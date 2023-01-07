Read full article on original website
Pekin City Council rejects mayor’s proposal allowing recall of elected officials
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A proposal that would have made it possible for Pekin voters to remove elected leaders from office was defeated by the city council Monday night. The council’s vote was 6-1, with Karen Hohimer the only member favoring the idea. Incumbent Mayor Mark Luft is...
Peoria City Council says yes to weed dispensary and Harrison School demolition
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria City Council held its joint City Council/Town Board Meeting on Tuesday night. The council voted whether to adopt Ordinance 23-010 amending a special use in a Class C-2 District to allow an adult-use cannabis dispensary for the property located at 1210 W. Glen Ave.
New Galesburg church looking to build permanent home. Here’s where it might go
A new Galesburg church is exploring the acquisition of land to build a permanent place of worship on the far north edge of Galesburg. But first, there would need to be a change of zoning in the Gale Village Subdivision on North Seminary Street. The Ascent Church, which has held...
IG report shows systemic flaws in Illinois prison hiring
It started with a single simple case of nepotism. But an investigation by the state Executive Inspector General’s office showed a much more pervasive problem of preferential hiring practices and a startling lack of hiring policy within the division of the Department of Corrections tasked with keeping prisons safe and investigating alleged misconduct within the agency.
The Edwards power plant is now closed permanently. Here's what happens next
With the end of 2022, the E.D. Edwards coal-burning power plant in Bartonville is officially closed. That closure came about as the result of a 2019 federal consent decree settling a Clean Air Act lawsuit that environmental groups first filed against the facility in 2013. Plant owner Vistra Energy plans to convert the power plant site for 37 megawatts of battery energy storage. That's enough to power more than 18,000 homes.
EDC: Cell phone data show more people are driving 60 to 90 miles to work in Bloomington-Normal
More people are commuting greater distances to work in Bloomington-Normal every day, with some traveling 60 to 90 miles to work here – and about a quarter of Rivian’s workers driving an hour to work each day. That’s according to an analysis of cell phone location data and tracking from Rivian itself.
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
Warren County Crimestoppers seeking help to locate fugitive
01/10/2023 Featured Fugitive: Patrick “Petey” Pence. On December 27, 2022, Pence failed to appear in court to begin serving a sentence on a felony case for which he has already been found guilty. He is charged in that case with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He has an outstanding warrant in the amount of $1000,000 (10% cash) for this and a separate case.
Normal's police chief says new license plate cameras are already paying dividends
Something happened this week at the Normal Police Department that hasn't happened in a while. They’re actually at full strength, at least on paper. Police departments across the country face recruiting and retention challenges and a lot of turnover. At Normal Police, that staff turnover includes a new chief, Steve Petrilli, who’s nine months into the top job.
New Drug Charges For Streator Woman
On probation for drug dealing, a Streator woman faces new drug charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Janessa Phillips was in an Ottawa courtroom Tuesday morning hearing that she's charged with two felony counts of dealing cocaine. The alleged sales happened in June. Phillips is being jailed on a million dollars bond. She was...
Quad Cities man, wanted for Attempted Murder, arrested in Fulton County
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says they’ve arrested a Quad Cities man wanted for an attempted murder in that area. Sheriffs officials Monday confirming the arrest happened Friday around 5:30 p.m. at a Casey’s location in Lewistown. No information about the attempted murder has...
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
Investors open expanded warehouse in Normal with plans for more development
A revived industrial property in north Normal has expanded, and economic developers hope it's the first sign McLean County can become an industrial hub in central Illinois. “It’s hard to imagine what one million square feet looks like until you are actually standing in it,” beamed Colin Logue, vice president of Bloomington-Normal operations for P.J. Hoerr, the general contractor for the expansion project. “Just visualize 6 1/2 football fields long.”
KDB apparently also closes Sankoty Lakes
SPRING BAY, Ill. – The Scottish Rite Theatre and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts aren’t the only entities closing as owner KDB Group says it’s taking a look at all its operations. 25 News obtained an e-mail from a customer of Sankoty Lakes...
Bloomington Police still looking for community help after Feb. 2022 homicide
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the community’s help with any information about the February 12, 2022 homicide of Dylan L. Meserole. At the time, police said, that 20-year-old Meserole died from a gunshot wound. Police were called to the 1600 block of...
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
Eight people displaced after an overnight house fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters responded to a call for a house fire around 10:30 Monday night in the area of N. Douglas Ave. When fire crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the back of the two-story home and no occupants were found inside. Firefighters were...
11-year-old arrested for car theft in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police. According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.
Victim identified in December shooting
UPDATE: A man killed in a December shooting was identified by the Davenport Police Department on Monday. Justin Royer, 40, of Peoria, was found on December 5 after officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of West 16th Street in Davenport. The incident remains under investigation.
