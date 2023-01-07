Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
The Next Weed Dispensary In NYC Is Opening At The Union Square By The Union Square Travel AgencyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Squash Tame the Bronxville Broncos
Rye Girls Varsity Squash tamed the Bronxville Broncos on Monday 4-3 for the win. “Senior captain Charlotte Langer came back from losing the first game to grind out a win 3-1 at the #4 match in what would prove to be the swing match,” said Rye Girls Varsity Squash Coach Tony Campbell. “With the team match tied at three matches a piece sophomore Taylor Bainbridge pulled away in what was a close match dominating the fourth game 11-3 to seal the team win.”
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Basketball Puts the Huskies in the Dog House
Rye Girls Varsity Basketball put the Harrison Huskies in the dog house on Tuesday, winning at home 53-46. “A huge league win vs a talented Harrison team by a score of 53-46,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Mago Hackett. Game highlights included:. Paige Tepedino had 19 pts. Maddy...
myrye.com
Boys Varsity Swimming Falls to Wappingers
Rye Boys Varsity Swimming & Diving fell to Wappingers on Monday. Wappingers crested the Garnets 83-27. “The swim team had a great meet against Wappingers,” said Rye Boys Varsity Swimming & Diving Coach Katie Konopka. Meet highlights included:. Will Soviero and Wilson Redd placed first and second in the...
Athletic trainer jumps in after skate cuts player’s neck during Army v. Sacred Heart hockey game
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When Army forward Eric Huss sustained a severe neck injury caused by a skate during a game against Sacred Heart, trainer Rachel Leahy jumped into action to help save his life. Leahy raced off the bench to compress the injury, setting off a detailed, planned series of events. Preparing for […]
myrye.com
Garnet Red vs. White @ Varsity Basketball Alumni Game
Rye Boys Varsity Basketball alumni convened for a Garnet Red vs. White alumni game at the high school on Saturday. “The white team, coached by George Kirby, pulled out an exciting 73-70 win,” said Rye Boys Varsity Basketball Coach John Aguilar. “The game contained players from class of 2010 through class of 2021.”
newyorkupstate.com
Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner
Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
'Difficult Decision': Superintendent Of New Rochelle School District Resigns After 2 Years
The superintendent of a Westchester County school district has announced that he will be leaving his position. New Rochelle superintendent Jonathan Raymond will step down from his position at the end of the 2022-23 school year, he announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Raymond cited a need to move back to...
newcanaanite.com
After 10 Years on Pine Street, CT Sandwich Co. To Close This Weekend
A popular, gourmet sandwich shop on Pine Street is set to close its doors after 10 years in business, according to its workers. CT Sandwich Co., which opened on Pine Street in October 2013 and established itself as a go-to favorite for many teens, families and professionals in New Canaan, will close after Saturday, its workers said.
newcanaanite.com
1840-Built Ponus Ridge Home Sells for $2,995,000
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Dec. 29.
ctexaminer.com
Parents Raise Concern that Walking to School Will be Lost to School Closure in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — Kristina Nartomicz, a parent of two six-year-olds at Osborn Hill Elementary, said that walking to school with her children is a major way that she gets to know other families in her neighborhood. “In a 10-minute walk from home to school … we may see and engage...
Car Flips On Side, Closing Hudson Valley Road
A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Depa…
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
North Salem Man Wins $5 Million Lottery Prize
A man from Northern Westchester has claimed a $5 million lottery prize. Richard Bossi, of North Salem, won the top prize from New York Lottery's Mega Multiplier scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6. The winning ticket was purchased in Putnam County at the Route 22 Convenience Store,...
You Can Experience a Floating Tiki Boat Cruise Right in the Waters of Connecticut
As I compose this article in the middle of January 2023, I can't help thinking about summertime weather which is still six months away. As of January 8th, Connecticut hasn't even experienced its first big-time snowfall, but we all know it's just a matter of time. I've discovered two companies...
ctbites.com
Chef Damon Sawyer Opens 29 Markle Ct in Downtown Bridgeport
“Mixing records is very similar to balancing tastes if you can imagine that. The lows of a record are like beets to me. That funk, the color of it. It’s a deep sound. You add shallots, it’s like a string session. That was a major component into my transition to being a chef. I knew what balancing sound was. Same thing as ingredients.”
Radio Ink
Sports Radio Wars Continue in New York City
But this one isn’t what you think. This latest battle involves employees at the same radio station. ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay threatened to get a producer fired from another ESPN radio show after he took a verbal swipe at Kay’s recent ratings performance. Kay’s show runs in...
New York Restaurant Closes After Nearly 50 Years In Hudson Valley
Customers are disappointed a very popular eatery that's been around for almost a decade closed down with little to no warning. A popular restaurant with glowing reviews is closing its doors in the Lower Hudson Valley. Popular Westchester County, New York Restaurant Closes Down With Little Warning. Last week, the...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich House of the Week: Beautifully Renovated Townhome with River View
This spacious, sun-filled 1706 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac has the feel of a single family, yet offers the carefree joy of condominium living. Watch the boats go by from the bay window in the living room. The dining room opens to a...
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle High School Nurses Make Narcan Save of Student After Suspected One-Hit Vape Fentanyl OD
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) — New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jonathan P. Raymond announced today that a student at New Rochelle High School came close to dying following what is a suspected Fentanyl overdose. “Our nursing staff had to use Narcan to save a student who vaped what...
8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True
Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
Comments / 0