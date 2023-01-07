ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

After sluggish start, Central Catholic basketball finding its stride

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYetg_0k6WZ5BT00

LAFAYETTE - New roster. New head coach. New season.

The 2022-23 boys basketball campaign didn't start the way Central Catholic hoped.

First-year head coach Drake Barrett assured the Knights to stick with the process.

The players have and, after defeating McCutcheon 64-54 Friday night at McHale Gymnasium, CC's fortunes are turning.

"We started to gain chemistry together throughout the games," said junior center Albert Schwartz, who had 27 points and 13 rebounds Friday. "We're starting to click and playing as a team and not separate individuals."

The Knights have won three of their last four games, the only hiccup a poor shooting night in a 51-44 loss at Western on Tuesday, bringing their season record to 5-5.

"Our football guys are still finding their sea legs. They had a long season. We got a lot of our guys banged up," Barrett said. "Now that we've had a month and a half to really get in the flow of running things, getting used to running defense the way we want to run it now and move the ball, we're starting to play a lot better.

"We lost the other night to Western, but I felt like we were in that ball game and probably should have won."

Schwartz isn't surprised.

He claims he saw this coming.

Others thought it, too.

Schwartz is one of three returning starters, along with senior guards Ben Mazur and Tanner Fields, from last year's state runner-up team. Current starter Nick Page was a key reserve last season.

"Experience is huge for us. The older guys are passing along knowledge and keep the younger guys calm under pressure," said Fields, who scored 24 points against McCutcheon. "Games like this, it is easy to get in your head and not play very well. It's important to stay calm and composed."

That's something CC had to realize though.

Last year's team is not this year's team.

CC's best two players last season graduated.

There were mistakes the Knights could afford to get away with a year ago.

Two halves of coming out flat - the first half against Culver Military and the second half against Fort Wayne Blackhawk - helped account for back-to-back losses by a combined 58 points.

That was the bad before the good.

"Our team finally realized we're not the team we were last year where we could come in and mess around and beat teams," Schwartz said.

There was no messing around Friday night against a county rival.

McCutcheon had three players - Keaton Maple, Landon Waeltz and Eli Swank - score in double figures.

But the Mavericks had no answer for Schwartz early and the Knights, coming off a 2-for-16 performance from beyond the arc against Western made a more respectable 6 of 16 3s.

When the season began, CC was adapting to a first-time varsity head coach, numerous additions from the sectional championship football team who'd yet to get conditioned for basketball and a stretch of three games in a week during the Hoops Classic.

The Knights dropped two games during that span by seven points each to West Lafayette and Lafayette Jeff.

"Once we were able to kind of settle down and have a full week, I think I caught my stride and the guys have caught their stride," Barrett said. We're learning from each other, learning our strengths and what we need to do. Hopefully we can continue the little bit of momentum we've gained."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

