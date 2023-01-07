Read full article on original website
Prep wrestling roundup: Lady Mustangs win own invitational
There’s no question it’s been a dynamic 2022-23 season so far for Bear River’s girls wrestling team. The Lady Bears have developed into one of the state’s elite programs and are expected to challenge Mountain Crest at next month’s 4A State Championships. Nevertheless, the Mustangs reminded the Bears why they are the two-time reigning 4A champions as they flat-out excelled at their annual tournament.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies toss Cowboys, get back to winning
Once again the Aggies responded after a loss in a big way. For the third time this season Utah State bounced back with a no-doubt win following a loss. Wyoming was the victim late Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies blew by the Cowboys, 83-63, in front of 7,890 fans to stay near the top of the Mountain West Conference standings.
USU football: Stanford transfer talks about commitment to Aggies
Jalen Greene, Siaosi Mariner and Brian Cobbs, three of Utah State's most productive wide receivers over the past five seasons, transferred from Power 5 Conference programs. Colby Bowman, a soon-to-be graduate transfer from Stanford, is hoping to make a similar impact for the Aggies. Unlike the three aforementioned athletes, though, Bowman will arrive in Logan with two years of eligibility remaining.
USU football: Mamea talks about his commitment to Aggies
Ephraim Banda, who coaches the safeties and is the defensive coordinator at Utah State, surely caught the attention of some Aggie football fans with a post he made Sunday on Twitter. "Absolutely CLEANING UP in the JCs as everyone chases the (transfer) portal," Banda posted.
Rural Route News - January 11, 2023
As the calendar turns over to a new year it is time for the leaders of all organizations, particularly those involving youth, to meet and have planning sessions. There is much to look forward to in the coming twelve months.
Thompson, JoeAnn (Malmberg)
JoeAnn Malmberg Thompson (88) passed away on January 7, 2023, at Maple Springs in North Logan, Utah. She was born on December 17,1934 in Logan, Utah to Joseph P. Malmberg and Lucy Buttars. She was raised in Clarkston, Utah and graduated from North Cache High School in 1953. After graduation she married her childhood sweetheart Mervin Thompson, they were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on August 24,1953. After their marriage Mervin and JoeAnn moved to Ogden, Utah where they lived for 19 years. JoeAnn graduated from Weber State College with a Cosmetology Instructor's license. She taught at Weber State prior to moving back to Clarkston in 1971, where she owned and operated a beauty salon for over 10 years. She then taught cosmetology in Logan for 20 years before she retired. She held various church positions including Relief Society President. JoeAnn was also the Emergency Preparedness Specialist for her community. Together with Mervin, she served a two-year stake LDS mission. She was also involved with the Martin Harris Pageant for over 20 years. JoeAnn's hobbies were her husband, grandchildren and great grandchildren, cooking, crocheting, sewing, gardening, quilting and painting. She is survived by her husband, Mervin, three children, MerLynn (Robert) Barson, Jay (Lori) Thompson, Shauna (Scott) Hillyard, along with 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. A viewing will be at Allen Mortuary (420 East 1800 North, North Logan, Utah) on January 11, 2023, from 6-8pm and at the Clarkston Church January 12, 2023 10-11:30. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon. Interment will be at the Clarkston Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thanks to Chani, Dawn and Becky and the caring staff at Maple Springs.
Douglas Duane Deakin
Douglas Duane Deakin passed on January 4, 2023. His otherwise golden heart failed him. He was born on January 4, 1990 to David and Debra Stokes Deakin. He grew up in Tremonton, Utah where he attended Bear River High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University. He served an LDS mission in the Phoenix, Arizona mission.
Hansen, Marvin LeRoy
Marvin LeRoy Hansen of Mendon, UT passed away on January 3rd, 2023. He was born on November 5th, 1936, to Moses John Hansen and Helen Barrett Hansen of Ogden, UT. He had two brothers Melvin Hansen (Janice) and Michael-deceased (Sherry) He married Karen Udy on September 14th, 1963, and together they raised six children; Kellie Martineau, Jennifer DeReus (Jeremy), Matthew Hansen (Lisa), Suzanne Hansen (Justin), Andrea Boyd and David Hansen (Angelina). Funeral services will be held in his honor on January 14th, 2023, at 12pm at the Mendon Church, 20 North 100 West. Viewing will begin at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, family suggest giving someone a helping hand. A complete Obituary can be viewed at Allenmortuaries.com.
Ranzenberger, Jay Martin
PROVIDENCE, UTAH - Jay M. Ranzenberger, 87, died from amyloidosis and heart failure on January 3, 2023 at Maple Springs in North Logan, Utah. He was born July 3, 1935, in Logan, Utah and was the son of John Martin and Elvina Jenson Ranzenberger. Jay was the third of six children and is a fraternal twin.
2022 in the rear view
Editor’s note: In looking back at 2022, the Citizen is highlighting a selection of articles that appeared in the newspaper throughout the year. The following excerpts do not necessarily represent the “biggest” stories, but some of those that helped make the year unique in Franklin County. JANUARY.
Auger, David Sharp
David Sharp Auger, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on January 7, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. He was born on May 31, 1936, in Cub River, Idaho to Verl J. and Alice Sharp Auger. He was the oldest child in the family. David grew up working on the family farm until he graduated from Preston High School in 1954. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the army. He was stationed at Fort Mead. While stationed there a friend of his introduced him to Margaret Umbel and she became the love of his life. She became his wife on November 15, 1955. After his time in the service ended they moved back to Preston. Three daughters Darlene, Karen, and Rhonda joined their family. They were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on August 18, 1976 David was always a very hard worker. He worked as an auto mechanic at various places in Preston. He eventually opened his own business, Auger Auto Service. He operated that business until he retired in 2001. David loved hunting, fishing, and a right good water fight. He was a ham radio operator with the call sign wb7cft. He also loved going camping with his family. He was a great Dutch oven cook making Dutch oven potatoes and chicken. Crab salad was also another favorite dish he would make. He is survived by his daughters Darlene (Daryl) Johnson and Karen (Clyde) Williams, 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 3 sisters Lois Johnson, Josephine Ragan, and Eileen Wood. He is survived by one brother, Eldon Auger. He was preceded in death by his wife Marge, his daughter Rhonda Pomeroy, a great-grandson Hudson Johnson, his parents, and a brother Lynn Auger. We would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at the Franklin County Medical Center and the Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho for their kind and caring service. Visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S State Street, Preston, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with funeral services following at 11 am. The interment will be in the Glendale Cemetery. We would like to thank the Franklin County Funeral Home for the kind care and compassionate service they have rendered to our family. Until we meet again, our fearless leader, we love you more!
Parks, Scott Edward
Scott Edward Parks, 52, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home in Nibley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Nibley 2nd Ward Chapel, 130 West 2600 South in Nibley. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Memories may be shared with the family, and a complete obituary may be viewed, at www.whitepinefunerals.com.
Out of Our Past - Jan. 11, 2023
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
Schofield, Walker Joseph
Schofield Walker Joseph Schofield 79 Smithfield passed away January 6, 2023. www.cvmortuary.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Fiagle, Gerald Lee
Fiagle Gerald Lee Fiagle 82 Providence passed away January 5, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E, Logan. Viewings will be held on Thursday, January 12 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Friday, January 13 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the funeral home. To view the complete obituary, visit www.whitepinefunerals.com .
Barbara Ann (Harris) Lutz
Barbara Lutz - Ann (Harris) Lutz, 84, of Perry, passed away January 7, 2023. webbmortuary.com. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Larsen-Sant Library awarded rantg
The Larsen-Sant Library in Preston has been awarded a grant this year from the Idaho Commission for Libraries entitled “Let’s Talk About It “ (LTAI). LTAI is an adult book group where the theme, books, and presenters from Idaho State University are provided for three months. Since...
