Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
KOAT 7
KOAT legal expert weighs in on shootings at elected officials homes, offices
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are still investigating six shootings at the homes and offices of democratic politicians. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the investigation is moving forward but could not provide any further details, saying any other information could jeopardize the investigation. “There is a suspect in...
Albuquerque lawmakers’ private information scrubbed from internet
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of recent shootings at lawmakers’ houses, the victims are questioning why their private information, like home addresses, is so accessible. “In today’s political climate, it’s probably not a good idea to have our addresses plastered all over the internet,” said Sen. Moe Maestas. Before Monday, anyone could look at a […]
KOAT 7
BB gun shooting reported at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Police Department is searching for two suspects after they reportedly shot a BB gun at the University of New Mexico. A female told officers Tuesday afternoon that a person in the passenger seat of a small SUV shot several pellets toward her. She was hit with at least one pellet but sustained no injuries.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Police locate tiger cub after responding to a shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers found a young tiger inside a Southeast Albuquerque home. The units were responding to a home shooting. APD learned of shots being fired on Indiana Street SE Tuesday afternoon. Before arriving, officers were alerted of a person shot in the leg near the area.
Bernalillo County appoints another new House rep for open Albuquerque westside seat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque teacher, Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela has been appointed to fill a newly vacated westside Albuquerque seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. The appointment marks the second time Bernalillo County Commissioners have filled the seat of a longtime Albuquerque lawmaker who’s now serving in the state Senate. Gurrola Valenzuela […]
Woman tied to Northeast Heights apartment murder in custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment in 2022. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd. N.E. last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar. Police say Bonner […]
Police: One in custody, linked to shots fired at homes & offices of Albuquerque elected leaders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a man is in custody and thought to be linked to at least one shooting at the homes and offices of Albuquerque-area elected leaders in December and January. APD made the announcement at a sudden and brief news conference Monday afternoon. The man who has been placed in custody has not […]
Suspect in six shootings at New Mexico officials' homes in custody
Albuquerque police said a suspect is in custody in connection to a string of shootings near or at the homes and businesses of New Mexico officials. The New Mexico legislature is now enhancing building security and removing the contact information of several lawmakers from its website. KOB's Spencer Schacht reports.Jan. 10, 2023.
Sandoval elected officials call out bad behavior at meetings during public comment
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County commissioners are speaking out about the uncivil behavior at their meetings. This comes after someone made alarming statements during public comment. Leaders in Sandoval County say a lot of it is being fueled by election deniers. At a meeting in December, Joshua James told commissioners, “You’ve all committed […]
Shooting near University of New Mexico injures two juveniles
More information will be added to this article as it is released.
KRQE News 13
beWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New Mexicans
BeWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New …. beWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New Mexicans. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting …. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting victim gains support. Hobbs man accused of...
KOAT 7
Police have one in custody related to shootings of the homes and offices of elected leaders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say they have detained a suspect in relation to the shootings of the homes and offices of elected leaders. Police made the announcement during a press conference on Monday. The name of the suspect has not been named by police. The shootings of the...
2020 North Valley murder suspect refuses plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with murder told the state he doesn’t want to take a plea deal in his case. Jesus Javier Torres Jr. is accused of murdering Raymond Lovato. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found Lovato’s body at his home near Second and Paseo back in September 2020. Deputies were able to […]
New Mexico authorities look to keep man with long criminal history behind bars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque suspect with a high profile history of crimes as a teenager is now back in trouble as an adult. 21-year-old Keisean Anderson has had run-ins with police dating back more than five years. Those include pulling a machete on an Alberton’s employee and breaking into police cars. Anderson is no stranger […]
KOAT 7
Fatal crash under investigation in Southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened at Garcia Street NE and Central Avenue SE. A moped and vehicle hit each other Tuesday night. The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital and died there, according to APD. The area...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque man hit and killed crossing interstate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Interstate 25 Monday night. A man was attempting to cross four lanes of southbound traffic near Gibson Boulevard. Eventually, the man identified as 43-year-old Ledonta Jenkins was fatally struck by a brown Hyundai Sonata.
FBI says felon had more than $100,000 worth of stolen items in home, storage unit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they say had dozens of firearms and more than $100,000 worth of suspected stolen items. Detectives are looking for 51-year-old Leonard John Lucero after they found the items at his home and storage unit. “We have the obvious power tools and things that you […]
KRQE News 13
Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say
See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/downtown-stabbing-kills-1-in-albuquerque-police-say/. Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police …. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/downtown-stabbing-kills-1-in-albuquerque-police-say/. State representative proposes bill for better treatment …. A state representative wants to ensure background artists working on New Mexico movie sets are treated better, especially when it comes to getting paid.
Santa Fe film office offering free training opportunity
Applicants must be 18 or older and live in the county.
Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
