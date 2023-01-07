Johnathan Pittman and Jordan Bledsoe combined for 39 points, but the Mona Shores Sailors dropped a 66-62 decision to the Wyoming Wolves on Tuesday night. The Sailors led 10-9 after the first quarter, but struggled in the second and third quarters and found themselves behind 38-27 at halftime. It was 48-40 at the end of the third. Wyoming increased the lead to 11 in the fourth quarter, but the Sailors battled back but came up four points short.

NORTON SHORES, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO