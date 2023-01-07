ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Scarpetta in the James Nomad Hotel, NOMAD, NYC

A balmy evening allowed us to dine outside comfortably as Scarpetta’s guests to sample their new fall offerings. Be careful not to fill up on the delicious bread service with three varieties – plain, focaccia and spiraled with cured meat. That’s served with olive oil, whipped mascarpone and an irresistible tomato-eggplant mixture.
