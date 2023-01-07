ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Why one book is upsetting some Jacksonville High School parents

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD was notified that a freshman student from the high school checked out an inappropriate book from an optional classroom bookshelf. A KETK viewer reached out, notifying us that the book is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Allison Bechdel. It’s a graphic novel that has been added to several […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Alba-Golden ISD approves 4-day school week beginning fall 2023

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Alba-Golden School District has voted unanimously to approve a three year pilot plan for a 4-day school week for the school year beginning in Fall 2023. According to those in the meeting, it will add 42 minutes to the school day Mondays through Thursdays, and...
ALBA, TX
KLTV

Tyler’s Lighthouse For the Blind says significance of braille remains

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The month of January recognizes the legally blind and visually impaired for National Braille Literacy Month. Although, as audio technology advances, people are questioning the use of braille. East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind says braille is still relevant and reliable to this day. “It (audio)...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Visit Tyler forms Arts and Culture Collective

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From Visit Tyler:. Visit Tyler, in association with the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Tyler, has formed the Tyler Arts and Culture Collective. The collective, made up of eleven people who have been appointed for their love of Tyler and the arts, was formed to provide a unified voice in promoting the arts in Tyler. The plan for, and formation of, the committee is being presented to the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting on January 10, 2023. The Tyler Arts and Culture Collective is a group that represents and promotes Tyler as an arts and cultural hot spot in East Texas. The purpose of this group is to work toward building a united arts voice for Tyler’s diverse arts community. This group will function to strengthen and support arts and culture within Tyler and surrounding areas.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Louisiana’s First Buc-ee’s Is Being Built 2-Hours East Of Longview

For decades now those traveling Texas interstates have sought rest, refuge, restrooms, refreshments and more at Buc-ee's. Travelers countdown to the exit after seeing that familiar beaver on the billboards showing the exit number. Then when that huge beaver in the sky gets in view, you know you'll be able to relieve yourself at the cleanest restrooms in the state of Texas!
RUSTON, LA
101.5 KNUE

I Know What Tyler, Texas Truly Needs and Everyone Would Love It

It’s always fun to think about what else we could add to Tyler, Texas or other businesses we would love to see pop up in East Texas but I have an idea that I think everyone would love. We all know that there are lots of delicious food options in East Texas, and some of those options don’t include a store front locations. So, why not have a dedicated food truck area so we know where our favorite food trucks will be located at all times?
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler Charles Payne arrested in Dallas County

Alba-Golden superintendent says 4-day school week will give teachers more planning time. Alba-Golden ISD recently voted to approve a three year pilot plan for a 4-day school week for the school year beginning in Fall 2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. She says she has 10% usable vision, so she...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home

“It wasn’t until I joined the Greater Longview United Way Board and this really became a possibility that I started learning more about it and the importance of having it in our community,” Rader said. Erika says there are about 7400 eligible children in Gregg County and so far over 700 families have signed up for free books.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

How is This Not One of Everyone’s Favorite Pizza Options in Tyler, TX?

Help me understand: How is this not one of everyone's favorite pizza options in Tyler, Texas?. OK, to be fair, Ken's Pizza has long been one of our favorite spots for pizza in East Texas for quite a long time. At the same time, when it comes to this particular TYPE of Ken's Pizza, I've heard so many mixed reactions. Some people LOVE it. However, some people look at me like I'm crazy when I tell them it's my very favorite pizza.
TYLER, TX

