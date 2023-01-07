ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

allsportstucson.com

Tucson improving from injuries, including starter who’s nephew of Ed & Charles O’Bannon

The name O’Bannon in basketball circles in Tucson brings up images of the intense UCLA-Arizona rivalries in the 1990’s when both programs challenged for national titles. Ed and Charles O’Bannon are members of the last UCLA team to win a championship in 1994-95, two years before Arizona earned the distinction of being the last Pac-12 team to win a title.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Nogales remains undefeated in ranking games with win at Ironwood Ridge

Nogales improved to 7-0 in power-ranking games after beating Ironwood Ridge 58-46 Tuesday night on the road. The Apaches came in ranked No. 3 in the 5A Conference and Ironwood Ridge (7-3) was No. 9. Nogales is also ranked No. 8 in the new Open Division system and the Nighthawks are No. 29. The AIA rankings are updated every week from Tuesday to Friday at noon….
NOGALES, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Cholla over Desert View in 5A south side battle

Cholla beat Desert View 60-19 Monday night at home to improve to 3-6 in power-ranking games. Desert View fell to 1-6 on the year. Freshman guard Onaida Barrios led all scorers with 22 points, junior guard Aniyah Willmott had 14 as did fellow junior Sayuri Lavulo. Desert View senior Marisol Diaz scored 11 points.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: McKale Memorial Center from 1919-1973

NOTE: The 20th in a series of tracking down lost or forgotten sports venues, trophies and artifacts in the Old Pueblo. Tucson Realty and Trust Co. advertised homes in what was called “Rincon Heights” in October of 1919. The boundaries were Hawthorne Street to the north (cutting through the tennis courts, the Hillenbrand softball stadium right field fence and north of the Flandrau Planetarium), Campbell Avenue to the east, 8th Street to the south and Cherry Avenue to the west (the football stadium east addition).
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Boys Basketball Spotlight: Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks

Head Coach: Tad Cain (first year as head coach, fourth year as coach in the program) Andrew Cain (Sr., 6-3, G, 3V) Ryan Taylor (Sr., 5-10, G, 3V) Isaiah Overton (Sr., 6-2, F, 3V) Noah Williams (Sr., 6-8, F,C, 3V) Aiden Hanley (Sr., 6-0, G, 3V) Boyan Jovic (Sr., 6-10,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
TUCSON, AZ
lovinlife.com

They’re Back!: Lovin’ Life Expos offer a wealth of info

The Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo is returning to the Double Tree Resort Reid Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, with exhibitors ready to talk about tour and travel, retirement living, health care, financial matters, leisure and more. The Tucson event is part of Lovin’...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained

TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
TUCSON, AZ
kyma.com

Fmr. Congresswoman Giffords releases statement on Tucson shooting 12 years later

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords released a statement following the 12th anniversary of the Tucson shooting. During a "Congress on Your Corner" event, a gunman shot Giffords and 18 others at a Tucson Safeway store. As a result, six people had died while 12 others sustained injuries, including Giffords.
TUCSON, AZ

