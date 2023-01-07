ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Pentagon ends its COVID vaccine mandate

The Pentagon has officially discarded its military COVID-19 vaccination mandate now that President Biden has signed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which required the rule's dismissal, CNN reports.  The requirement to rescind the mandate was viewed as a win for conservative lawmakers who argued that the edict hampered the military's recruitment efforts, despite the Pentagon's assertions otherwise. Many GOP legislators from both chambers of Congress threatened to block the defense spending bill from moving forward unless Democrats did away with the rule. In a memo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized that while the mandate was ending, other Department of Defense "policies, procedures,...

