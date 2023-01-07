PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Tristan J. Hauersperger, 20, of Paxton, was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday, Jan. 9, after Paxton police located him in the 300 block of East Franklin Street while performing a welfare check around 7:49 a.m.

PAXTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO