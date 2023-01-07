ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Police asking light rail assault victims to come forward

Lakewood police are asking the victims of an assault at the Garrison light rail station to come forward. Vicente Arenas reports. Police asking light rail assault victims to come …. Lakewood police are asking the victims of an assault at the Garrison light rail station to come forward. Vicente Arenas...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman fatally shot in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man was taken into custody after a woman was shot to death in Northglenn Monday evening. Officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to the 10700 block of Huron Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound just before 7 p.m. Monday.
NORTHGLENN, CO
Tawana K Watson

The Disappearance of LaShaya Stine

LaShaya Stine, a 16 year old, African American female, went missing from Aurora, Colorado in 2016. On the evening of July 15, 2016, it is reported that LaShaya was preparing to go to a job interview on the morning of July 16, 2016.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver officer suspended after assault charge

A Denver police officer was suspended after being arrested on New Year's Eve. Though he was only charged with assault, the case rests in the domestic violence division of the court.Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve. He was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and is now facing a charge of third-degree assault.The citation offers few details but does say the alleged assault occurred around 10 p.m. New Year's Eve and Olive was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.The 50-year-old joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and the department said he was in a "non-patrol assignment" prior to the incident. He was suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol.Court records show Olive was released on a $3,000 bond. He's due back in court Tuesday morning.CBS News Colorado reached out to the Denver Police Department for more information but has not received a response as of Monday afternoon.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Mental health counselors added to patrols at Denver parks and trails

The City of Denver is pioneering a new program that pairs up therapists and park rangers to help people experiencing homelessness and drug use in city owned parks and trails. Mental health counselors added to patrols at Denver …. The City of Denver is pioneering a new program that pairs...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver City Council settles with couple injured by police

Denver City Council has reached a settlement with a couple who were injured when Denver police targeted them with pepper balls. Joshua Short has their story. Denver City Council settles with couple injured by …. Denver City Council has reached a settlement with a couple who were injured when Denver...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Broomfield moves forward on tighter gun laws

Broomfield City Council members discussed several ordinances that look to tighten gun laws in the city and county. Some of those include increasing the age to buy a gun and requiring a 10-day waiting period before purchase. Kristen Chapman reports. Broomfield moves forward on tighter gun laws. Broomfield City Council...
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

Denver firefighter known as 'racist rover' terminated

DENVER — City officials have fired a Denver firefighter for "hateful intolerant speech" after he gained a reputation for mocking people of ethnic backgrounds and sharing offensive thoughts while working at various fire stations. According to discipline documents obtained by 9NEWS, nearly 10 firefighters were interviewed about Jared Russo's...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck

Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
