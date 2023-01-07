Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
There were several calls in the last two minutes of the Kings' 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that didn't sit well with Sacramento players or fans. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report, released Sunday, won't change those feelings. Trailing by two points in the final seconds, De'Aaron Fox...
The Eagles had quarterback Jalen Hurts back in the lineup on Sunday, but he didn’t look like he was back at full strength after missing two games with a shoulder sprain. Hurts was 20-of-35 for 229 yards and an interception in a 22-16 win over the Giants that secured the NFC East title and top seed in the conference for the Eagles. Hurts also ran six times for 16 yards, including a sneak, and got sacked three times over the course of the afternoon.
The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
The Warriors began their eight-game homestand winning five in a row. However, Golden State concluded the homestand having lost three straight after their 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Chase Center. While there might be unrest within Dub Nation, Warriors coach Steve Kerr sees the loss...
Jaden Springer’s instincts told him to crash the offensive glass and slam in a put-back dunk Tuesday night. After the game, the 20-year-old guard didn’t quite possess the same sense for where to be. Following the brightest showing of Springer’s brief NBA career, a Sixers public relations official asked in the locker room whether he could speak with reporters at the podium in the team’s press conference room.
Tyrese Maxey's star continues to ascend. The Sixers' young guard officially signed his first basketball shoe deal with New Balance this week, the sneaker brand announced Wednesday:. The deal is yet another sign of the 22-year-old's rising status around the NBA. In his third season in the NBA, Maxey is...
SAN FRANCISCO – In a season with an ever-expanding portfolio of abysmal performances, it was on a damp Tuesday night that the Warriors stumbled into the abyss. All things considered, this 125-113 loss to the threadbare remnants of the reeling Phoenix Suns feels like rock bottom not only for this wildly uneven season but perhaps for all of Steve Kerr’s eight-plus-year run as head coach.
