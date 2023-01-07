ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

KOAT legal expert weighs in on shootings at elected officials homes, offices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are still investigating six shootings at the homes and offices of democratic politicians. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the investigation is moving forward but could not provide any further details, saying any other information could jeopardize the investigation. “There is a suspect in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque lawmakers’ private information scrubbed from internet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of recent shootings at lawmakers’ houses, the victims are questioning why their private information, like home addresses, is so accessible. “In today’s political climate, it’s probably not a good idea to have our addresses plastered all over the internet,” said Sen. Moe Maestas. Before Monday, anyone could look at a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

BB gun shooting reported at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Police Department is searching for two suspects after they reportedly shot a BB gun at the University of New Mexico. A female told officers Tuesday afternoon that a person in the passenger seat of a small SUV shot several pellets toward her. She was hit with at least one pellet but sustained no injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque Police locate tiger cub after responding to a shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers found a young tiger inside a Southeast Albuquerque home. The units were responding to a home shooting. APD learned of shots being fired on Indiana Street SE Tuesday afternoon. Before arriving, officers were alerted of a person shot in the leg near the area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County appoints another new House rep for open Albuquerque westside seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque teacher, Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela has been appointed to fill a newly vacated westside Albuquerque seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. The appointment marks the second time Bernalillo County Commissioners have filled the seat of a longtime Albuquerque lawmaker who’s now serving in the state Senate. Gurrola Valenzuela […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman tied to Northeast Heights apartment murder in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment in 2022. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd. N.E. last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar. Police say Bonner […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sandoval elected officials call out bad behavior at meetings during public comment

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County commissioners are speaking out about the uncivil behavior at their meetings. This comes after someone made alarming statements during public comment. Leaders in Sandoval County say a lot of it is being fueled by election deniers.  At a meeting in December, Joshua James told commissioners, “You’ve all committed […]
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

beWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2020 North Valley murder suspect refuses plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with murder told the state he doesn’t want to take a plea deal in his case. Jesus Javier Torres Jr. is accused of murdering Raymond Lovato. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found Lovato’s body at his home near Second and Paseo back in September 2020. Deputies were able to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Fatal crash under investigation in Southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened at Garcia Street NE and Central Avenue SE. A moped and vehicle hit each other Tuesday night. The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital and died there, according to APD. The area...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque man hit and killed crossing interstate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Interstate 25 Monday night. A man was attempting to cross four lanes of southbound traffic near Gibson Boulevard. Eventually, the man identified as 43-year-old Ledonta Jenkins was fatally struck by a brown Hyundai Sonata.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

