Eugene, OR

Oregon women down Arizona State in road win

By Associated Press
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Oregon Ducks found another gear in the second half to move past Arizona State 82-62 Friday in a Pac-12 women's basketball game at Desert Financial Arena.

ASU showed promise in its start, taking a 10-3 lead in the game and getting to the line early. The Sun Devils relied on multiple players in the first quarter and were well-rounded with its early approach in stopping Oregon’s offense.

Kayla Mokquah and Treasure Hunt each scored at the basket to give the Sun Devils an 18-15 lead after one, but the Ducks went on a 17-8 run through the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead at intermission.

Grace VanSlooten took charge in the third quarter, adding 12 points in the first five minutes to put Oregon up 49-30.

VanSlooten finished with 16 points with six rebounds for Oregon (12-3, 3-1 Pac 12). Phillipina Kyei pulled down 18 rebounds to go with her 10 points as the Ducks held a commanding lead on the boards, outrebounding Arizona State 56-40. Taya Hanson contributed 13 points off the bench. Endyia Rogers scored 19 points for the Ducks.

Oregon was 28 of 72 from the field (38.9%), including 8 of 23 from distance. The Ducks shot 18 of 21 from the line.

Arizona State was 23 of 68 (33.8%) from the floor, hitting 9 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Tyi Skinner scored 20 points to lead Arizona State (7-8, 0-4). Hunt finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Jaddan Simmons added 10 points.

Jenna Ortiz of The Arizona Republic contributed to this report.

No. 18 Oregon vs. No. 15 Arizona

4 p.m. Sunday at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz. TV: ESPN2. Radio: KUGN-FM (98.1), KUGN-AM (590)

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon women down Arizona State in road win

