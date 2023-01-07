Read full article on original website
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Walmart Faces Backlash Over Alleged Privacy Violations Through Drone DeliveriesBryan Dijkhuizen
queencreeksuntimes.com
New women's tower opens at Banner Desert in Mesa
Banner Desert Medical Center opened a new patient tower Jan. 10 dedicated to women’s health and wellness. The tower is adjacent to the existing pediatric patient tower, providing easy access for the unique health care needs of women and children of all ages. The women’s tower, which is part...
Mesa Eastmark High School's Kevin Winegar in a fight of his own after championship win
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Eastmark High School linebacker Kevin Winegar is in a fight of his own after the team's first state championship title. "Our life has come to a standstill, but I'm here for it,” Doorly Winegar, Kevin Winegar’s mother, said. “That's what I'm here for."
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WM Phoenix Open announces players for the Annexus Pro-Am 2023 tournament
Michael Phelps, Albert Pujols and Emmitt Smith commit to the Annexus Pro-Am tournament at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Valley students unable to play varsity sports due to AIA rule
Valley students are pushing to play at the highest level at their high school say it is not possible because of a rule in the AIA handbook.
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale Municipal Airport prepares for hundreds of private planes to arrive for Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Glendale Municipal Airport is busy preparing to welcome hundreds of people as two high-profile events are making their way to the Valley – at the same time. For now, the airport may look quiet, but soon everyone will be arriving as it’s located just two...
allsportstucson.com
No. 15 Arizona defeats No. 18 Oregon in a “White-Out” game with several lead changes
It was a “White-Out” that brought a lot of white knuckles from tense moments. No. 15 Arizona defeated No. 18 Oregon 79-71 in front of 7,963 fans, many wearing white t-shirts, in a “White-Out” at McKale Center on Sunday night. The game’s flow was much different...
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
AZFamily
Here’s how you can get into the WM Phoenix Open for free this year
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The “Ford Free Days” of the WM Phoenix Open will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6 & 7!. On Monday, fans can watch practice rounds by PGA Tour players and the Carlisle Pro-Am, and on Tuesday, fans can watch more practice rounds, be part of the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day, as well as the popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open. Dream Day events will include talks, Q&A with golf professionals, a trick shot show, and a junior golf clinic on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course range. The Special Olympics Open will be held on the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and will pit Special Olympics Arizona athletes, celebs, and more against each other.
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
Driver shot in West Valley, suspect at large
PHOENIX — A man sustained serious injuries Tuesday after he was shot in his stomach by an unknown person in the West Valley, police said. The victim was driving near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road before his vehicle was shot multiple times by the suspect, according to the Glendale Police Department.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: These Local Bakeries Make the Best Bread, Pastries, and Doughnuts in the Valley
Baking is such a unique blend of art and science. But when bakers really get it right, another element joins the mix, bringing the category into the realm of magic. Throughout metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have multiple baking magicians bringing the most perfect pastries, bread, and doughnuts to life. These are the Valley's best bakeries.
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in Scottsdale
Short-term home and vacation home rental owners now have to register their Scottsdale, Arizona, rentals with the city government for $250/yr per property. The owners must receive a license to be able to do these short-term rentals, even ahead of the Feb. 12, 2023, Super Bowl event in Glendale, AZ.
Valley pastor overcomes medical emergency, returns to pulpit
PHOENIX — A Valley spiritual leader with ties to the Phoenix Suns is reflecting on a frightening medical emergency he recently experienced, his recovery and ultimately his return to preaching. Pastor Travis Hearn is senior pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale and also the team chaplain for the Phoenix...
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan Valley
Scheduled to open on January 12, the new Home Depot located at 1400 West Hunt Highway, has become one of the most anticipated retail builds for the residents of San Tan Valley. Some locals are excited to spend their money nearby instead of having to drive to other communities.
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Açaí Bowl Franchise Opens Up First Location In Scottsdale
Nautical Bowls serves up unique superfood bowls
