Gazzo leads Briarcrest over East, 78-61

MEMPHIS – For the second time in a week Briarcrest defeated East 78-61.

Jacob Gazzo lead all scorers with 25 points and seven rebounds. Cooper Haynes added in 21 points, six rebounds and 3 assists. Freshman center Fred Smith finished with 13 points and 5 rebounds.

The Saints improve to 21-1 on the year, while East falls to 13-5.

