Rye, NY

myrye.com

Girls Varsity Squash Tame the Bronxville Broncos

Rye Girls Varsity Squash tamed the Bronxville Broncos on Monday 4-3 for the win. “Senior captain Charlotte Langer came back from losing the first game to grind out a win 3-1 at the #4 match in what would prove to be the swing match,” said Rye Girls Varsity Squash Coach Tony Campbell. “With the team match tied at three matches a piece sophomore Taylor Bainbridge pulled away in what was a close match dominating the fourth game 11-3 to seal the team win.”
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Basketball Puts the Huskies in the Dog House

Rye Girls Varsity Basketball put the Harrison Huskies in the dog house on Tuesday, winning at home 53-46. “A huge league win vs a talented Harrison team by a score of 53-46,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Mago Hackett. Game highlights included:. Paige Tepedino had 19 pts. Maddy...
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Swimming Falls to Wappingers

Rye Boys Varsity Swimming & Diving fell to Wappingers on Monday. Wappingers crested the Garnets 83-27. “The swim team had a great meet against Wappingers,” said Rye Boys Varsity Swimming & Diving Coach Katie Konopka. Meet highlights included:. Will Soviero and Wilson Redd placed first and second in the...
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Garnet Red vs. White @ Varsity Basketball Alumni Game

Rye Boys Varsity Basketball alumni convened for a Garnet Red vs. White alumni game at the high school on Saturday. “The white team, coached by George Kirby, pulled out an exciting 73-70 win,” said Rye Boys Varsity Basketball Coach John Aguilar. “The game contained players from class of 2010 through class of 2021.”
RYE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner

Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
newcanaanite.com

After 10 Years on Pine Street, CT Sandwich Co. To Close This Weekend

A popular, gourmet sandwich shop on Pine Street is set to close its doors after 10 years in business, according to its workers. CT Sandwich Co., which opened on Pine Street in October 2013 and established itself as a go-to favorite for many teens, families and professionals in New Canaan, will close after Saturday, its workers said.
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

1840-Built Ponus Ridge Home Sells for $2,995,000

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Dec. 29.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

Car Flips On Side, Closing Hudson Valley Road

A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Depa…
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers

There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

North Salem Man Wins $5 Million Lottery Prize

A man from Northern Westchester has claimed a $5 million lottery prize. Richard Bossi, of North Salem, won the top prize from New York Lottery's Mega Multiplier scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6. The winning ticket was purchased in Putnam County at the Route 22 Convenience Store,...
NORTH SALEM, NY
ctbites.com

Chef Damon Sawyer Opens 29 Markle Ct in Downtown Bridgeport

“Mixing records is very similar to balancing tastes if you can imagine that. The lows of a record are like beets to me. That funk, the color of it. It’s a deep sound. You add shallots, it’s like a string session. That was a major component into my transition to being a chef. I knew what balancing sound was. Same thing as ingredients.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Radio Ink

Sports Radio Wars Continue in New York City

But this one isn’t what you think. This latest battle involves employees at the same radio station. ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay threatened to get a producer fired from another ESPN radio show after he took a verbal swipe at Kay’s recent ratings performance. Kay’s show runs in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
i95 ROCK

8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True

Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
DANBURY, CT

