ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California braces for another week of heavy rain amid outages, flooding, deaths

By Gitanjali Poonia
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5OMp_0k6WXN3i00
Seacliff Pier is seen heavily damaged by a rainstorm in Santa Cruz, Cali., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. | Gabrielle Lurie, San Francisco Chronicle via Associated Press

Next week promises more severe weather for California after days of heavy rain and strong winds.

An atmospheric river slammed into the Golden State on Wednesday, killing two people — an infant and a 19-year-old woman, as Sarah Gambles reported for the Deseret News .

What are the weather conditions in California?

This was the state’s third atmospheric river , which led to flooding and power outages in many areas as trees were toppled over. According to USA Today , more than 73,000 homes and businesses experienced an outage on Thursday night, a number much lower than Wednesday’s figure of 180,000.

“We anticipate that this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years,” said Nancy Ward, the new director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, as the state braces for more rain next week, per Weather.com .

What’s the forecast next week?

The stormy weather will continue into the weekend, the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said in a forecast. Another atmospheric river is also expected to hit northern and northwestern California.

Over the weekend, “additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher totals forecast for northern California will likely exacerbate flooding concerns over already saturated soil,” the weather service warned.

More atmospheric rivers will pummel the West with heavy rain and wind, and lead to flooding, causing damage to property and inducing mudslides.

Meanwhile, the Sierra Nevada and other northern coastal ranges of California will receive between six to 12 inches of snow.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

California Storms: A Massive Amount of Rain Might be on the Way

Country music superstar Luke Bryan will tell you that Rain Is A Good Thing. However, the state of California has to be getting sick of it at this point. The University of Georgia is set to take on Texas Christian University in the NCAA Football National Championship tonight. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With a massive amount of rain expected to continue falling in California, the weather is luckily not expected to impact the game which is being played in a dome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area

Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

California Atmospheric River Count: 5 Down, 4 to Go Before Jan. 19

The deluge of rain soaking parts of California — including the Central Valley— came from the state’s fifth atmospheric river since Christmas, officials said Monday. Up ahead are as many as four more atmospheric rivers before the rain potentially breaks on Thursday, Jan. 19, state climatologist Dr. Michael Anderson said at a news briefing held by the state Department of Water Resources.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California reservoirs filling quickly from storms

Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California races to prepare for next round of severe storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Officials are warning residents in the Bay Area and beyond to prepare for next round of severe storms barreling through California. More turbulent weather is expected Sunday evening as extreme rain, thunderstorms, and damaging winds sweep into the northern part the state. The National Weather Service warned...
CALIFORNIA STATE
siouxlandproud.com

Storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power in California

(KTXL) — A storm that hit California Saturday night and early Sunday morning knocked down trees and power lines, leaving more than 300,000 people without power in Sacramento and surrounding counties. At one point, close to 350,000 people were without power overnight. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District, the main...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy