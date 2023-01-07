Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There is a large slate of Men’s college basketball tonight, but we have our eyes on one game in particular. Our expert will give their Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse prediction, which makes now the perfect time to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook. They’re currently offering all new members up to $1,250 back on their first bet, and all it takes is the Caesars promo code FULLSYR.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO