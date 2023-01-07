Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Related
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 prospects in South Carolina have signed
The Early Signing Period is officially in the rearview, and many of the top players around the country have already finalized their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of South Carolina and where they are heading for college.
WLTX.com
Juice Wells coming back for another season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Juice is running it back for another season in the Garnet and Black. Gamecock receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. announced Monday that he will return for another season with South Carolina. As the leading receiver for South Carolina last season, Wells led the team in...
SCBCA high school basketball rankings, January 10
COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state rankings came out on Tuesday. Below are the Top 10 boys & girls squads from across the state with our local ones highlighted in bold. 5A Boys Top 10 1. Dorman 2. Conway 3. Byrnes 4. Goose Creek 5. Lexington 6. TL […]
budgettravel.com
Master your golf game in Thoroughbred Country, South Carolina
Every second week in April, in a reverent homage to their sport and a certain televised tournament, avid golfers make reservations far ahead to play the courses near Augusta National. For them, watching the game isn’t enough, and many prefer the golf in nearby Thoroughbred Country, South Carolina where several courses boast their own pedigree and prestige.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari tries to explain loss to South Carolina, sends message to fans
John Calipari lamented Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night, which snapped a 28-game winning streak in Rupp Arena. South Carolina won 71-68 after it came in as a 19.5-point underdog, and had lost 85-42 at home to Tennessee on Saturday. “I imagine our fans are mad, I...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Drawl Nearly The Slowest Speech In The Country
Some of us are “fast talkers,” and some are “slow talkers.” When I first started my radio career, people kept telling me I talked too fast. In order for listeners to understand everything I said, bosses urged me to slow it down a bit. The average American speaks at a speed of around 5.09 syllables per second. And, if you’re from South Carolina, chances are it’s slower than that. According to WIS News 10, a study says the South Carolina drawl ranked second-slowest speaking state in the nation. The typical South Carolina native averages about 4.80 syllables per second. The only state ranking slower in speech is Louisiana.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From South Carolina
South Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from South Carolina!
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina’s Best BBQ
South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite’s in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
South Carolina Man 'Broke Down In Tears' After Huge Lottery Win
An early-morning trip to the grocery store ended with the lucky man winning a massive prize.
WLTX.com
Mainly sunny Wednesday South Carolina weather
Mainly sunny and warm today. The chance for rain returns to the Midlands tomorrow. Severe weather will be possible.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Sports World Reacts To Dawn Staley's Classy Decision
On Sunday, the South Carolina head coach - and the rest of her team - made a cool gesture for former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Staley and her team wore a Mike Leach-inspired shirt in honor of the former head coach. That's a great move by the Gamecocks.
WIS-TV
SC Southern Drawl tops list of slowest speech in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How fast can you talk? If you’re from South Carolina a new study says you might be among the slowest speakers in the nation. The language learning platform Prebly compiled a ranking of the fast and slowest-speaking states in America. South Carolina was ranked the second-slowest-talking state, averaging 4.80 syllables per second. The only state with a slower average is Louisiana.
cn2.com
Renovated Chic-Fil-A in Rock Hill Has a Lot to Moo Over!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The new Chic-Fil-A on Cherry Road in Rock Hill has a lot to Moo Over!. The restaurant has been transformed and offering new technology that leaders say will help customers receive their orders more quickly while maintaining their friendly service the company is known for.
When do Girl Scout cookies go on sale in South Carolina?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Girl Scout cookie season begins Saturday in South Carolina, and for some, that means the most magical time of year. In addition to bringing a favorite sweet treat to community members, Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina said that the cookie sales program teaches its participants five life skills: About 1.2 […]
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wach.com
South Carolina is short truck drivers by the thousands, the SCDMV is trying to help
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Over the past few years, the cost of just about everything has gone up. Whether we like it or not, we've all become familiar with the term supply chain issues. Part of that problem is tied to a lack of truck drivers during the pandemic.
An Introduction and Brief History of Denmark Technical College in South Carolina
There is a good community college in the state of South Carolina that is known as Demark Technical College. Despite the name, this particular college is not named after the European nation and has pretty much no relation to it. It is, instead, named after Denmark city - a town with a population of three thousand, one hundred eighty-six people living in it as of the year twenty-twenty. The main website of the college is http://www.denmarktech.edu/ and the main location for the community college is, well, Denmark, SC.
abccolumbia.com
SC residents buy lottery tickets ahead of drawing for 3rd largest jackpot
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — For the fourth time, the Mega Millions lottery jackpot prize has climbed to more than 1 billion dollars. Tuesday night’s drawing will have many in South Carolina hoping they can be the second billion dollar lottery winner in the Palmetto State’s history. “South...
Comments / 2