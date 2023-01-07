Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Lady Cards drop first game of season to visiting Mounties
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater lost their first game of the season to Jackson Northwest 50-46 in a battle of league-leading teams Tuesday night at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The game was evenly played throughout. Coldwater led 6-5 after the first quarter; the game was tied 21-21 at...
saturdaytradition.com
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
MLive.com
Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date
Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
Have a tee-rific time at new golf simulation, entertainment center in Hillsdale
But, it’s not just a place to play golf. There are other games on the simulator like skeeball and darts.
WWMTCw
Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
wtvbam.com
Commissioners pass resolution against DNR reclassification of Prairie River.
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on Tuesday that is against the Michigan D.N.R.’s reclassification of the Prairie River from west of Bronson to the county line. The D.N.R. is scheduled to make a decision on the reclassification of the river...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
wtvbam.com
Number of large items collected by Republic in Coldwater went up during 2022
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – More large items were picked up by Republic Waste Services in the City of Coldwater during 2022 compared to the previous year. City Manager Keith Baker told the Coldwater City Council on Monday night there were 3,509 large items picked up at the curb by Republic in 2022 which was 291 more than in 2021.
Theo & Stacy’s in Kalamazoo closing down after 50 years
A downtown Kalamazoo staple is closing its doors after 50 years.
Police identify body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body that was found in a field in Cass County this week. The victim was identified as Bonnie Lou Holtz, a 65-year-old Porter Township resident, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning, Jan. 7.
WNDU
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in St. Joseph County
Edwardsburg Public Schools students back in class after bus driver issues. Superintendent Jim Knoll says the district is in much better shape as fewer drivers have called out sick. 2nd Chance Pets: Chloe and Andi. Updated: 4 hours ago. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Ann Patricia Marchant
Ann Patricia Marchant, 81, of Quincy passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her home. In following her wishes burial has taken place at Oak Grove Cemetery and no formal services are planned. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Ann was born while a WWII air...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: BCAR donates funds to Tommy’s House
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Every year, members of the Branch County Association of Realtors® get together for their annual Christmas Party and Live Benefit Auction. Members and their guests showed just how generous they are this year and because of their generosity BCAR has chosen a few local organizations to pay it forward to.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Craft Out Loud! store in downtown Coldwater going out of business
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A downtown Coldwater business that opened in June of 2020 will be closing the doors in the near future. The owners of Craft Out Loud! at 67 West Chicago have announced “with great sadness” on their Facebook page the store will be closing.
WNDU
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A day later, two men are remembering their dependable friends who were killed in a semi crash on U.S. 12 and Portage Road. “It just seems surreal. It seems like it’s, it’s happened to somebody else,” remarked Tim Graham. Tim Graham lost...
Fox17
One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
