Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force BaseRoger MarshTucson, AZ
New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
allsportstucson.com
Tucson improving from injuries, including starter who’s nephew of Ed & Charles O’Bannon
The name O’Bannon in basketball circles in Tucson brings up images of the intense UCLA-Arizona rivalries in the 1990’s when both programs challenged for national titles. Ed and Charles O’Bannon are members of the last UCLA team to win a championship in 1994-95, two years before Arizona earned the distinction of being the last Pac-12 team to win a title.
allsportstucson.com
Nogales remains undefeated in ranking games with win at Ironwood Ridge
Nogales improved to 7-0 in power-ranking games after beating Ironwood Ridge 58-46 Tuesday night on the road. The Apaches came in ranked No. 3 in the 5A Conference and Ironwood Ridge (7-3) was No. 9. Nogales is also ranked No. 8 in the new Open Division system and the Nighthawks are No. 29. The AIA rankings are updated every week from Tuesday to Friday at noon….
allsportstucson.com
Cholla over Desert View in 5A south side battle
Cholla beat Desert View 60-19 Monday night at home to improve to 3-6 in power-ranking games. Desert View fell to 1-6 on the year. Freshman guard Onaida Barrios led all scorers with 22 points, junior guard Aniyah Willmott had 14 as did fellow junior Sayuri Lavulo. Desert View senior Marisol Diaz scored 11 points.
allsportstucson.com
Sahuarita ranked No. 2 in 4A girls soccer in first power-ratings release
8 Sunnyside 6-0 17 Rincon/University 2-0-2.
allsportstucson.com
Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: McKale Memorial Center from 1919-1973
NOTE: The 20th in a series of tracking down lost or forgotten sports venues, trophies and artifacts in the Old Pueblo. Tucson Realty and Trust Co. advertised homes in what was called “Rincon Heights” in October of 1919. The boundaries were Hawthorne Street to the north (cutting through the tennis courts, the Hillenbrand softball stadium right field fence and north of the Flandrau Planetarium), Campbell Avenue to the east, 8th Street to the south and Cherry Avenue to the west (the football stadium east addition).
allsportstucson.com
Boys Basketball Spotlight: Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks
Head Coach: Tad Cain (first year as head coach, fourth year as coach in the program) Andrew Cain (Sr., 6-3, G, 3V) Ryan Taylor (Sr., 5-10, G, 3V) Isaiah Overton (Sr., 6-2, F, 3V) Noah Williams (Sr., 6-8, F,C, 3V) Aiden Hanley (Sr., 6-0, G, 3V) Boyan Jovic (Sr., 6-10,...
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KOLD-TV
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Remembering Lydia Reis - Tucson's Umbrella Lady
Local Tucsonans know the Umbrella Lady seen in many different areas. Many have asked why she walked and where she lived, and a past landlord shared what she knows.
KOLD-TV
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
Tucson woman finds her dog in the mouth of a coyote
Debra Simpson let her dog out for less than a minute, but ran out after hearing a sound she would never forget.
lovinlife.com
They’re Back!: Lovin’ Life Expos offer a wealth of info
The Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo is returning to the Double Tree Resort Reid Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, with exhibitors ready to talk about tour and travel, retirement living, health care, financial matters, leisure and more. The Tucson event is part of Lovin’...
Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained
TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Bobcat attacks Saddlebrooke man at his home
A Saddlebrooke man is receiving treatment for rabies after an encounter with a bobcat left him injured just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, say Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) officials.
Bed Bath & Beyond shuts down in Tucson
Bed Bath & Beyond announced 56 of its stores will be closing across the country, including two in Tucson.
Tucson auto body shop leaves customers upset after closing
When you pay to get work on your car done, you expect the job to be finished. Two Tucsonans say they were left out of money and without the repairs.
kyma.com
Fmr. Congresswoman Giffords releases statement on Tucson shooting 12 years later
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords released a statement following the 12th anniversary of the Tucson shooting. During a "Congress on Your Corner" event, a gunman shot Giffords and 18 others at a Tucson Safeway store. As a result, six people had died while 12 others sustained injuries, including Giffords.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley Police Department removed dozens of impaired drivers in December
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Oro Valley Police Department officers removed 50 impaired drivers from the roads of Oro Valley in the month of December. OVPD stresses the importance of planning ahead. “Please pre-plan a safe ride home if you choose to drink. We all want...
Comments / 0