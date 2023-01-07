ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dry cat food recalled over Salmonella concerns; risk of human infections

TFP Nutrition is recalling HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food because of potential Salmonella contamination. The product was manufactured on Nov. 13, 2022, at TFP Nutrition’s Nacogdoches, Texas facility. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet...
Cat Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

Cat owners should take some extra precautions before their feline companion's next meal. TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food on Friday, Dec. 16 due to salmonella contamination concerns, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the...
Cucumbers linked to multi-country Salmonella outbreak

A Salmonella outbreak in Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands has been linked to contaminated cucumbers from Spain. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) said 72 people are sick in the Salmonella Agona outbreak and 24 have been hospitalized. People across the country fell sick from the end of October...
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads

Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Egg prices have more than tripled in some states. Here's why.

The rising cost of eggs in the U.S. is denting household budgets. Americans in recent years have increased the number of eggs they consume while reducing their intake of beef and venison, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg consumption has grown in part because more families are eating them as their main protein substitute, Los Angeles Times reporter Sonja Sharp told CBS News. "Each of us eats about as many eggs as one hen can lay a year," she said. As demand for eggs has risen, production in the U.S. has slumped because of the ongoing bird, or "avian," flu epidemic. Nearly...
FDA warns against sprouts tied to the outbreak; other outbreak investigations ongoing

During this first week of 2023, the Food and Drug Administration continues to investigate three outbreaks of foodborne illnesses initially reported in 2022. The most recent outbreak has sickened people in three states and has been traced to fresh, raw alfalfa sprouts, according to the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FDA traced the Salmonella outbreak to sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises in Nebraska.
Eating boiled peanuts may cure children of potentially fatal allergy

ADELAIDE, Australia — Feeding children boiled peanuts may cure them of the potentially fatal allergy, according to new research. Researchers from Flinders University say a trial involving dozens of children between six and 18 years-old found they lost their allergy to peanuts within a few months. The condition complicates the lives of up to one in 50 children and one in 200 adults. Any contact with the snack food could trigger a reaction or even anaphylactic shock.
Some hospitalized patients' infections may develop from their own bacteria

Hospitals have strict hygiene and sanitation protocols to protect patients from bacteria that rarely sicken healthy people but can be deadly for vulnerable patients already hospitalized with serious illnesses. Nearly 100,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals of infections they develop after being admitted. But despite intense infection-control efforts, new strains of bacteria keep on emerging, seemingly out of nowhere, to sicken people in hospitals worldwide.
Over-40s on antibiotics ‘nearly 50 per cent more likely to develop Crohn’s disease’

Frequent use of antibiotics could increase the likelihood of developing Crohn’s disease or colitis by nearly 50% amongst the over-40s, a new study has suggested.Researchers followed more than six million people in Denmark for more than 10 years and found that taking antibiotics was linked to an increase in risk of inflammatory bowel disease.The study suggested that the effects appear to be cumulative and an impact was seen in all age groups, but in particular for the over-40s.If you are between the ages of 40 and 60 and have taken antibiotics in the last five years then you are 48...
Warning letters sent to food firms across the U.S. because of import violations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
EU audit questions Turkish approach to control mycotoxins

Voluntary approaches to tackle certain mycotoxins in dried figs and pistachios in Turkiye don’t seem to be working, according to the European Commission’s health and safety agency. A remote DG Sante audit, in May and June 2022, included authorities, laboratories, producers, and exporters. The assessment followed regular Rapid...

