Castleford edges Carey in conference matchup; prep basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Castleford boys basketball moved to 2-0 in Snake River Conference play with a win over Carey Tuesday.
Former Gooding lineman Andrew Carter wins NAIA Rimington award
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carroll College lineman and former Gooding Senator Andrew Carter is once again getting national recognition. Carter, after only being named a second-team All-American, earned the NAIA Rimington Award. The Rimington award is given to the best center at each level of college football. “It...
The Top 25 Baby Names For Girls In Idaho
I don't have any children, but I can't imagine what it would be like to name my child. Naming your child has to be one of the most difficult things to do and I'm sure it would be something I thought of every single day until that baby was born. You don't want your child to have a name that will easily get made fun of right? You want your child to have a strong name and a name that when they become an adult sounds like an adult name, again this is me just thinking out loud. Naming a dog is hard enough, I don't want the pressure of naming a child.
Schrenk, Portia
DECLO—Portia Schrenk, a 72-year-old resident of Declo, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, from complications from pneumonia. She was born March 22, 1950, in Burley, Idaho, the only daughter of Cleo Cook and Olga Parish Critchfield. She has two younger brothers, Kim...
7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This popular landscaping plant is deadly to wildlife
IDAHO FALLS — Japanese yew is an evergreen suitable for much of Idaho’s climate, which makes it attractive for landscaping. Unfortunately, it’s also deadly. Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking homeowners, landscapers, developers and nurseries to choose alternatives to Japanese yew, or other types of yew (Taxus), when they’re planting, especially in places where yew might be consumed by wildlife.
Idaho snowpack well above normal throughout the state
The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho has released the January Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2023 water year. The post Idaho snowpack well above normal throughout the state appeared first on Local News 8.
Gov. Little puts ‘Idaho First’ during State of State speech
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Governor Brad Little is “Putting Idaho First”. The Governor unveiled his budget priorities during his State of the State Address Monday. His budget in part includes historic investments in education and public safety. In his Idaho First plan, the Governor plans to fulfill the...
Idaho Could Legalize This Federally Banned Drug Before Marijuana
You could call it a "heated debate" but these days, it seems like it has fizzled out a little: legalization of marijuana in Idaho. We've see the wave of legalization happen all around us-- Washington and Oregon, perhaps our closest neighbors, have legalized for recreational sale and use. In regards to medicinal use, a total of 37 out of our 50 states have legalized.
Inspiring Caldwell, Idaho Veteran Wins a HUGE Lottery Pay Day
With the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 BILLION and climbing, you may have a gut feeling that you should buy a ticket. …or say yes to the office bookie who asks if you want to be in the office pool. (Because you know that if you say “no” it’s going to be the time that your office wins. You don’t want to be the only one that still has to show up for work on Wednesday.)
Research Says The Best Happy Hour in Idaho is in Boise
I'm no scientist or anything but is there anyone who doesn't like a happy hour? You know what I'm talking about - tasty drinks at a discount and shoot... sometimes you get lucky and find some tasty bites to go with it. Anything can happen at a happy hour: learning...
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells. If you had to guess,...
Out of Towners May Never Understand These Things About Idaho
There are things about Idaho that are hard to explain. Things that someone who isn't from Idaho, or at least is new to the area will have a hard time understanding. Check out these things that Idahoans have to explain to out of towners. 15 Things Idahoans Have to Explain...
Flashback: Remember When Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho?
This could easily be the craziest Southern Idaho story I’ve ever heard. And that is saying something because we have had insane things happen here in recent decades. Flashback: When Dozens Of Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho. I ran across this story as part of a photo...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Webb Landscaping
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fifty years ago, when Doug Webb found himself in Southern Idaho, he had no intention of building one of the area’s largest nurseries. “Came into the Wood River Valley to ski and he never left,” says Jennifer Nauman, Twin Falls Garden Center Manager.
Youth Crisis Center to open in Twin Falls with the goal of addressing mental health issues for Idaho’s youth
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Youth Crisis Centers represents the missing piece of the puzzle when it comes to mental health in the State of Idaho. Opening Youth Crisis Centers has been a goal of the Department of Health and Welfare’s for years, and now it is coming to fruition.
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!) Situated in the western part of the country, Wyoming is known for its wide-open spaces and rugged terrain. From the rolling hills of the Great Plains to the towering peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the state’s geography is diverse and varied. But no matter where you go in Wyoming, you can experience some seriously chilly temperatures, especially during the winter.
