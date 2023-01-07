ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

New York Post

Old Dominion basketball player Imo Essien collapses on court in scary scene

A scary scene unfolded Saturday when a college basketball player collapsed on the court during a game between Old Dominion and Georgia Southern. With a little over 13 minutes remaining in the first half, Old Dominion’s sophomore guard, Imo Essien, was playing defense when he abruptly collapsed on the court. In a video of the incident, Essien appeared to briefly attempt to get back up before going back down in pain. Essien appeared to remain conscious throughout the ordeal and walked off the court after he was helped up by trainers. Old Dominion issued a statement on the matter Saturday, saying that Essien...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

ODU guard Imo Essien health update

NORFOLK, Va. — "It just felt like it was hard to breath, like I was breathing through a straw. With this being a sensitive topic for me it's hard to replay, but that's the truth, it was very hard to breath. I felt like I couldn't catch my wind. At the end, right before I went down, it just felt like all my wind was gone, like I got hit in the stomach. I had nothing else in me." Imo Essien talked reporters through what he was feeling as he collapsed to the court, untouched, during Old Dominion's game at Georgia Southern.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Spartan women move to 2-0 in MEAC with gritty road win against the Hornets

DOVER, Del. — Norfolk State continued to cement itself as one of the best defensive teams in the country on Monday evening, defeating Delaware State 40-26 at Memorial Hall. The Spartans (14-3, 2-0 MEAC) held the Hornets to 11-of-58 shooting (19.0 percent), including 1-of-15 from behind the arc (6.7 percent). It marked the worst shooting performance for 3-point land by an NSU opponent this season.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Norfolk State hands Delaware State 13th straight loss, 78-65

DOVER, Del. — Joe Bryant Jr. had 20 points and Norfolk State cruised to a 78-65 victory over Delaware State on Monday night. Bryant added six assists for the Spartans (12-5, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). George Beale hit 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range scored 19. Daryl Anderson added 10 points.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

757 ROC In Newport News Offers Fitness For Everyone

NEWPORT NEWS—757 ROC is a 6,000-square-foot fitness, nutrition, and Fire & Ice Recovery facility located at 11838 Canon Blvd., Suite 300, in Newport News. Its mission is to change the way the community thinks about fitness. Even though the facility has obstacle training classes for people who want to compete, or just finish, a Spartan race that combines endurance with strength, the workouts are designed for any ability level.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Addicted To Golf Moving To A New Storefront In York County

YORK-After close to 34 years in business, Addicted To Golf has outgrown its space in the Kiln Creek Shopping Center off of George Washington Memorial Highway and is slated to move soon to a new location in York County. Owner Richard Schiele plans to move his one-stop golf shop to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of heat

Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of …. WAVY team coverage: ‘Hero’ Newport News teacher recovering …. Police say 25-year-old 1st grade teacher Abby Zwerner rushed her students out of the classroom after she was shot in the chest on Friday in Newport News. She's in "stable" condition and recovering. The 6-year-old shooter used his mother's legally bought gun, police say.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run

Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run For the 42nd year, the Virginia Duals are set to take place. A tradition for the local wrestling community in Hampton Roads. Audit of Portsmouth federal money finds no missing …. After months of discussion about a supposed $80,000 of...
NORFOLK, VA
newsfromthestates.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTVR-TV

GoFundMe started for Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher who was shot

A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for Abby Zwerner, the first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School who Newport News Police said was shot by one of her students. The GoFundMe description says the online fundraiser was created by Hannah Zwerner, Abby’s twin sister. On the GoFundMe page, Hannah...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

