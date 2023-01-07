ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

Knights Tale: Franklin Boys Earn Big Win Over Hickory; Titusville Outlasts Eisenhower in Overtime Jan. 6, 2023

By Andy Close
d9and10sports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
d9and10sports.com

Keyser Has Monster Game in Jamestown Win; Mercer Tops Kennedy Catholic; Cochranton Outlasts CASH in Overtime Jan. 10, 2023

JAMESTOWN, Pa. – Cam Keyser had a monster game, pouring in a career-high 40 points as Jamestown earned an 83-41 win over George Junior Republic. Keyser scored 20 points each in both the first and second half and had 13 in the second quarter. He made 17 shots from 2-point range as well as a pair of 3’s and was 0-of-1 from the free throw line.
JAMESTOWN, PA
d9and10sports.com

Warren Boys Top Bradford For Second Time; Slippery Rock Boys Get Big Win Over Ellwood City Jan. 9, 2023

BRADFORD, Pa. – Owen Becker and Braylon Barnes combined for 45 points as Warren beat Bradford for the second time this season, 70-50. Rewatch the game:. “Our energy was great on offense, which pushed us,” Barnes said. “Our defense wasn’t great. But mental mistakes are going to happen when you haven’t played in a while (the Dragons’ last game was Dec. 30).”
BRADFORD, PA
d9and10sports.com

Fourth-Quarter Push Helps Keystone Girls Down Clarion; Union Stuns C-L Girls; Ridgway, O-E Boys Roll Jan. 10, 2023

KNOX, Pa. – Leading by three to start the fourth quarter, Keystone opened the quarter on a 14-6 run on its way to a 41-28 win over visiting Clarion. Mia Traister was strong early in the quarter for the Lady Panthers scoring five points, including a banked home 3-pointer, while Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game Natalie Bowser put the capper on the win by scoring six of her game-high 18 points in the final eight minutes.
CLARION, PA
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Sold in Erie County

A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing ticket is one of four to win $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers selected are 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. It was purchased...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening

Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
EDINBORO, PA
butlerradio.com

Harrisville Man Dies In Venango County Crash

A man from Harrisville died in a crash late last week in Venango County. State police say the two vehicle crash happened Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m. on Route 8 in Irwin Township. 28-year-old Cody Donaldson of Harrisville was driving south when his vehicle went into the opposite lane. A...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Richard Kenneth Agnew II (Ken)

“Ken” Agnew, son of Bonnie Jean Bickerstaff (Campbell) and Richard Kenneth Agnew I, passed away in Clarion Hospital on January 8th, at 2:20pm due to on going illness. Ken was born in Oil City, Pennsylania in 1951. He is survived by his children Corey Agnew, Curt Agnew, Betsy Cherico,...
CLARION, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Cow hangs out at Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa, Police Respond

Photo submitted by Kim Snyder. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 6, 2023 10:19 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) A lost cow found its way to Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa Friday Night. Hopewell Police responded to the curious hoofed animal. A witness tells Beaver County Radio the officers had resistance from the cow when they tried to walk him towards the woods. It is currently unknown if the cow has made it home or not.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
explore venango

Linda L. Hall

Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Tionesta Man Allegedly Caught With Two Active Explosive Devices After EMS Transport Him to UPMC Northwest

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was reportedly caught with two active explosive devices after EMS transported him from Oil City to UPMC Northwest on Sunday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, on Monday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy