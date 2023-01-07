Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Related
Hampton, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Hampton. The Hampton High School basketball team will have a game with Kecoughtan High School on January 10, 2023, 14:30:00. The Kecoughtan High School basketball team will have a game with Hampton High School on January 10, 2023, 13:00:00.
Old Dominion basketball player Imo Essien collapses on court in scary scene
A scary scene unfolded Saturday when a college basketball player collapsed on the court during a game between Old Dominion and Georgia Southern. With a little over 13 minutes remaining in the first half, Old Dominion’s sophomore guard, Imo Essien, was playing defense when he abruptly collapsed on the court. In a video of the incident, Essien appeared to briefly attempt to get back up before going back down in pain. Essien appeared to remain conscious throughout the ordeal and walked off the court after he was helped up by trainers. Old Dominion issued a statement on the matter Saturday, saying that Essien...
13newsnow.com
ODU guard Imo Essien health update
NORFOLK, Va. — "It just felt like it was hard to breath, like I was breathing through a straw. With this being a sensitive topic for me it's hard to replay, but that's the truth, it was very hard to breath. I felt like I couldn't catch my wind. At the end, right before I went down, it just felt like all my wind was gone, like I got hit in the stomach. I had nothing else in me." Imo Essien talked reporters through what he was feeling as he collapsed to the court, untouched, during Old Dominion's game at Georgia Southern.
WAVY News 10
NSU professor: Pandemic-related perfect storm may have set stage for NN teacher shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some academics were not surprised by what happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News last Friday when police said a teacher was shot in the chest by a first-grader who was armed with a 9mm pistol. Norfolk State psychology professor Dr. Ernestine Duncan said...
13newsnow.com
Spartan women move to 2-0 in MEAC with gritty road win against the Hornets
DOVER, Del. — Norfolk State continued to cement itself as one of the best defensive teams in the country on Monday evening, defeating Delaware State 40-26 at Memorial Hall. The Spartans (14-3, 2-0 MEAC) held the Hornets to 11-of-58 shooting (19.0 percent), including 1-of-15 from behind the arc (6.7 percent). It marked the worst shooting performance for 3-point land by an NSU opponent this season.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk State hands Delaware State 13th straight loss, 78-65
DOVER, Del. — Joe Bryant Jr. had 20 points and Norfolk State cruised to a 78-65 victory over Delaware State on Monday night. Bryant added six assists for the Spartans (12-5, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). George Beale hit 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range scored 19. Daryl Anderson added 10 points.
peninsulachronicle.com
757 ROC In Newport News Offers Fitness For Everyone
NEWPORT NEWS—757 ROC is a 6,000-square-foot fitness, nutrition, and Fire & Ice Recovery facility located at 11838 Canon Blvd., Suite 300, in Newport News. Its mission is to change the way the community thinks about fitness. Even though the facility has obstacle training classes for people who want to compete, or just finish, a Spartan race that combines endurance with strength, the workouts are designed for any ability level.
peninsulachronicle.com
Addicted To Golf Moving To A New Storefront In York County
YORK-After close to 34 years in business, Addicted To Golf has outgrown its space in the Kiln Creek Shopping Center off of George Washington Memorial Highway and is slated to move soon to a new location in York County. Owner Richard Schiele plans to move his one-stop golf shop to...
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
Family of Newport News teacher shot by student asks for letters of encouragement
The family of a Newport News teacher shot by her 6-year-old student Friday is asking community members for letters of encouragement.
WAVY News 10
Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of heat
Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of …. WAVY team coverage: ‘Hero’ Newport News teacher recovering …. Police say 25-year-old 1st grade teacher Abby Zwerner rushed her students out of the classroom after she was shot in the chest on Friday in Newport News. She's in "stable" condition and recovering. The 6-year-old shooter used his mother's legally bought gun, police say.
'This is unbelievable,' Emotions high as community searches for Codi Bigsby
Emotions were high as organizations "Six Women and a Notebook", "United We Stand", and "Building Back Black" came together with locals of the area to search for Codi Bigsby.
13newsnow.com
Lockdown at Portsmouth elementary school lifted
There were shots fired on Horne Avenue, but it doesn't seem like anyone was hurt. The elementary school near the scene has finished its lockdown.
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
During this week's Sunday Sitdown, Hampton City Schools discusses the FLEx Program, a unique and free virtual learning program for Virginia students.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run
Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run For the 42nd year, the Virginia Duals are set to take place. A tradition for the local wrestling community in Hampton Roads. Audit of Portsmouth federal money finds no missing …. After months of discussion about a supposed $80,000 of...
What the past PTA president wants you to know about Richneck Elementary School
When Brenda Coles saw what was unfolding at her son's old elementary school in Newport News on January 6, she could not believe what she saw.
newsfromthestates.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
WTVR-TV
GoFundMe started for Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher who was shot
A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for Abby Zwerner, the first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School who Newport News Police said was shot by one of her students. The GoFundMe description says the online fundraiser was created by Hannah Zwerner, Abby’s twin sister. On the GoFundMe page, Hannah...
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
Comments / 0