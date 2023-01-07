ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets will be without three starters along offensive line in final game

By Greg Joyce
 4 days ago

The Jets’ offensive line is limping to the finish line.

The unit will be without three starters on Sunday against the Dolphins in left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), right tackle George Fant (knee) and right guard Nate Herbig (calf). Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who started for Herbig last week against the Seahawks, is also questionable with a knee injury and will be a game-time decision.

Expected to fill in on the line are left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, right tackle Mike Remmers and right guard Dan Feeney.

“We got a bunch of fighters is what we got,” head coach Robert Saleh said when asked who he has remaining. “It’s going to be good. It’s going to be an opportunity for Ogbuehi. We’ve got Remmers, Feeney has been looking for an opportunity. So, there’s guys who are looking for that opportunity, and I’m sure they’re very excited about it.”

They will be tasked with protecting quarterback Joe Flacco, who will be starting in place of the injured Mike White , against a Dolphins pass rush that ranks 12th in the NFL in sacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUeFo_0k6WZ64C00
Duane Brown is one of three starting Jets offensive lineman who will miss the season finale.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post

If Remmers gets the start for Fant, he would become the 11th different offensive lineman to start a game for the Jets this season. Either way, it will mark the Jets’ ninth different starting offensive line combination this season. Left guard Laken Tomlinson and center Connor McGovern are the only two linemen to start every game.

Brown and Fant have been battling through injuries all season, but Saleh said “the wheels fell off” for Week 18.

“Duane, I’m surprised he made it this far, he could’ve called it quits after training camp,” Saleh said. “So just thankful for him. You talk about a dude who loves football and just gave this team everything when he didn’t have to. … With George, he’s been battling on one leg all year and he just needs to get healthy and get himself to the offseason. With Herbie, same thing, he was dealing with a calf and then the other calf blew on him. They’re hurt.”

CB Brandin Echols (quad) and S Lamarcus Joyner (hip) were also ruled out for Sunday.

S Ashtyn Davis (ankle), TE C.J. Uzomah (ankle) and S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) were listed as questionable, though Saleh said before practice Friday that he expected all three to play.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, ruled out QB Tua Tagovailoa because of a concussion and listed backup Teddy Bridgewater as questionable with knee and right finger injuries. But coach Mike McDaniel confirmed to reporters that third-string QB Skylar Thompson will start.

