Twin Falls, ID

7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks

The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
Former Gooding lineman Andrew Carter wins NAIA Rimington award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carroll College lineman and former Gooding Senator Andrew Carter is once again getting national recognition. Carter, after only being named a second-team All-American, earned the NAIA Rimington Award. The Rimington award is given to the best center at each level of college football. “It...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I-84 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled.
Twin Falls, ID Retirement Community Bends to Woke Mob

Now you’ve got to be woke to live in an old folks’ home? Residents of Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls have been presented with a document called a Resident Diversity Pledge. There are spaces for resident signatures, date of signing, room, and community. The latter is a reference to the more than 40 communities owned by the parent company, Century Park Associates.
Cassia School District is looking for voter approval for new plant facilities levy in March

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the past 10 years, the Cassia County School District has had a plant facilities levy in effect, that is set to expire this year. “For ongoing maintenance, and facility maintenance, and equipment upgrades and needs,” said Clay Adams, Director of Operations. Now, the school district is seeking to pass a 32.7-million-dollar levy over the next 10 years.
