Baldwinsville, NY

Syracuse.com

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There is a large slate of Men’s college basketball tonight, but we have our eyes on one game in particular. Our expert will give their Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse prediction, which makes now the perfect time to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook. They’re currently offering all new members up to $1,250 back on their first bet, and all it takes is the Caesars promo code FULLSYR.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another former Syracuse football defensive back has found a new home in the new year. Ex-starting cornerback Duce Chestnut announced Sunday via Twitter he’s committed to Louisiana State University. He’s the second SU transfer to land at another Power Five school after safety Ja’Had Carter committed to Ohio State University earlier this week.
