Macksville, KS

Related
WIBW

Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi

COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
COPELAND, KS
KWCH.com

One dead after Gray Co. crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a 70-year-old woman from Copeland, KS is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck on US-56 just northeast of Copeland. KHP said Roxie Tucker was stopped at a stop sign in the southbound lane of K-144 at US-56 KHP said...
COPELAND, KS
WIBW

13 attempt to run from SUV crash near SW Kansas town, 8 remain at large

GARFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight people remain at large after 13 attempted to run following an SUV crash near a southwestern Kansas town. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, to report that residents should lock their doors and vehicles as 8 subjects remained at large in the area.
GARFIELD, KS
kscbnews.net

Liberal Residents Arrested in Haskell County

On January 1st, 2023, at 12:14 am, Cecilia M. Mendez and Leslie G. Magallanes both of Liberal, KS, were arrested during a traffic stop on US Highway 144 near mile marker 1 in Haskell County. Mendez was charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, expired registration and driving without a valid license. Magallanes was also charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, driving while suspended and no registration.
LIBERAL, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Neighborhoods Announce Annual Meetings; New Neighborhood Announces Special Meeting to Select Name

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutch Rec and the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative announces upcoming meetings for its featured neighborhoods. These annual meetings give neighborhood residents a chance to review 2022 and determine priorities for the year ahead. Residents wanting to attend the meetings may find out more details on each...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Land Bank board to go over annual report

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Land Bank Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday afternoon. The 2022 annual report will be the major part of the agenda. On that report, the Land Bank entered into an agreement on December 6th with New Beginnings for a First Right of Refusal on 3 Land Bank properties: 8th & Walnut, 7th & Maple and 915 East Avenue A.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kscbnews.net

Haskell County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Threat

On January 5th, 2023 at 12:04 pm, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office learned of a potential threat made on the USD 374 School District. An ongoing investigation in cooperation with the district was conducted and as result of that investigation an arrest was made. With the assistance of the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, Raquel Castaneda of Sublette, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated criminal threat.
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

County could start committee on opioid fund use

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission on Monday received an update from County Administrator Randy Partington on the opioid settlement agreements and how much money the county might get. "Right now, I think, there's an estimate, the most recent estimate, Reno County will get around $140,000 from those...
RENO COUNTY, KS

