Castleford edges Carey in conference matchup; prep basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Castleford boys basketball moved to 2-0 in Snake River Conference play with a win over Carey Tuesday.
7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
Former Gooding lineman Andrew Carter wins NAIA Rimington award
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carroll College lineman and former Gooding Senator Andrew Carter is once again getting national recognition. Carter, after only being named a second-team All-American, earned the NAIA Rimington Award. The Rimington award is given to the best center at each level of college football. “It...
Extended Period Of Snow Predicted For Magic Valley By Week’s End
January began with snowfall throughout southern Idaho beginning shortly after the Christmas holiday, and current satellite data for the region indicates another storm will likely bring several inches of snow by Sunday night. Idaho fans of the snow are getting their wish in this new year of 2023. Southern Idaho...
Falling ice on Canyon Springs Road could be a hazard for motorist and pedestrians
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As any Idahoan knows, our weather can change at the drop of a hat. Usually that means a few bad days of weather, followed by a few good days. One side effect of that constant freeze and thaw is the chance of ice breaking loose and impacting the roadways.
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I-84 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled.
Twin Falls, ID Retirement Community Bends to Woke Mob
Now you’ve got to be woke to live in an old folks’ home? Residents of Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls have been presented with a document called a Resident Diversity Pledge. There are spaces for resident signatures, date of signing, room, and community. The latter is a reference to the more than 40 communities owned by the parent company, Century Park Associates.
Studio G in Twin Falls hosts open house with free sample workouts to help jumpstart new year’s resolutions
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As many of us dive into our new year’s resolutions, one local business is doing its part to help jump-start your journey, and the best part, it was all free. Studio G in downtown Twin Falls hosted an open house on Saturday, offering...
Youth Crisis Center to open in Twin Falls with the goal of addressing mental health issues for Idaho’s youth
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Youth Crisis Centers represents the missing piece of the puzzle when it comes to mental health in the State of Idaho. Opening Youth Crisis Centers has been a goal of the Department of Health and Welfare’s for years, and now it is coming to fruition.
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We have new details about a weekend stabbing in Twin Falls. Court records allege Twin Falls resident Helena Herrera stabbed her ex-husband Christopher Herrera and a woman by the name of Desiree Prieto. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of Sparks...
A local parent is speaking out regarding transportation issues at the Valley School Dist.
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Magic Valley parent is concerned about the mode of transportation being offered by the school district his children attend. Jerome County resident Dean Dimond said he plans to attend the next Valley School District Board Meeting to address transportation concerns within the district.
Cassia School District is looking for voter approval for new plant facilities levy in March
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the past 10 years, the Cassia County School District has had a plant facilities levy in effect, that is set to expire this year. “For ongoing maintenance, and facility maintenance, and equipment upgrades and needs,” said Clay Adams, Director of Operations. Now, the school district is seeking to pass a 32.7-million-dollar levy over the next 10 years.
Twin Falls County holds swearing in ceremony for elected officials
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County is going to be seeing some new leadership the next couple of years, as the county held a swearing in ceremony for elected officials Monday morning. County residents saw some familiar faces, with Becky Peterson as Treasurer, Kristina Glascock as County...
