Middlesex County At High-Risk For COVID-19, Due to XBB.1.5 Variant
BOSTON – Most of Massachusetts is not at high risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID community risk levels, has more than half of theCommonwealth at a high risk category. Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Franklin, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester counties are all now...
Mass State Police Announce Another Sobriety Checkpoint For This Friday, 1/13
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Friday, January 13th into Saturday, January 14th. According to...
Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22. According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
Libraries Hosting Immigrants’ Rights & Asylum Law Discussion Tuesday
ASHLAND – A discussion on immigrants’ rights will take place Tuesday night, January 10 via Zoom. This virtual event is hosted by the Watertown Free Public Library and a collaboration between several Massachusetts libraries, including the Ashland Public Library with support from the Friends of the Ashland Public Library.
Framingham Now Has 4 State Representatives
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham now has four state representatives. They are Danielle Gregorie, Jack Patrick Lewis, Priscila Sousa, and Kate Donaghue. Due to the 2020 census, the Massachusetts legislature created new districts lines, and also created brand new districts. Framingham was significantly impacted by both. During the...
MetroWest Medical Center Merges Its ICU/CCU & CVU Departments Due To Staffing Issues
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has merged its ICU/CCU & CVU units, due to staffing issues. This staffing problem is in addition to the staffing it has in its maternity ward. For the last three weekends, ambulances have been diverted from the Tenet-owned hospital in Framingham for...
Petition Calls For Middlesex District Attorney Ryan To Decrease Number of Incarcerated Women at MCI Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – As elected officials across the Commonwealth begin their new terms this week, Families for Justice as Healing, The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls delivered a letter to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan asking her to use her power to reduce the number of women incarcerated at MCI-Framingham.
Moraghan Becomes Ashland’s First-Ever Deputy Fire Chief
ASHLAND – With a standing room only crowd at Town Hall, Lyn Moraghan was sworn-in as Ashland first-ever Deputy Fire Chief by Town Manager Michael Herbert. Deputy Chief Moraghan had served as the department’s only fire captain before being promoted today, January 9, to the newly-created position. She...
COVID-19 Vaccination Rates For Framingham School Teachers & Principals Decreased In the Past Year
FRAMINGHAM – With Middlesex County at a high risk for COVID-19 again, SOURCE requested the vaccine rates for Framingham Public School district employees. The last time the data was made available was in December 2021. At that time, 94.4% of the Framingham teachers in Unit A contract were vaccinated,...
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case.
Investigators reportedly discovered blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the couple's home. The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading a police...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?
Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, January 9, 2023
1 The City of Framingham will do a Christmas tree curbside collection this week. The Collection is on your normal trash day. 2. New Assistant Library Director Dawn Dellasanta begins today. LIBRARY EVENTS:. Special storytime led by author Deborah Farmer Kris as she reads from her “All the Time” children’s...
newyorkcitynews.net
U.S. college fraud mastermind receives longest jail sentence
BOSTON, Massachusetts: Former college admissions consultant William Rick Singer, the architect of "Operation Varsity Blues", the largest U.S. college admissions fraud scheme ever uncovered, was sentenced this week to 3-1/2 years in prison. The sentence, imposed by U.S. District Judge Rya Zobel in Boston, marked the longest jail time issued...
MetroWest Medical Center Diverting Ambulances Again
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center is diverting ambulances again from Framingham Union Hospital, due to a lack of nurses on staff. During the last two holiday weekends of 2022, MetroWest Medical Center requested local ambulance companies and MetroWest Fire Departments divert ambulances. SOURCE media broke the news Christmas weekend and New Year’s Day weekend, and was the only media outlet that published the news.
Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
manchesterinklink.com
Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states
The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
Framingham Police Cite Driver Who Struck Cyclist
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver who struck, an individual on a bicycle, Friday afternoon. The incident happened at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Flagg Drive and Warren Road on January 6. A driver “struck a cyclist crossing the street,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens....
NECN
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
Advocates & Family Continuity Affiliation Went Into Effect January 1
FRAMINGHAM – The affiliation of Advocates and Family Continuity, two leading nonprofit human services organizations, officially took effect on January 1, 2023. The two agencies announced the intended affiliation in August 2022, citing their shared goal of increasing access to high-quality behavioral health care across eastern and central Massachusetts. Together, the two providers will provide services to more than 40,000 adults, children, and families annually.
Lincoln-Sudbury Graduate & Legislative Staffer Simon Announces Candidacy For School Committee
SUDBURY – Ravi Simon, a Lincoln-Sudbury graduate and legislative staffer for State Representative Carmine Gentile, today, January 6, announced his candidacy for Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee. “My experience in the public schools, especially Lincoln-Sudbury, profoundly shaped the person I have become including my career in public service,” said Simon. “I...
