Grand Junction, CO

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
NBC News

Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos

Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
qcnews.com

Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
Washington Examiner

Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership

A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
News Breaking LIVE

Prominent Republican Says He's Willing to Work With Democrats in Speaker Vote

In an op-ed published on Monday, a prominent Republican says that he is willing to work with Democrats to try and elect an agreeable speaker. GOP Congressman Don Bacon, a moderate Republican, says in his op-ed published to The Daily Caller that he is willing to work across the aisle with Democrats in the event that a section of the Republican caucus decides to not vote for Representative Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. Currently, at least five Republicans have indicated that they may not vote for McCarthy, greatly imperiling his bid to become speaker.
New York Post

GOP’s Dan Bishop says ‘I’m out’ without major changes to House dynamics

One of the Republican holdouts who has voted six times against electing Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy as House speaker says he would leave Congress if his right-wing allies don’t force changes to the way the chamber works. North Carolina Rep.-elect Dan Bishop, 58, made the threat to Roll Call in an article published Thursday. “We’re going to either see improvement up here the same way we made remarkable improvements in North Carolina in the state legislature, or I’m out,” Bishop told the outlet. The lawmaker said that under McCarthy’s leadership, existential threats to the country had “gotten worse, not better,” and that he was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vox

How Kevin McCarthy (finally) became speaker of the House

Ben Jacobs is a political reporter at Vox, based in Washington, DC. Ben has covered three presidential campaigns, as well as Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in publications including New York magazine, the Atlantic, and the Washington Examiner. Charlie Brown never kicked...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Big Country News

McCarthy wins speakership on 15th vote

(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the U.S. House early Saturday after the 15th round of voting and a week of turmoil and nonstop negotiations. McCarthy received 216 votes to 212 for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, with five voting present. The five voting present...
CALIFORNIA STATE

