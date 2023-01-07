Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence. Attorneys for a Missouri man setto be executed next month are seeking a new hearing. The lawyes for 58-year-old Leonard Taylor say sworn statements provide convincing evidence he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children in 2004. Taylor is set to be put to death on for the killings. But on Friday, Taylor’s attorneys asked a St. Louis County prosecutor for a new hearing. A spokesman for Bell says the request is being reviewed. At issue are new sworn statements from Taylor’s daughter, her sister and mother. They claim that Taylor was in California at the time of the killings.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO