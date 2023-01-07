TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From Visit Tyler:. Visit Tyler, in association with the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Tyler, has formed the Tyler Arts and Culture Collective. The collective, made up of eleven people who have been appointed for their love of Tyler and the arts, was formed to provide a unified voice in promoting the arts in Tyler. The plan for, and formation of, the committee is being presented to the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting on January 10, 2023. The Tyler Arts and Culture Collective is a group that represents and promotes Tyler as an arts and cultural hot spot in East Texas. The purpose of this group is to work toward building a united arts voice for Tyler’s diverse arts community. This group will function to strengthen and support arts and culture within Tyler and surrounding areas.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO