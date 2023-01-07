ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Championship win sinking in for South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s celebration of the national championship for the South Dakota State football team was incredible well-attended by the fans as they were able to show their appreciation for what the Jackrabbits did for the first time in school history; win an FCS title over North Dakota State.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Washington basketball sweeps Monday night doubleheader from O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crosstown rivals collided on the east side of Sioux Falls Monday night with the host Washington Warriors sweeping a basketball doubleheader from rival O’Gorman. The Warrior girls, ranked second in AA, knocked off top ranked O’Gorman 42-33, followed by the fifth ranked Washington boys defeating the Knights 49-41. Click on the video viewer for our highlights from the Metro Sports TV Game of the Week Livestream!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SDSU ‘championship baby’ born in Brookings hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System. Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU football team celebration planned for Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The celebration will continue Tuesday night in Brookings.  South Dakota State University announced an FCS National Championship celebration is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. On Sunday, SDSU won its first football national championship by beating rival North Dakota State 45-21.  The event is free with […]
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

REPLAY: FCS Championship Pregame Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer preview the FCS Championship between South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The special includes interviews with SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier, former SDSU head coach Mike Daly, former USD quarterback Scott Jones,...
BROOKINGS, SD
WHO 13

Cyclones rout Red Raiders, chase history

The Iowa State Cyclones dominated Texas Tech Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 84-50. Gabe Kalscheur led the nation’s 14th ranked team with 25 points and 7 rebounds. Iowa State is 4-0 in conference play for just the third time in school history. The previous 4-0 or better starts were 2000 (Elite Eight) and 1944 […]
AMES, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Aerial and Arts grows the adult aerial community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The adult aerial community may begin to grow after a new studio opened on Sunday in Sioux Falls. South Dakota Aerial and Arts is the only adult aerial studio here in Sioux Falls. “We just opened, and we’re starting classes ranging from flexibility...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
theanalyst.com

Jackrabbits Leave No Doubt: Unanimous No. 1 in the Final Stats Perform FCS Top 25

South Dakota State earned its first-ever No. 1 ranking midway through the 2022 season. The Jackrabbits liked it so much, they never gave it up. Their regular-season win over rival North Dakota State gave the Jackrabbits the top spot, then their 45-21 thrashing of the Bison in the national championship game left no doubt about coach John Stiegelmeier’s squad being a unanimous No. 1 in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
BROOKINGS, SD

