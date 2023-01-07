Read full article on original website
Local high school football conferences merge for 2024 season
(WAND) — Two high school conferences have unanimously agreed to merge for football in the 2024 season. The Central Illinois Conference and Heart of Illinois Conference announced their merger on Monday. The two conferences said that they were, "excited for this opportunity that creates stability for 11-man football and...
Missouri Execution
Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence. Attorneys for a Missouri man setto be executed next month are seeking a new hearing. The lawyes for 58-year-old Leonard Taylor say sworn statements provide convincing evidence he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children in 2004. Taylor is set to be put to death on for the killings. But on Friday, Taylor’s attorneys asked a St. Louis County prosecutor for a new hearing. A spokesman for Bell says the request is being reviewed. At issue are new sworn statements from Taylor’s daughter, her sister and mother. They claim that Taylor was in California at the time of the killings.
Governor Pritzker sworn in for second term
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In a ceremony held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the state's top elected officials took the oath of office today. J.B Pritzker was sworn in for his second term as Governor with Julianna Stratton joining him for her second term as Lieutenant Governor. Kwame Raoul, Susana Mendoza, and Michael Frerichs all were sworn in to continue their roles, while Alexi Giannoulias took the oath for his first term as Secretary of State.
Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois gov
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — J.B. Pritzker, the multibillionaire whose actions over the past year suggest he may be eyeing a run for president, was sworn in Monday as Illinois governor for the second time, an occasion the Democrat used to issue bold proposals for universal preschool and free college tuition.
Warm-up on the way for the first half of the week across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- A nice warm-up is on the way to Central Illinois early this week. After light snow Sunday morning that melted away by afternoon, we'll see rain, thunderstorms, and snow showers later this week. We'll start the week off with warmer than average temperatures in the 40s today and...
