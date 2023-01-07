“Lord of the Dance” Michael Flatley announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer. The 64-year-old “Riverdance” icon made the diagnosis public on Instagram, where he revealed that he has undergone surgery. “Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer,” reads the statement. “He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. “We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you. Teamlord,” the statement concludes. The Post reached out...

19 MINUTES AGO