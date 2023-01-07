Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction
A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Ladder Match, Hangman vs. Mox, More
All Elite Wrestling will run a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight in Los Angeles with a huge card for The Forum. The lineup includes:. * Ladder Match for AEW Trios Championship: Death Triangle (c) (3-3) vs. The Elite (3-3) (Match 7 of Best of 7 Series) * Hangman Page...
411mania.com
Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
411mania.com
Tyler Bate’s Return, Tag Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced the return of Tyler Bate and two tag matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Axiom & Apollo Crews. * Josh Briggs...
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Bo Dallas is backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena. There has been speculation that Dallas is the Uncle Howdy character that has been appearing in Bray Wyatt segments. However, that has not been confirmed at this time. In fact, whoever plays Uncle Howdy has been changing in and out of costume away from everyone to keep their identity a secret.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the possible sale of WWE and the impact it could have. Some highlights are below. On if WWE could go private: “I don’t know. That’s a level of fundraising money raising that’s so far out of my scope of even comprehension. I just don’t know who has the kind of money to play that game, but I think in aggregate if you put together three, four, five people especially if you’ve got somebody.. I mean what is Vince’s net worth? Three, four billion, but would he throw some of his own money into the kitty? Yeah… I’m not suggesting he has to come up with all of it himself. But, if he throws in a half a billion or a billion so he’s got skin in the game if he has access to that cash it’s liquid and he’s got Saudi partners who are willing to come in with three or four and you’ve got endeavor that may want to come in there’s no way of knowing. There’s just no way of knowing.
411mania.com
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include the Best of RAW
WWE NXT (1/11/22) WWE Main Event (12/29/22) The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) Friday Night SmackDown (12/16/22)
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Note On Which NXT Stars Are At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A couple of NXT stars are at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that both Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner are at tonight’s show in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE has made a regular habit of using NXT talent on WWE Main Event tapings, so that’s most likely why they are there.
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.10.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s New Year’s Evil and this time we have the NXT Title on the line as Grayson Waller challenges Bron Breakker. Other than that, we have a twenty woman battle royal for the #1 contendership to the Women’s Title. Throw in Indus Sher vs. the Creed Brothers and we should be in for a good one. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Who Should This Year’s Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants Be?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
PPW New Year’s Beatings 2023 Results: Cruiserweight Title Match Main Events, More
PPW’s New Year’s Beatings show took place on Saturday night, featuring a Cruiserweight Championship match and more. You can see full results from the event, which took place in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, below courtesy of Cagematch.net:. * PPW Cruiserweight Title No. 1 Contender’s Match: The Rogue def. Cam...
411mania.com
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results 1.09.23: Ultimo Dragon in Six-Man Tag
– Dragon Gate held its Open the New Year Gate event yesterday at the Yamamori Gymnasium in Kuwana, Japan. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:. * D’courage (Dragon Dia, Madoka Kikuta & Yuki Yoshioka) beat Natural Vibes (BIG BOSS Shimizu, Jason Lee & Strong Machine J) * Don Fujii...
411mania.com
AEW News: Chris Jericho & JAS at LA Kings Game, Jon Moxley Has Message for Hangman Page, Elevation Highlights
– Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society attended last night’s LA Kings game ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. You can check out some clips and images of Jericho and the JAS at the NHL game below:. – Ahead of their upcoming Dynamite rematch,...
411mania.com
Andrade El Idolo Tweets Photo of AEW Entrance Mask With the Word ‘Bye’
– AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo posted a curious tweet earlier today. The tweet includes a photo of the black mask he typically wears for his entrances in AEW and the word “bye” in the caption above it. You can see the tweet below. Andrade El Idolo was...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says AEW May Have Live Events Soon, Talent Want It
In an interview with In The Zone (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that AEW will run live events soon and the talent wants to have them. AEW has only run one live event in the past, with ‘The House Always Wins’ on April 9, 2021. Khan...
411mania.com
Backstage Update On Uncertainty Among Talent At Last Night’s WWE NXT Taping
After yesterday’s news that Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE and Vince McMahon is back as chairman of the board, there was allegedly a lot of uncertainty at last night’s NXT taping. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that everyone at the taping had heard the news, as well as the recently debunked rumors of a sale to a Saudi investment firm.
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Praises Chris Jericho as a ‘Great Leader’ in AEW
– During his recent What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone praised the work of Chris Jericho in AEW< noting that Jericho is a great leader. He also credited Jericho for putting over Action Andretti and Ricky Starks on Dynamite. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “I have so...
411mania.com
Conrad Thompson Says WWE Sale Has Been Brewing For A While
WWE is reportedly lining up things for a potential sale, and Conrad Thompson says it’s been something that’s been in the works for a while. As reported late last week, the company has hired JP Morgan as an advisor for a potential sale following Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. Thompson discussed the situation on the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone on AdFreeShows, noting that he’s had information suggesting that the company was being prepped for a sale for a while now.
411mania.com
List of Producers and Notes for Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for the matches and segments of Monday’s WWE RAW, as well as several notes. * Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin. * TJ Wilson produced Michin vs. Bayley. While she’s been called both Michin and Mia Yim on TV, she is called Michin internally.
Comments / 0