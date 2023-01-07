ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Kevin McCarthy's Wife Focuses on Faith and Family Instead of Politics

Few people have had a worse start to the new year than House Republic Leader Kevin McCarthy, who failed to be voted Speaker of the House on three different votes on Jan. 3. While the future of House leadership remains uncertain, some political observers wanted to learn more about Kevin McCarthy's wife and family life, and whether it has shaped his politics at all. Keep reading for all the details.
Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’

Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
‘The View': Whoopi Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Be ‘Behind Bars’ After Bragging She ‘Would’ve Won’ Jan. 6 (Video)

”If you and I had done this, engaged in this in any way, we would be facing charges,“ Whoopi said. The hosts of “The View” were once again disgusted with Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday morning, after the congressman recently claimed that she and Steve Bannon “would’ve won” the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, if they had planned it. Host Whoopi Goldberg even questioned why Greene is not in jail after saying so.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign 'if Democrats join up to elect a moderate Republican' as House speaker

If House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is bothered by the humiliation of losing vote after vote after vote for House speaker, he's not showing it publicly. "If this takes a little longer, and it doesn't meet your deadline, that's okay," he told reporters after losing the 11th vote Thursday night. "Because it's not how you start, it's how you finish." On CNN Thursday night, Jake Tapper half-joked that he's betting on 29 ballots before the House breaks it deadlock, and he laid out three possible resolutions: Changing the rules so a speaker can be elected with a plurality instead of a 218-vote...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
The 14 Republicans who switched their votes to McCarthy

UPDATE: This story was updated at 3:24 p.m. to clarify Rep.-elect Eli Crane as a “no” vote on electing Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. It was earlier updated to reflect Rep. Andy Harris’s (R-Md.) vote for McCarthy on the 13th ballot. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made significant gains in his bid to become the next…
Ryan Zinke, a former member of Donald Trump's Cabinet, said the former president's influence is "absolutely" waning amid the House speaker impasse.

"He's behind McCarthy and they ignored him," the former Interior secretary said. What happened: Rep.-elect Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), who served as Interior secretary in former President Donald Trump's administration, conceded the former president's influence is waning as his endorsement of Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker has failed to break loose any votes to date.
Ex-Capitol police chief claims Pelosi chose ‘optics’ Jan. 6

(NewsNation) — Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund had a number of criticisms about outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the committee investigating the Jan.6 Capitol Riots, and former President Donald Trump in an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert. Sund spoke to Vittert about his recently published book, “Courage...
New House speaker Kevin McCarthy thanks Trump for ‘helping get those final votes’

After an extraordinary week of in-fighting from the Republican party, newly elected House speaker Kevin McCarthy thanked Donald Trump for helping him overcome holdouts from his own ranks and secure the final votes to seal his victory.Things came full-circle for Mr McCarthy, who two years ago called it the “saddest day” of his political career as the GOP ceded both chambers of Congress and the presidency to Democrats and he denounced the violent insurrection at the Capitol.In the days afterward, Mr McCarthy blamed the then-president for encouraging his supporters to march on Capitol Hill, where they then interrupted the...
Kevin McCarthy Caught in Most Contentious House Speaker Election Since 1859 After Losing a Ninth Time

The Republican nominee for House speaker is facing hurdles not seen since the 19th century in his relentless pursuit of the nation's third-highest-ranking position Kevin McCarthy, leader of the House Republican Caucus, is heading into Thursday evening hoping that 10th time's the charm in his ongoing bid to become speaker of the House of Representatives. Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, the House completed its ninth round of voting for a House speaker — and like the eight times before, no candidate received more than half of the...
Donald Trump just keeps losing

Donald Trump is not a complicated man. He hates losing, but what he fears most is irrelevance. Trump grasps so relentlessly and desperately for the spotlight because he is haunted by the possibility that he might be … ignored. Which means this was a very bad week for the...
