Coldwater, MI

Related
wtvbam.com

Lady Cards drop first game of season to visiting Mounties

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater lost their first game of the season to Jackson Northwest 50-46 in a battle of league-leading teams Tuesday night at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The game was evenly played throughout. Coldwater led 6-5 after the first quarter; the game was tied 21-21 at...
COLDWATER, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date

Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
HILLSDALE, MI
WWMTCw

Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
PLAINWELL, MI
wtvbam.com

Number of large items collected by Republic in Coldwater went up during 2022

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – More large items were picked up by Republic Waste Services in the City of Coldwater during 2022 compared to the previous year. City Manager Keith Baker told the Coldwater City Council on Monday night there were 3,509 large items picked up at the curb by Republic in 2022 which was 291 more than in 2021.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Ann Patricia Marchant

Ann Patricia Marchant, 81, of Quincy passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her home. In following her wishes burial has taken place at Oak Grove Cemetery and no formal services are planned. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Ann was born while a WWII air...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: BCAR donates funds to Tommy’s House

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Every year, members of the Branch County Association of Realtors® get together for their annual Christmas Party and Live Benefit Auction. Members and their guests showed just how generous they are this year and because of their generosity BCAR has chosen a few local organizations to pay it forward to.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
WNDU

Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A day later, two men are remembering their dependable friends who were killed in a semi crash on U.S. 12 and Portage Road. “It just seems surreal. It seems like it’s, it’s happened to somebody else,” remarked Tim Graham. Tim Graham lost...
OSCEOLA, IN
Fox17

One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
KALAMAZOO, MI

