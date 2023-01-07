Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Ava Jones makes 1st game appearance since injury, scores for Nickerson HS
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As her long road to recovery from traumatic injury continues, Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones joined her team on the court Tuesday night, scoring the team’s first basket before exiting to a standing ovation. Jones, who returned to training on the court in November,...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Police, Fire Departments to Play in Benefit Basketball Game for Reno County BBBS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson FOP Lodge 7, and Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department have challenged The Hutchinson Fire Department to a benefit Basketball game for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County. The fundraising game will take place on Saturday, February 25th, at 1 p.m., at the...
hppr.org
‘This is do or die’: Western Kansas farmers push to save the Ogallala aquifer before it’s too late
SUBLETTE, Kansas — Travis Leonard had seen all the signs. Plummeting water levels. Clogged sprayer nozzles. Then as drought parched southwest Kansas this fall, the well next to his farmhouse in Haskell County began pumping up a muck of sand instead of clear water. After more than six decades...
Millers of Claflin ready to open store in Great Bend
For going on 120 years, Millers of Claflin has sold high-quality furniture around Barton County and Kansas. But not with a store in Great Bend. That will change this week as Mattress Solutions is set to open on 10th Street near Walmart. Braden Miller, one of the owners, said Millers...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
1 killed, 1 injured in southwest Kansas crash
A crash in Gray County has claimed the life of a Copeland, Kansas, woman.
WIBW
Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi
COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
KWCH.com
One dead after Gray Co. crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a 70-year-old woman from Copeland, KS is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck on US-56 just northeast of Copeland. KHP said Roxie Tucker was stopped at a stop sign in the southbound lane of K-144 at US-56 KHP said...
Missing man identified as body found in Hutchinson
The Reno County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was found in western Hutchinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as Leonard Anthony Williams, who was previously reported missing.
WIBW
13 attempt to run from SUV crash near SW Kansas town, 8 remain at large
GARFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight people remain at large after 13 attempted to run following an SUV crash near a southwestern Kansas town. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, to report that residents should lock their doors and vehicles as 8 subjects remained at large in the area.
wichitabyeb.com
The seafood buffet with crab legs, shrimp and more is returning to The Lumber Yard
Have you ever been to The Lumber Yard in Zenda, KS? I have and had a great time. My visit took place over lunch and after my initial review, many readers said I needed to return over dinner for steaks or their seafood buffet. Unfortunately, their seafood buffet was no...
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
kscbnews.net
Liberal Residents Arrested in Haskell County
On January 1st, 2023, at 12:14 am, Cecilia M. Mendez and Leslie G. Magallanes both of Liberal, KS, were arrested during a traffic stop on US Highway 144 near mile marker 1 in Haskell County. Mendez was charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, expired registration and driving without a valid license. Magallanes was also charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, driving while suspended and no registration.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Neighborhoods Announce Annual Meetings; New Neighborhood Announces Special Meeting to Select Name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutch Rec and the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative announces upcoming meetings for its featured neighborhoods. These annual meetings give neighborhood residents a chance to review 2022 and determine priorities for the year ahead. Residents wanting to attend the meetings may find out more details on each...
Land Bank board to go over annual report
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Land Bank Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday afternoon. The 2022 annual report will be the major part of the agenda. On that report, the Land Bank entered into an agreement on December 6th with New Beginnings for a First Right of Refusal on 3 Land Bank properties: 8th & Walnut, 7th & Maple and 915 East Avenue A.
kscbnews.net
Haskell County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Threat
On January 5th, 2023 at 12:04 pm, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office learned of a potential threat made on the USD 374 School District. An ongoing investigation in cooperation with the district was conducted and as result of that investigation an arrest was made. With the assistance of the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, Raquel Castaneda of Sublette, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated criminal threat.
County could start committee on opioid fund use
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission on Monday received an update from County Administrator Randy Partington on the opioid settlement agreements and how much money the county might get. "Right now, I think, there's an estimate, the most recent estimate, Reno County will get around $140,000 from those...
