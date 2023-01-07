Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fond du Lac 59, Kaukauna 54

FOND DU LAC - The Cardinals held off the Ghosts with free throws down the stretch for the Fox Valley Association win.

Fond du Lac led by 16 points in the first half but Kaukauna was able to cut the deficit to two points in the second half.

Jamariea Dalton led Fond du Lac with 24 points, including 10-for-12 at the free throw line.

Kaukauna was led by Carson Van Dinter with 18 points and Jon O’Neill with 13.

Kaukauna 23 31 - 54

Fond du Lac 28 31 - 59

Kaukauna: Jensen 4, Awe 8, DePrez 4, O’Neill 13, Hall 2, Van Kauwenberg 5, Van Dinter 18. 3-pt: Awe 2, Van Kauwenberg, Van Dinter. FT: 10-18. Fouls: 20.

Fond du Lac: Schreiter 9, Blank 4, Zimmerman 6, Dalton 24, Barfknecht 3, Johnson 7, Braatz 6. 3-pt: Schreiter 2, Zimmerman 2, Dalton 2, Blank, Johnson, Braatz. FT: 16-23. Fouls: 18.

Neenah 81, Oshkosh North 67

NEENAH - The Rockets got a career night from Sam Coulthard in getting the Fox Valley Association victory over the Spartans.

Neenah (8-3 overall) stayed unbeaten in conference play (6-0) with the win.

Coulthard, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, scored 27 points and had eight 3-pointers in the victory. Cal Klesmit added 20 points, Brady Corso chipped in 16 and Elliot Swanson had 14 for Neenah.

Steven Clark had 32 points to pace Oshkosh North (7-5, 4-3). Xzavion Mitchell had 18 points for the Spartans.

Oshkosh North 19 48 - 67

Neenah 35 46 - 81

North: Clark 32, Strange 5, Giannopoulos 2, Ott 2, Fisher 6, Mitchell 18, Ware 2. 3-pt: Clark 3, Strange, Fisher, Mitchell 2. FT: 8-9. Fouls: 21.

Neenah: Schloman 2, Coulthard 27, Juckem 2, Klesmit 20, Corso 16, Swandon 14. 3-pt: Coulthard 8, Klesmit, Corso. FT: 21-29. Fouls: 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winnebago Lutheran 64, St. Mary’s Springs 56

FOND DU LAC - Kiara Shea, Lindsey Nell and Abby Cole combined for 57 of the Vikings’ 64 points in their win over the Ledgers.

Shea finished with 23 points while Nell and Cole had 18 and 16 points, respectively, for Winnebago Lutheran. Cole also had 18 rebounds.

St. Mary’s Springs was led by Gracie Konkol with 15 points. Tessa Tennies and Hailey Hoffmann both added 10 points.

St. Mary’s Springs 21 35 - 56

Winnebago Lutheran 34 30 - 64

St. Mary’s Springs: Coon 6, Pitz 2, Hoffmann 10, G. Coon 9, Tennies 10, Konkol 15, Kremer 4. 3-pt: Tennies 3, Konkol. FT: 12-18. Fouls: 14.

Winnebago Lutheran: Shea 23, Schumacher 2, Supranand 3, Nell 18, Cole 16, Kohne 2. 3-pt: Shea 4, Nell 2, Supranand, Cole. FT: 14-20. Fouls: 14.

Waupun 56, Xavier 41

APPLETON - The Warriors bottled up the Hawks in the first half, holding them to 10 points en route to the win.

Kayl Petersen and Gracie Gopalan led Waupun with 21 and 14 points, respectively.

Carsyn Stempa had 13 points for Xavier.

Waupun 27 29 - 56

Xavier 10 31 - 41

Waupun: L. Aalsma 8, VandeStreek 8, Pearce 3, Harder 2, Gopalan 14, Petersen 21. 3-pt: VandeStreek, Gopalan 3, Petersen. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 16.

Xavier: Standish 8, Hafner 3, Krull 9, Martine 4, Tylinski 2, Wanty 2, Stempa 13. 3-pt: Standish, Krull, Stempa. FT: 10-21. Fouls: 17.

Lomira 43, North Fond du Lac 22

LOMIRA - The Lions went up by a dozen at halftime and picked up the win over the Orioles.

Jaye Zingsheim led Lomira with nine points.

Lily Heidl led North Fond du Lac with 11 points.

North Fond du Lac 12 10 - 22

Lomira 24 19 - 43

North Fond du Lac: Abril 2, Heidl 11, Siemer 2, Now 2, Roberts 1, Stettbacher 4. 3-pt: Heidl. FT: 1-2. Fouls: 15.

Lomira: Litterick 8, Schultz 1, Kretschmer 2, Dreikosen 8, Zahn 5, Chervenka 4, Zingsheim 9, Frea 6. 3-pt: Litterick. FT: 11-20. Fouls: 6.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Warbirds 4, Black River Falls 2

BLACK RIVER FALLS - The Warbirds took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Ella Spies and then outscored the Tigers 3-2 in the third period for the victory.

Allison Waara, Spies and Josie Kooima had third-period goals for the Warbirds with Kooima, Kendra Dogs and Kristi Binder getting assists.

Hailee Scheier had 22 saves for the Warbirds. Sydney Magnuson had 36 saves for Black River Falls.