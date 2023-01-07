ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Gazzo leads Briarcrest over East, 78-61

By Colin Cody
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS – For the second time in a week Briarcrest defeated East 78-61.

Jacob Gazzo lead all scorers with 25 points and seven rebounds. Cooper Haynes added in 21 points, six rebounds and 3 assists. Freshman center Fred Smith finished with 13 points and 5 rebounds.

The Saints improve to 21-1 on the year, while East falls to 13-5.

