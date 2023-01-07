ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC set to welcome No. 2 Houston Sunday at Fifth Third Arena

By Scott Springer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

Of the current roster, only Mika Adams-Woods played the last time the University of Cincinnati men's basketball team defeated the Houston Cougars. Sunday, the No. 2-ranked team in the country hits Fifth Third Arena for a 3 p.m. tip. Houston has a chance to be No. 1 on Monday as top-ranked Purdue suffered their first defeat Jan. 3 on a last-second shot by Rutgers.

Tops in the NCAA NET and KenPom.com rankings, the Cougars are the highest-ranked squad to visit the Bearcats since the No. 2 Memphis Tigers came to town in 2007.

In Dec. 2007, Memphis was led by John Calipari and was undefeated on its way to a 38-2 record and an overtime loss in the NCAA national championship game to Kansas. Derrick Rose, now of the New York Knicks, led Memphis with 26 points while then-coach Mick Cronin's squad got 20 from Deonta Vaughn in the 79-69 loss.

UC basketball The Wichita line: UC earns a much-needed road victory

UC basketball Where Cincinnati's Bearcats rank in terms of college basketball measures

UC athletics How name, image, likeness money is a necessity as UC prepares to be Big 12 ready

In 2007, Kelvin Sampson was in his second and final year at Indiana and wouldn't return to the college game until 2014 with Houston. Since he's patrolled the Cougar sidelines he's improved their standing. In their first six American Athletic Conference meetings, Cincinnati won five. Since the 2017-18 season, Sampson has had UC's number by winning eight of 10. The Bearcats last won with Adams-Woods starting at guard 64-62 on Feb. 1, 2020. Houston has won the last four regular-season meetings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zp4Vb_0k6WZ4Ik00

Sampson's men have won 30-plus games twice during his tenure and are 75-11 over the last three seasons counting this year. At 15-1 their only defeat was to then-No. 7 Alabama. They made the NCAA Final Four in 2021 and the Elite Eight last season.

The Bearcats haven't been to "The Dance" since 2019, the last of Mick Cronin's nine appearances before he left for UCLA. They haven't been beyond the second round since 2001 when Bob Huggins led them to the Sweet 16. Their last Final Four and Elite Eight appearances came in 1992 and 1993 when UC radio color analyst Terry Nelson was taking charges against current Memphis coach Penny Hardaway.

That's the history lesson.

Suffice it to say, an electric atmosphere awaits at Fifth Third Arena Sunday afternoon, particularly if the Bearcats can shoot and rebound like they did for most of the game Thursday night at Wichita State .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfEaq_0k6WZ4Ik00

“We’ve got a big opportunity on Sunday,” UC coach Wes Miller said. “It’s a big-time game in our building.”

Houston and Temple currently share the AAC lead at 3-0, with UC, UCF and Tulane behind them at 2-1. The Cougars have blasted Tulsa by 39 and SMU by 34 in between winning a six-point game against UCF New Year's Eve.

The game

Tip : 3 p.m Sunday, Fifth Third Arena  (12,012)

TV/Radio: ESPN/550-AM

Series info: Cincinnati leads 33-11

Scouting Report

Houston (15-1)

Coach: Kelvin Sampson (214-71, ninth season)

Offense: 75.8 ppg

Defense : 51 ppg

Projected lineup

(Player, Position, Height, Key Stat)

Marcus Sasser (G, 6’ 2”, 15.8 ppg)

Tramon Mark (G, 6’ 5”, 10.1 ppg)

Jarace Walker (F, 6’8”, 9.7 ppg)

J’Wan Roberts (F, 6’7”. 9.6 ppg)

Jamal Shead (G, 6’1”, 7.6 ppg)

Cincinnati (11-5)

Coach: Wes Miller (29-20, second season)

Offense : 79 ppg

Defense: 68.7 ppg

Projected lineup

(Player, Position, Height, Key Stat)

David DeJulius (G, 6', 15.5 ppg)

Landers Nolley II (G/F, 6'7",14.9 ppg)

Mika Adams-Woods (G, 6'3", 9.7 ppg)

Viktor Lakhin, (F, 6'11", 12.9 ppg)

Ody Oguama, (F, 6’9”, 3.5 ppg)

Players to watch

Marcus Sasser

The senior guard has started most of the past three seasons for the Cougars and tops them in scoring this season. His high game was 25 against Norfolk State and he’s only been below double figures twice, one being Houston’s lone loss to Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YyF2X_0k6WZ4Ik00

David DeJulius

Held to a 1-for-9 shooting night vs. Wichita State, DeJulius still helped UC win with six assists and five rebounds. The previous three games he was held under 10 points UC lost, but to the delight of Wes Miller they figured out a way to win without him leading the scorers. It was the first time UC had won without the grad senior scoring in double figures since January of last year against East Carolina. DeJulius has scored against the Cougars before popping in 25 in last year’s 22-point loss at Fifth Third Arena. Houston came into the game ranked No. 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kf19o_0k6WZ4Ik00

Keys to the game

It may be easier said than done, but the Bearcats should shoot for 70 points. The only time Houston gave up 70 or more was in their lone loss to Alabama 71-65. Should UC get 60, it might be close. Then-No. 2 Virginia scored 61 but lost by eight. On Dec. 31, UCF scored 65, falling by six to the Cougars. If UC holds Marcus Sasser under 10 and DeJulius returns with 10 or more, that also would be favorable. Ditto if Jeremiah Davenport can come off the bench again with a hot hand. As a starter, he was held below double-digits in both games against Houston in 2022.

“It’s a very special game, especially at home,” Davenport said of the incoming Cougars. “We’re going to play our hearts out. It’s conference play now. Anything can happen, anything’s possible. You’ve got to keep pushing, have a great game plan and come in and attack early. 2-1 in the conference, we’re going to keep on picking up.”

The bottom line is not letting Houston run away earlier as the Cougars have been known to do. In their AAC tournament loss to the Cougars last season, UC trailed by four at the half but wound up losing by 18.

Ratings

NET: Cincinnati is No. 104, Houston is No. 1

KenPom.com: Cincinnati is No. 70, Houston is No. 1.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: UC set to welcome No. 2 Houston Sunday at Fifth Third Arena

