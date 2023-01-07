Read full article on original website
PBL girls basketball loses 48-47 to Pontiac
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team lost 48-47 to Pontiac on Monday. The Panthers (8-9, 1-2 Illini Prairie Conference) outscored Pontiac 14-8 in the fourth quarter. They trailed 42-40 before Leah Eyre made a pair of free throws to tie the game with 1:56 left in the...
PBL 8th-grade volleyball wins in three sets over Ridgeview
COLFAX – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-17, 13-25, 25-22 over Ridgeview on Tuesday. Hallee Johnson had three aces and three kills for PBL (3-0) while Kylie Rust had three aces and two kills and Maddi DeOrnellas had three kills. Ava Masco had two aces while Taylor Cole had two kills and one ace.
GCMS 8th-grade volleyball defeats Iroquois West 25-4, 25-5
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-4, 25-5 over Iroquois West on Monday. Maci Lindelof had 12 aces for GCMS while Kate McCall had six aces and three kills, Avery Hyatt had three aces, one kill and one assist and Londyn Roderick had five assists.
PBL’s Trixie Johnson signs letter of intent to run track for Illinois State
PAXTON – Trixie Johnson made it official. The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School senior signed her letter of intent to run for the women’s track and field team at Division I school Illinois State University. “It takes a lot of stress off my shoulders,” Johnson said. Johnson also considered...
Paxton Park District to offer bus trip to Cubs/Cardinals game
PAXTON — The Paxton Park District is offering a bus trip to a Chicago Cubs/St. Louis Cardinals game this upcoming summer. The park district’s board of commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 10, voted to authorize Recreation Director Cody Evans to spend up to $5,000 on tickets and $4,000 for a bus to the Cubs/Cardinals game at Wrigley Field on Saturday, July 22.
Paxton man arrested in Rantoul burglary
RANTOUL — A Paxton man with a pending felony burglary case in Ford County was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10, for an alleged burglary in Rantoul. Chad A. Minnick, 39, was arrested by Rantoul investigators around 4:30 p.m. on felony charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools, a news release from the Rantoul Police Department said.
Obituary: Michael Rutledge
Michael Troy Rutledge, 53, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 3:39 pm Sunday January 8, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held 9:00-11:00 am Thursday January 12, 2023 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 am. Private family burial will be at a later date in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Obituary: Judy Reynolds
Judy A. Reynolds, 76, of Fisher peacefully passed away at 8:05 am Saturday January 7, 2023 at the Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 11:00am – 1:00 pm Saturday January 14, 2023 at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Her Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Obituary: Larry E. Knilands
PIPER CITY — Larry E. Knilands, 81, of Piper City, formerly of Roberts and Thawville, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. Cremation rites were accorded by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville.
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrests made for DUI, suspended license, warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Tristan J. Hauersperger, 20, of Paxton, was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday, Jan. 9, after Paxton police located him in the 300 block of East Franklin Street while performing a welfare check around 7:49 a.m.
