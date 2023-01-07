ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com

New women's tower opens at Banner Desert in Mesa

Banner Desert Medical Center opened a new patient tower Jan. 10 dedicated to women’s health and wellness. The tower is adjacent to the existing pediatric patient tower, providing easy access for the unique health care needs of women and children of all ages. The women’s tower, which is part...
MESA, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Here’s how you can get into the WM Phoenix Open for free this year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The “Ford Free Days” of the WM Phoenix Open will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6 & 7!. On Monday, fans can watch practice rounds by PGA Tour players and the Carlisle Pro-Am, and on Tuesday, fans can watch more practice rounds, be part of the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day, as well as the popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open. Dream Day events will include talks, Q&A with golf professionals, a trick shot show, and a junior golf clinic on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course range. The Special Olympics Open will be held on the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and will pit Special Olympics Arizona athletes, celebs, and more against each other.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Driver shot in West Valley, suspect at large

PHOENIX — A man sustained serious injuries Tuesday after he was shot in his stomach by an unknown person in the West Valley, police said. The victim was driving near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road before his vehicle was shot multiple times by the suspect, according to the Glendale Police Department.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley pastor overcomes medical emergency, returns to pulpit

PHOENIX — A Valley spiritual leader with ties to the Phoenix Suns is reflecting on a frightening medical emergency he recently experienced, his recovery and ultimately his return to preaching. Pastor Travis Hearn is senior pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale and also the team chaplain for the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy