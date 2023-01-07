Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Championship win sinking in for South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s celebration of the national championship for the South Dakota State football team was incredible well-attended by the fans as they were able to show their appreciation for what the Jackrabbits did for the first time in school history; win an FCS title over North Dakota State.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Christian, Sioux Valley boys pick up wins Tuesday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Christian and Sioux Valley win close games Tuesday night, with plenty of games and doubleheaders to make up games from the past month of blizzards. Click the video player above to view highlights and scores from around the area.
Former SDSU football players reunited on KELO fan bus
Many South Dakota State University football fans are back home following an exciting national championship win in Frisco, Texas.
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington basketball sweeps Monday night doubleheader from O’Gorman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crosstown rivals collided on the east side of Sioux Falls Monday night with the host Washington Warriors sweeping a basketball doubleheader from rival O’Gorman. The Warrior girls, ranked second in AA, knocked off top ranked O’Gorman 42-33, followed by the fifth ranked Washington boys defeating the Knights 49-41. Click on the video viewer for our highlights from the Metro Sports TV Game of the Week Livestream!
KELOLAND TV
SDSU ‘championship baby’ born in Brookings hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System. Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.
SDSU football team celebration planned for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The celebration will continue Tuesday night in Brookings. South Dakota State University announced an FCS National Championship celebration is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. On Sunday, SDSU won its first football national championship by beating rival North Dakota State 45-21. The event is free with […]
dakotanewsnow.com
REPLAY: FCS Championship Pregame Show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer preview the FCS Championship between South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The special includes interviews with SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier, former SDSU head coach Mike Daly, former USD quarterback Scott Jones,...
Cyclones rout Red Raiders, chase history
The Iowa State Cyclones dominated Texas Tech Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 84-50. Gabe Kalscheur led the nation’s 14th ranked team with 25 points and 7 rebounds. Iowa State is 4-0 in conference play for just the third time in school history. The previous 4-0 or better starts were 2000 (Elite Eight) and 1944 […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Longtime SDSU fans watch from Lager's Inn in Aberdeen
It’s a moment that many at South Dakota State have been looking forward to for years. Finally, a national championship in Division I football, with the FCS Championship.
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Aerial and Arts grows the adult aerial community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The adult aerial community may begin to grow after a new studio opened on Sunday in Sioux Falls. South Dakota Aerial and Arts is the only adult aerial studio here in Sioux Falls. “We just opened, and we’re starting classes ranging from flexibility...
theanalyst.com
Jackrabbits Leave No Doubt: Unanimous No. 1 in the Final Stats Perform FCS Top 25
South Dakota State earned its first-ever No. 1 ranking midway through the 2022 season. The Jackrabbits liked it so much, they never gave it up. Their regular-season win over rival North Dakota State gave the Jackrabbits the top spot, then their 45-21 thrashing of the Bison in the national championship game left no doubt about coach John Stiegelmeier’s squad being a unanimous No. 1 in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Air National Guard jets fly over FCS Championship game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two jets from the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls flew over the game in Frisco, Texas, Sunday. The bottoms of the aircraft were painted with “GO JACKS” and “EARS UP” messages in support of South Dakota State University.
KELOLAND TV
View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
KELOLAND TV
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Falls Landing Bar & Grill
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
Check Out This Stunning Drone Footage Of Snowy Sioux Falls
It's no secret the Sioux Empire saw record amounts of snow last week to ring in the New Year. Some might actually nickname the city "Snow Falls." Bad joke but you get the point!. Seeing snow pile up in our streets and driveways is not the most pleasant thing to...
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wild Wednesday: Learning about dolphin and whale artifacts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Plains Zoo Director of Education Leigh Spencer joined us this morning to learn about some underwater animal artifacts. We talked about a dolphin skull and a whale vertebra.
