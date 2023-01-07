Read full article on original website
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tiger tandem topples Texas High
Tiger tandem topples Texas High News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 22:40 Image Payton Chism Kelcey Morris Body ...
fox44news.com
La Vega Boys Basketball uses second half surge to beat Jacksonville
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The La Vega Basketball team erased an eight point second half deficit on Monday night, as the Pirates beat Jacksonville 53-49. La Vega will next be in action on Friday, January 13th, when the Pirates host China Spring at 8:00 pm.
Why one book is upsetting some Jacksonville High School parents
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD was notified that a freshman student from the high school checked out an inappropriate book from an optional classroom bookshelf. A KETK viewer reached out, notifying us that the book is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Allison Bechdel. It’s a graphic novel that has been added to several […]
KLTV
Alba-Golden ISD approves 4-day school week beginning fall 2023
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Alba-Golden School District has voted unanimously to approve a three year pilot plan for a 4-day school week for the school year beginning in Fall 2023. According to those in the meeting, it will add 42 minutes to the school day Mondays through Thursdays, and...
KLTV
Tyler’s Lighthouse For the Blind says significance of braille remains
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The month of January recognizes the legally blind and visually impaired for National Braille Literacy Month. Although, as audio technology advances, people are questioning the use of braille. East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind says braille is still relevant and reliable to this day. “It (audio)...
KLTV
Visit Tyler forms Arts and Culture Collective
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From Visit Tyler:. Visit Tyler, in association with the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Tyler, has formed the Tyler Arts and Culture Collective. The collective, made up of eleven people who have been appointed for their love of Tyler and the arts, was formed to provide a unified voice in promoting the arts in Tyler. The plan for, and formation of, the committee is being presented to the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting on January 10, 2023. The Tyler Arts and Culture Collective is a group that represents and promotes Tyler as an arts and cultural hot spot in East Texas. The purpose of this group is to work toward building a united arts voice for Tyler’s diverse arts community. This group will function to strengthen and support arts and culture within Tyler and surrounding areas.
Louisiana’s First Buc-ee’s Is Being Built 2-Hours East Of Longview
For decades now those traveling Texas interstates have sought rest, refuge, restrooms, refreshments and more at Buc-ee's. Travelers countdown to the exit after seeing that familiar beaver on the billboards showing the exit number. Then when that huge beaver in the sky gets in view, you know you'll be able to relieve yourself at the cleanest restrooms in the state of Texas!
East Texas Women: The ladies behind Food Finders of Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we head to Tyler and introduce you to women who are doing what they can to fill the lives of others. The women behind Food Finders of Smith County are working mothers who wanted to do […]
I Know What Tyler, Texas Truly Needs and Everyone Would Love It
It’s always fun to think about what else we could add to Tyler, Texas or other businesses we would love to see pop up in East Texas but I have an idea that I think everyone would love. We all know that there are lots of delicious food options in East Texas, and some of those options don’t include a store front locations. So, why not have a dedicated food truck area so we know where our favorite food trucks will be located at all times?
Don’t Miss Out on One of the BEST Little Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas
We are fortunate to have so many great options when it comes to food here in East Texas. And you can find some AMAZING Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas. But I'll admit, I wasn't expecting this little spot in a strip center in Gresham, Texas to be as amazing as it is.
KLTV
Tyler Charles Payne arrested in Dallas County
Alba-Golden ISD recently voted to approve a three year pilot plan for a 4-day school week for the school year beginning in Fall 2023.
KLTV
Alba-Golden superintendent says 4-day school week will give teachers more planning time
ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - Alba-Golden ISD recently voted to approve a three year pilot plan for a 4-day school week for the school year beginning in Fall 2023. Superintendent Macie Thompson explained this came about as a way to give teachers more planning time for their lessons as well as for teacher recruitment and retainment.
KLTV
Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home
“It wasn’t until I joined the Greater Longview United Way Board and this really became a possibility that I started learning more about it and the importance of having it in our community,” Rader said. Erika says there are about 7400 eligible children in Gregg County and so far over 700 families have signed up for free books.
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway 80 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Hiway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better know by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, its kind of a rough area but […]
How is This Not One of Everyone’s Favorite Pizza Options in Tyler, TX?
Help me understand: How is this not one of everyone's favorite pizza options in Tyler, Texas?. OK, to be fair, Ken's Pizza has long been one of our favorite spots for pizza in East Texas for quite a long time. At the same time, when it comes to this particular TYPE of Ken's Pizza, I've heard so many mixed reactions. Some people LOVE it. However, some people look at me like I'm crazy when I tell them it's my very favorite pizza.
Tyler Residents Who Leave, Move To These 15 Appealing Cities the Most
East Texas is a wonderful place to raise a family, it's why my wife and I are doing it. And while there are certainly more people moving to Tyler, TX than leaving, there are of course a few folks moving out. Ever wonder where those losers move to?. We did...
A Popular New Shoe Store is Officially Open Just One Hour From Tyler
You may've heard rumors about this shoe store opening at The Shops in Terrell, TX, well believe all of those rumors. Now you can peruse in person all the hottest new Hey Dude styles. "These shoes are something everyone can love. They are made of sustainable materials, they're super comfortable,...
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023
She Says These are the BEST She’s Ever Had in Tyler, TX–or Anywhere
One Tyler, Texas area woman said she thought she'd NEVER find macarons as good as the ones she'd had at a wedding about 5 years ago. But that all changed when she found THIS place. Granted, I've not had the joy of visiting Rose City Sweets as of yet. But...
