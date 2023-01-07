Read full article on original website
Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball finding ’rhythm’ with win over East Syracuse Minoa
Jamesville-DeWitt’s girls basketball team was in the midst of a three-game skid heading into Tuesday’s Salt City Athletic Conference matchup against East Syracuse Minoa.
Liverpool bench huge in dominant 2nd quarter vs. C-NS in boys basketball matchup (33 photos)
Liverpool boys basketball outscored Cicero-North Syracuse 25-14 in the second quarter of Tuesday’s Salt City Athletic Conference matchup.
All-CNY boys basketball player of the year scores 32, breaks school’s all-time scoring record (video)
New Hartford’s standout senior and 2022 All-CNY large school boys basketball player of the year Zach Philipkoski added to his impressive high school resume by becoming the school’s all-time scoring leader during Tuesday night’s 66-57 win over Utica Proctor. Philipkoski surpassed Tim Welchon Jr.’s 1,416 points in...
Who are midseason boys basketball MVPs? 24 Section III coaches make their picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — With just about half a season under their belts, some of Section III’s best boys basketball players are making their presence felt on the court. We asked every Section III coach for a player who has stepped up and earned the title of midseason Most Valuable Player this winter. Here are the responses from coaches that responded:
CNY JV girls basketball team makes SportsCenter’s Top 10 (video)
West Genesee freshman Alanna Bowman sank a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to end the third quarter to help her junior varsity basketball team against Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday night. After a tweet including the shot went out, ESPN’s flagship program picked up the clip and featured it as part of...
Top 10 scoring performances in Section III boys basketball this season
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III boys basketball season is near the halfway mark. >> Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 6): 3 new teams join rankings. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
High school basketball roundup: Trevor Roe free throws give Fayetteville-Manlius 56-55 win over New Hartford
Trevor Roe connected on two free throws with 17 seconds left in the game to help the Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball team to a 56-55 victory over New Hartford on Sunday at Hamilton College. The game was part of the Mohawk Valley Classic.
Reliving 2003: Hakim Warrick’s big night vs. Boston College helps overcome a clunker by Kueth Duany
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. SU LEFT STANDING.
Close losses put dent in Virginia Tech’s record, but 2 key players expected to return at Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Don’t be fooled by the Virginia Tech Hokies or their win-loss record. On Wednesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome, the Syracuse Orange will host a Virginia Tech team whose record belies just how good the Hokies really are.
Syracuse basketball has struggled to start games: ‘I don’t like it’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse in its last few men’s basketball games has had trouble reacting to the opening jump ball. The Orange trailed in three of its last four ACC games at the 10-minute mark. In the one game it led at that point, the margin was a single point over Boston College.
Syracuse men’s and women’s lacrosse have a combined six preseason All-Americans
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University men’s and women’s lacrosse teams will enter the 2023 season with a combined six preseason All-Americans with one team carrying a majority of the honors. Head coach Kayla Treanor’s women’s lacrosse team has five 2023 preseason All-Americans, according to USA Lacrosse Magazine....
Syracuse football 2023 schedule: Early look at the Orange’s opponents
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the 2022 college football season officially over, the ACC officially lays to rest the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. The conference will start play under the 3-5-5 scheduling model in 2023. It’s set up for schools to face three programs every year, and the other 10 programs twice every four years.
Syracuse basketball vs. Virginia Tech tickets: Cheapest seats for Wednesday night at the Dome
Syracuse basketball hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies at the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday, January 11 (1/11/2023) at 7 p.m. ET, and fans will want to show up to cheer on the Orange as they return from a challenging loss on the road. Syracuse is 3-2 in the ACC, but...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Virginia Tech | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies at the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday, January 11 (1/11/2023) at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on YES Network in-market, and can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream. Syracuse is coming off a 73-66 loss to...
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse predictions & odds with Caesars promo FULLSYR
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There is a large slate of Men’s college basketball tonight, but we have our eyes on one game in particular. Our expert will give their Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse prediction, which makes now the perfect time to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook. They’re currently offering all new members up to $1,250 back on their first bet, and all it takes is the Caesars promo code FULLSYR.
24 students win right to compete in syracuse.com | The Post-Standard spelling bee
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twenty-four Central New York students have earned the right to compete in the final oral round of The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee. The students won their school spelling bees and competed in the online regional round to qualify for the local final round, according to organizers.
Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
Axe: Dino Babers has a talent development problem (and it’s not the one you think)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers has a problem on his hands. As odd as this sounds, Babers and his staff are becoming too good at developing talent.
Former Syracuse starting cornerback Duce Chestnut commits to LSU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another former Syracuse football defensive back has found a new home in the new year. Ex-starting cornerback Duce Chestnut announced Sunday via Twitter he’s committed to Louisiana State University. He’s the second SU transfer to land at another Power Five school after safety Ja’Had Carter committed to Ohio State University earlier this week.
Acquisition brings two longtime Syracuse gear makers together
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An acquisition has brought together two longtime Syracuse-area gear makers in a deal one company leader calls a “natural partnership.”. Solvay-based Gear Motions said Tuesday it has acquired Auto Gear Inc., of Syracuse. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
