IL
starvedrock.media

New Drug Charges For Streator Woman

On probation for drug dealing, a Streator woman faces new drug charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Janessa Phillips was in an Ottawa courtroom Tuesday morning hearing that she's charged with two felony counts of dealing cocaine. The alleged sales happened in June. Phillips is being jailed on a million dollars bond. She was...
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
CANTON, IL
wglt.org

Investors open expanded warehouse in Normal with plans for more development

A revived industrial property in north Normal has expanded, and economic developers hope it's the first sign McLean County can become an industrial hub in central Illinois. “It’s hard to imagine what one million square feet looks like until you are actually standing in it,” beamed Colin Logue, vice president of Bloomington-Normal operations for P.J. Hoerr, the general contractor for the expansion project. “Just visualize 6 1/2 football fields long.”
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

KDB apparently also closes Sankoty Lakes

SPRING BAY, Ill. – The Scottish Rite Theatre and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts aren’t the only entities closing as owner KDB Group says it’s taking a look at all its operations. 25 News obtained an e-mail from a customer of Sankoty Lakes...
SPRING BAY, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting

DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
DAVENPORT, IA
25newsnow.com

Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Eight people displaced after an overnight house fire in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters responded to a call for a house fire around 10:30 Monday night in the area of N. Douglas Ave. When fire crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the back of the two-story home and no occupants were found inside. Firefighters were...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

11-year-old arrested for car theft in Peoria Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police. According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Victim identified in December shooting

UPDATE: A man killed in a December shooting was identified by the Davenport Police Department on Monday. Justin Royer, 40, of Peoria, was found on December 5 after officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of West 16th Street in Davenport. The incident remains under investigation.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy