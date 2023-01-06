The longest contest for speaker of the House of Representatives in more than a century has come to an end with the narrow, dramatic election of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to the role.The California congressman entered the US Capitol on 6 January promising “progress” after repeatedly failing to gain enough votes to secure the gavel.More than 12 hours later, after several more rounds of voting and frantic negotiations, he finally made some progress at the cost of the stability of his own job as well as serious giveaways in the form of committee assignments for the powerful House...

