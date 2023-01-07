RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Last week, Interim Superintendent Leonard Fitts announced that graffiti had been found on a bathroom wall at Ridgewood High School. The incident was reported to the local police and an investigation is currently ongoing. “Incidents of this nature go against our core values and beliefs and will not be tolerated,” explained Fitts in a letter sent to parents and the community. “The Ridgewood Public School District prides itself on being a diverse and inclusive community where all individuals are valued and treated with respect.” In the past few months, there have been numerous reports of antisemitic behavior, including an...

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO