A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
The Next Weed Dispensary In NYC Is Opening At The Union Square By The Union Square Travel AgencyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
myrye.com
Boys Varsity Swimming Falls to Wappingers
Rye Boys Varsity Swimming & Diving fell to Wappingers on Monday. Wappingers crested the Garnets 83-27. “The swim team had a great meet against Wappingers,” said Rye Boys Varsity Swimming & Diving Coach Katie Konopka. Meet highlights included:. Will Soviero and Wilson Redd placed first and second in the...
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Squash Tame the Bronxville Broncos
Rye Girls Varsity Squash tamed the Bronxville Broncos on Monday 4-3 for the win. “Senior captain Charlotte Langer came back from losing the first game to grind out a win 3-1 at the #4 match in what would prove to be the swing match,” said Rye Girls Varsity Squash Coach Tony Campbell. “With the team match tied at three matches a piece sophomore Taylor Bainbridge pulled away in what was a close match dominating the fourth game 11-3 to seal the team win.”
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Basketball Puts the Huskies in the Dog House
Rye Girls Varsity Basketball put the Harrison Huskies in the dog house on Tuesday, winning at home 53-46. “A huge league win vs a talented Harrison team by a score of 53-46,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Mago Hackett. Game highlights included:. Paige Tepedino had 19 pts. Maddy...
'Difficult Decision': Superintendent Of New Rochelle School District Resigns After 2 Years
The superintendent of a Westchester County school district has announced that he will be leaving his position. New Rochelle superintendent Jonathan Raymond will step down from his position at the end of the 2022-23 school year, he announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Raymond cited a need to move back to...
myrye.com
Garnet Red vs. White @ Varsity Basketball Alumni Game
Rye Boys Varsity Basketball alumni convened for a Garnet Red vs. White alumni game at the high school on Saturday. “The white team, coached by George Kirby, pulled out an exciting 73-70 win,” said Rye Boys Varsity Basketball Coach John Aguilar. “The game contained players from class of 2010 through class of 2021.”
Antisemitic Graffiti Found at Ridgewood High School
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Last week, Interim Superintendent Leonard Fitts announced that graffiti had been found on a bathroom wall at Ridgewood High School. The incident was reported to the local police and an investigation is currently ongoing. “Incidents of this nature go against our core values and beliefs and will not be tolerated,” explained Fitts in a letter sent to parents and the community. “The Ridgewood Public School District prides itself on being a diverse and inclusive community where all individuals are valued and treated with respect.” In the past few months, there have been numerous reports of antisemitic behavior, including an...
Car Flips On Side, Closing Hudson Valley Road
A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Depa…
New York Mega Millions players win $3M, $1M, but still no jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though the jackpot went unclaimed in Tuesday night’s massive Mega Millions drawing, allowing the top prize to roll from $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion, New York still won big. A ticket sold in Orange County’s Newburgh was good for $3 million, while another sold in Manhattan snagged $1 million, according […]
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle High School Nurses Make Narcan Save of Student After Suspected One-Hit Vape Fentanyl OD
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) — New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jonathan P. Raymond announced today that a student at New Rochelle High School came close to dying following what is a suspected Fentanyl overdose. “Our nursing staff had to use Narcan to save a student who vaped what...
NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
talkofthesound.com
Three Appointed as Replacements for Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Commissioners
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) —City Manager Kathleen Gill has filled three of the five open board seats on the New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Board. The appointment of the three new Commissioners comes less than two weeks after the Friday Morning Massacre. On December 30, 2022, outgoing City Manager Charles B. Strome fired the 5 appointed Commissioners in response to a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which was sharply critical of the NRMHA Board.
News 12
Narcan administered to save New Rochelle high student
Letters went home to parents Monday after a New Rochelle High School student nearly overdosed on suspected opioids after vaping. City School District of New Rochelle Superintendent Jonathan Raymond said it happened Monday around 12 p.m. He said the student was in and out of consciousness after vaping what they...
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
NBC New York
16-Year-Old Driver Killed, 3 Other Teens Hurt in Pre-Dawn Long Island Crash
Two Long Island communities are mourning after a pre-dawn tragedy on the road that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and left three other teens injured from the violent crash. Making matters worse, it appears that the driver never should have been behind the wheel by herself, let alone...
Brooklyn Woman Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off Prize
A woman from New York City won a $5 million lottery prize. Patricia Kontrafouris, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the X Series: 100X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6. The lottery said Kontrafouris received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $3,061,000 after...
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New York
A popular up-and-coming restaurant chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant location in New York. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 9, 2023, the popular local restaurant chain Avo Taco celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York location in Queens.
NBC New York
When Will It Snow in NYC? Extended Weather Outlook Says …
It feels like we're missing something -- something white that we usually see this time of year. Right, it's called snow. We almost forgot. In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by historic snowstorms, including other areas of the Empire State, New York City has been notably bereft of the white stuff. Bereft might be too light a term, considering we haven't seen any measurable snow at all thus far -- and we're about three weeks into the season already.
On the Record with NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks: Masks are recommended but not mandatory
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said any decisions about mandatory masks will depend on the recommendations of the Department of Health. Currently, masks in city schools are recommended but not required. Banks joined PIX on Politics Sunday to discuss the masks, mental health days, and the NYPD cop who […]
Roofing contractor dies after falling from Yonkers home
Yonkers Police say the 51-year-old man fell 30 feet from the rooftop of a home on Park Hill Avenue.
