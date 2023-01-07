Knights Tale: Franklin Boys Earn Big Win Over Hickory; Titusville Outlasts Eisenhower in Overtime Jan. 6, 2023

Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Keyser Has Monster Game in Jamestown Win; Mercer Tops Kennedy Catholic; Cochranton Outlasts CASH in Overtime Jan. 10, 2023
JAMESTOWN, Pa. – Cam Keyser had a monster game, pouring in a career-high 40 points as Jamestown earned an 83-41 win over George Junior Republic. Keyser scored 20 points each in both the first and second half and had 13 in the second quarter. He made 17 shots from 2-point range as well as a pair of 3’s and was 0-of-1 from the free throw line.
d9and10sports.com
Warren Boys Top Bradford For Second Time; Slippery Rock Boys Get Big Win Over Ellwood City Jan. 9, 2023
BRADFORD, Pa. – Owen Becker and Braylon Barnes combined for 45 points as Warren beat Bradford for the second time this season, 70-50. Rewatch the game:. “Our energy was great on offense, which pushed us,” Barnes said. “Our defense wasn’t great. But mental mistakes are going to happen when you haven’t played in a while (the Dragons’ last game was Dec. 30).”
d9and10sports.com
Fourth-Quarter Push Helps Keystone Girls Down Clarion; Union Stuns C-L Girls; Ridgway, O-E Boys Roll Jan. 10, 2023
KNOX, Pa. – Leading by three to start the fourth quarter, Keystone opened the quarter on a 14-6 run on its way to a 41-28 win over visiting Clarion. Mia Traister was strong early in the quarter for the Lady Panthers scoring five points, including a banked home 3-pointer, while Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game Natalie Bowser put the capper on the win by scoring six of her game-high 18 points in the final eight minutes.
d9and10sports.com
Albright Helps Keystone Boys Rally Past ACV; Karns City Rallies to Beat DuBois Behind Beighley; Clearfield Gets Win
KNOX, Pa. – Keystone doubled A-C Valley’s score in the fourth quarter to pull out a 48-40 win over the visiting Falcons. The teams were tied at 32 going the final eight minutes before the Panthers outscored A-C Valley 16-8 in the quarter to get the win. Tyler...
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
wtae.com
Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
explore venango
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Sold in Erie County
A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing ticket is one of four to win $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers selected are 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. It was purchased...
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check. According to Corry-based State Police, a known subject purchased a plow by check for $7,389.26 from a business on State Highway 8 in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.
2 pets killed after garage fire spreads to house in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two family pets died in a house fire in Washington County on Tuesday evening. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the call for a residential fire on Valley Road in Canonsburg came in at 5:16 p.m. Officials told Channel 11 the owners of the home...
butlerradio.com
Harrisville Man Dies In Venango County Crash
A man from Harrisville died in a crash late last week in Venango County. State police say the two vehicle crash happened Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m. on Route 8 in Irwin Township. 28-year-old Cody Donaldson of Harrisville was driving south when his vehicle went into the opposite lane. A...
wtae.com
Mine worker taken to hospital after accident in Westmoreland County
ACME, Pa. — There were harrowing moments Monday evening when a 22-year-old worker was injured in a mining accident. It happened at the Rustic Ridge Mine on County Line Road in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County dispatch tells us. The worker's arm became caught in a machine about a mile...
explore venango
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
explore venango
Richard Kenneth Agnew II (Ken)
“Ken” Agnew, son of Bonnie Jean Bickerstaff (Campbell) and Richard Kenneth Agnew I, passed away in Clarion Hospital on January 8th, at 2:20pm due to on going illness. Ken was born in Oil City, Pennsylania in 1951. He is survived by his children Corey Agnew, Curt Agnew, Betsy Cherico,...
Farrell football standout leaving Pitt to join two-time national champions
Kyi Wright played in 12 games at tight end for the Panthers this season
beavercountyradio.com
Cow hangs out at Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa, Police Respond
Photo submitted by Kim Snyder. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 6, 2023 10:19 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) A lost cow found its way to Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa Friday Night. Hopewell Police responded to the curious hoofed animal. A witness tells Beaver County Radio the officers had resistance from the cow when they tried to walk him towards the woods. It is currently unknown if the cow has made it home or not.
explore venango
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
explore venango
Tionesta Man Allegedly Caught With Two Active Explosive Devices After EMS Transport Him to UPMC Northwest
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was reportedly caught with two active explosive devices after EMS transported him from Oil City to UPMC Northwest on Sunday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, on Monday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Local school district seeing increase in crime on campus
BUTLER, Pa. — Since the start of the school year, Butler Area School District has seen a larger increase in crime at school than in prior years, including fights and drug issues. The superintendent Brian White said they had about 24 incidents in the fall but those dropped once...
