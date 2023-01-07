Two new members of Congress have fallen into the presidential line of succession following a tumultuous week in politics that saw the next House Speaker elected. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Pro Tempore Patty Murray (D-Wash.) are second and third in line to the presidency after the new Congress was sworn in earlier this month. They follow Vice President Harris, who will remain first in line. While Murray was easily elected president pro tempore of the Senate on Tuesday, McCarthy was not elected to Speaker until the early hours of Saturday morning after a group of GOP holdouts forced the House to conduct 15 rounds of voting.

1 DAY AGO