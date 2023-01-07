ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Squeaker for Speaker: McCarthy Finally Wins Top House Post

By Ryan Bort and Tim Dickinson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUl1R_0k6Wc9Fm00

After days of public humiliation, and a chaotic 14th loss , Republican Kevin McCarthy has finally been elected Speaker of the House of Representatives on the 15th vote.

Just past Friday midnight, the Bakersfield, California, congressman at last secured the votes necessary to take hold of the gavel, following a grueling series of failed ballots that saw a gang of nearly 20 Republicans repeatedly lock arms against the longtime House GOP leader.

The impasse began to break on Friday morning. McCarthy held a call with Republicans, proclaiming he and the party were in a “good position.” The subsequent 12th ballot saw 14 members who had previously opposed him cast roll call votes for McCarthy. Yet another, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), joined during the 13th ballot, after which the House adjourned. “I’ll have the votes,” McCarthy predicted to CNN about the vote Friday night.

McCarthy was still off by one. Despite “Never Kevin” leaders Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boehbert voting “present,” instead of in opposition, McCarthy still could not muster more than half of the votes on the 14th roll call. A tumultuous face-to-face confrontation between Gaetz and McCarthy on the House floor failed to change the tally, and McCarthy instead headed to a 15th round of voting.

Then, on the 15th try, the anti-McCarthy bloc yielded together, with six members voting “present” instead of in opposition, lowering the win threshold, and allowing McCarthy to squeak through with bare majority of 216 votes.

The opposition to McCarthy’s speakership was centered in the far-right Freedom Caucus , with members bashing McCarthy as a lobbyist-beholden, bad-faith negotiator who would never accede to its populist ultra-MAGA demands. Some of the opposition was ideological; at least rhetorically, the Freedom Caucus advocates financial austerity and members see McCarthy as too free-spending. For others the conflict seemed far more personal , as with the case of Never-Kevin ringleader Matt Gaetz.

The hard-line Freedom Caucus has long wielded political power beyond its modest numbers by withholding backing on party-line votes essential to conducting business in the House, and grinding business to a halt. The vote for speaker is normally a routine display of party unity. McCarthy was nominated as speaker-designate by his party at the end of 2022 by an overwhelming margin within the House GOP conference. But to secure the gavel, McCarthy needed an absolute majority of House members to vote for him. With 214 Democrats all voting in unison for their new leader, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, McCarthy could suffer no more than four GOP defections, given the slim margin voters afforded the Republicans during the 2022 “red ripple” midterm elections.

Using the Freedom Caucus’ favorite obstructionist tactic, 19 GOP members withheld party-line support from McCarthy on the first ballot on Tuesday. It was the first time in 100 years that a speaker had not been elected on the first ballot. The second ballot also failed, and by the third the number of anti-McCarthy Republicans had climbed to 20 . Former President Donald Trump tried to publicly rally support for McCarthy on Wednesday, but it had no effect. The number of Republicans who declined to vote for him rose to 21 on the three votes held later that day.

Attempting to shore up support, McCarthy agreed to a series of major concessions Wednesday night, but that didn’t make any difference, either. He lost all four votes held Thursday, gaining no ground. Each loss made McCarthy’s embarrassment more historic, with the congressman ultimately losing more speaker votes than in any contest since before the Civil War.

Negotiations intensified, with the GOP leader ceding even more authority to the hostage takers in his caucus. McCarthy reportedly conceded to demands that would allow any single GOP House member to trigger a new vote for McCarthy to be stripped of his gavel. McCarthy also promised floor votes on key issues, including term limits for House members. The new speaker is also said to have committed that there will be no “clean” vote to raise the federal debt ceiling later this year.

For McCarthy, 57, winning Friday night’s vote marks the end of a near decade-long quest to become speaker. The Californian was next-in line to assume the post in 2015 when the Freedom Caucus successfully ousted then-speaker John Boehner. But McCarthy withdrew his candidacy at the last moment in the wake of a gaffe, in which he admitted the true purpose of the Benghazi investigation was to bring down Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers, and amid rumors of a personal indiscretion. After playing second fiddle to eventual speaker Paul Ryan, and riding out the tumult of the Trump era, McCarthy again put himself in position to secure the gavel to start the 118th Congress.

In the runup to the 2022 elections, McCarthy hardly cloaked his ambition, infamously “joking” about an imagined transfer of power: “I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel,” he told a GOP audience in Tennessee in 2021. “ It’ll be hard not to hit her with it .” And even before this week’s protracted election drama, McCarthy took the presumptive step of moving into the speaker’s House chambers.

McCarthy may finally be Speaker but the chaos that preceded his election is a danger sign for the nation moving forward, shutting down the business of the House for days, in a prelude to what’s almost certain to become a full-fledged government shutdown during this congress.

McCarthy at last has his gavel, but the Freedom Caucus has McCarthy by the short hairs. This far right faction are now in position to demand that the Speaker join them in their hostage taking. Votes over funding the federal government or raising the debt ceiling are likely to degenerate into high-stakes games of chicken, with the GOP demanding that extremist priorities be met — or the full-faith-and-credit of the United States government suffers the consequences.

The speakership election may have been a clown show, but it could pale in comparison to the coming two years of tension as the GOP casts aside any concern for the welfare of the American people to embark on a series of standoffs with the Biden administration, and bogus, Benghazi-style investigations of their political enemies. And even after giving up the farm to his Freedom Caucus frenemies, McCarthy’s tenure as speaker could be nasty, brutish and short. As a Freedom Caucus founder, retired Arizona Rep. Matt Salmon, put it to Rolling Stone : “ They can totally undo him.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 21

Richard Childers
4d ago

Well finally it was starting to get boring except for the scuffle after vote 14 . The question now is can they come together? Well Matt Gaetz said he would resign if McCarthy became speaker, it will be interesting to see how he weasels out of resigning. It will be interesting also to see now that they got the rules changed to make it easier to call for removing him how many times the Republicans will have to deal with that. It is going to be a wild ride for Republicans!!!

Reply(16)
5
Related
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Man Who Wanted Him Dead on Jan. 6 Shouldn’t Be Charged

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Monday that the Department of Justice should “not bring charges against the former president,” for the events of January 6th. “I think the president’s actions and words on Jan. 6 were reckless,” Pence said. “But I don’t know that it is criminal to take bad advice from lawyers and so I hope the Justice Department is careful.” The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to vote Monday on whether to ask the Justice Department to criminally charge Trump for his role in the riot.. The committee is reportedly considering charges of...
Rolling Stone

MAGA Congressman Rants About ‘Deep State’ Trying to ‘Wipe Out the American Cowboy’

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), a newly elected representative from Montana, celebrated his second day in Congress with a lengthy rant about the American “Deep State” and the endangered “American cowboy.” Zinke, whose tenure as Trump’s Interior Secretary lasted from March 2017 to January 2019 until he was forced to resign over ethical violations — but not before gutting the Endangered Species Act, opening up off-shore drilling, and shrinking national monuments, is one of several former Trump Cabinet officials to be mired in ethical violations. His political comeback was bolstered by Trump’s endorsement as he joins a new House GOP majority. During a...
MONTANA STATE
Rolling Stone

The Messy 2023 Golden Globes Failed to Justify Its Existence

If the Golden Globes airs on a weeknight and no one watches it, does it still matter? That was the question posed when the Oscars’ boozy cousin returned to television on Tuesday evening after a one-year absence. The awards show, a cash cow for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — a strange band of international journalists from obscure publications with loose ethics who love asking celebrities for autographs and pictures at press junkets to the puzzlement of nearly everyone else — was booted from the airwaves last year, and only announced its awards via Twitter, in rather embarrassing fashion, following a series...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos

Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

100K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy