TCU grad Tom Hoge’s plan to attend the college football title game between the Sentry TOC and Sony Open is pretty genius

American Airlines Penalized For Retaliating Against Employees Who Reported Illness Caused By Fumes in Aircraft CabinsMadocFort Worth, TX
Portillo’s to Celebrate Grand Opening of First Texas Restaurant in The Colony on 1/18Steven DoyleThe Colony, TX
Fort Worth City Council debates extending teen curfew: Will it keep minors safe or limit their freedomLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Golf Digest
Watching Mattress Mack eat his $3-million TCU bet was the only entertaining part of Monday’s national championship game
Monday’s much-ballyhooed title fight between TCU and Georgia was over before it began. Georgia took a 38-7 lead into halftime and didn’t take their foot off the gas in the second half, eventually running out 65-7 winners. Georgia’s 65 points were the most ever scored in a national championship game and the margin of victory the largest in bowl game history. It was a king-sized beatdown, which seems fitting given that Mattress Mack—Houston mattress mogul and sports’ most infamous whale—had $3 million riding on the Horned Frogs to win.
Look: TCU Star 'Doesn't Look Ready To Play Tonight'
TCU's star running back Kendre Miller is still hurting entering Monday's championship matchup. Miller told ESPN on Saturday that he has a sprained MCL in his right knee, which is half healed. He is still a game-time decision and his status was questionable on Monday morning. Pete Thamel said ...
WFAA
'Damn TCU' | Fans react to TCU-Georgia blowout in 1st half of National Championship
DALLAS — The National Championship got ugly in the first half. Georgia dominated every aspect of the game against TCU, leaping out to a 38-7 lead on the Horned Frogs at halftime. As a result, people watching the game took to the Internet and started "Dawg-ing" on the Horned Frogs.
What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?
FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
SoFi Stadium’s roof to shield Georgia vs. TCU game from majority of storm’s elements except this one flaw
As atmospheric rivers continue to bring relentless rain to California, the 2023 CFP National Championship game with the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the TCU Horned Frogs shouldn't be affected by the storms since SoFi Stadium has a roof – or so you would think.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Governors for Texas, Georgia place bet on tonight’s national championship game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The governors of Georgia and Texas have placed a friendly wager on tonight’s big game between the University of Georgia and Texas Christian University. The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs are scheduled to play at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. UGA is hoping...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Fourth Graders Ready to Cheer on ‘Coach Max' in College Football National Championship
They are a group of boys connected by football and inspired by a coach they'll never forget. "He was super nice. Very mannered. He taught us very well," said Hayes James, 9. "He was really nice. He never yelled once," said Andy Brackett, 10. "If we wanted to run the...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: David Pollack blows Nick Saban’s mind during halftime of Georgia’s rout of TCU
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia fans don’t always like it when David Pollack “keeps it real” with his football opinions, but on Monday night they probably didn’t mind. Pollack, sitting next to Alabama coach Nick Saban on the ESPN halftime set at SoFi Stadium, proclaimed the Bulldogs new kings of college football.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game
The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
tigerdroppings.com
Paige Spiranac Can't Decide Which TCU or Georgia Outfit To Wear Tonight
Life is filled with tough decisions. Although, I see none here. Golfer Paige Spiranac can't decide which outfit to rock at tonight's National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. What's your pick?. quote:. The National Championship Game is tomorrow! I might be the only one here but I’m picking TCU...
Lady Raiders respond to Scott’s obscene gesture in TCU game
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Krista Gerlich issued a statement regarding the obscene hand gesture by Bre’Amber Scott toward the crowd in Saturday’s game at TCU in Fort Worth. “Our program is disappointed with the behavior exhibited by Bre’Amber Scott during the fourth quarter of our win at TCU,” Gerlich said. “While we […]
Georgia Football: 3 reasons Bulldogs will beat TCU to go back-to-back
Georgia football is one win away from back-to-back college football national titles and here are three reasons why the Bulldogs will beat TCU. We are less than 48 hours away from the college football national championship game. Georgia football is looking to lock down its place as the new dynasty of the sport, while TCU is looking to complete a cinderella run to a national championship.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s go time’: New Moanalua head football coach Andrew Manley already at work
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Leilehua quarterback Andrew Manley recently announced that he is the new head coach for the Moanalua football team. The former Mule announcing the news via his social media, taking the reigns in Salt Lake after previous head man Vince Nihipali stepped down from the position back in October.
Golf Digest
Adam Scott says his water time with surf legend Kelly Slater always becomes an 'enlightening' experience
Over the many years that Adam Scott has called Kelly Slater a friend, he’s always walked away from time spent with the surfing icon feeling inspired. Often, it’s had positive effects on his golf game. On Monday at Oahu’s North Shore, ahead of this week's Sony Open in...
WFAA
Who is singing the national anthem before TCU-Georgia national championship?
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The national anthem before TCU takes on Georgia in the national championship will have a North Texas flair. Pentatonix, the Arlington-founded quintet, is performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the College Football Playoff final. The anthem ceremony will begin with the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard from...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Lead Role In Southwest’s Problems Revealed
Southwest Airlines planned to fly to Hawaii for a full decade before taking off for the islands in 2018. There were early signs of things that were unlike any other airline, but it wasn’t then clear where it was heading or how Hawaii might become a part of the problem. Following the Southwest meltdown that occurred last month, we reflect on what we saw from the outset.
hawaiinews.online
Shot 20 times on a busy Friday night in Waikiki
The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Honolulu Mayors’ Office, and the Honolulu Police Department remain unresponsive to questions about the deadly violence that has become a repeat threat to Hawaii’s Travel and Tourism industry. A 25-year-old man was shot at around 10.00 pm Friday night on a busy intersection...
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
