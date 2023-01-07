Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo officials sworn in, start terms of officeMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
The Disappearance of LaShaya StineTawana K WatsonAurora, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Denver suspends licenses of 2 businesses involved in deadly shooting
Two Denver businesses are having their licenses suspended by the city after a fatal shooting involving a security guard.
KDVR.com
Police asking light rail assault victims to come forward
Lakewood police are asking the victims of an assault at the Garrison light rail station to come forward. Vicente Arenas reports. Police asking light rail assault victims to come …. Lakewood police are asking the victims of an assault at the Garrison light rail station to come forward. Vicente Arenas...
Woman fatally shot in Northglenn
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man was taken into custody after a woman was shot to death in Northglenn Monday evening. Officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to the 10700 block of Huron Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound just before 7 p.m. Monday.
4 victims involved in weekend shooting in downtown Denver
Police in Denver investigated a shooting over the weekend that involved four victims. The shooting happened near the intersection of 18th and Blake St. Investigators said a total of four victims have been located. They are asking anyone with information to call 720-913-7867.
Denver sheriff deputy suspended for breaking inmate’s wrist with nunchucks
A Denver sheriff deputy broke a man’s wrist with nunchucks during a fight while the man was being admitted to the downtown jail, Denver Department of Public Safety documents show.
Denver bouncer speaks on roofie incidents at his job, how they've caught perps
Denver7 continues digging into the use of date rape drugs as people continue reaching out, sharing stories after being drugged at Denver bars and being told by DPD there's little they can do.
Man fatally stabbed during fight in Aurora parking lot
A man has died after he was stabbed during a fight in an Aurora parking lot Tuesday evening, the Aurora Police Department said.
The Disappearance of LaShaya Stine
LaShaya Stine, a 16 year old, African American female, went missing from Aurora, Colorado in 2016. On the evening of July 15, 2016, it is reported that LaShaya was preparing to go to a job interview on the morning of July 16, 2016.
Denver officer suspended after assault charge
A Denver police officer was suspended after being arrested on New Year's Eve. Though he was only charged with assault, the case rests in the domestic violence division of the court.Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve. He was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and is now facing a charge of third-degree assault.The citation offers few details but does say the alleged assault occurred around 10 p.m. New Year's Eve and Olive was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.The 50-year-old joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and the department said he was in a "non-patrol assignment" prior to the incident. He was suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol.Court records show Olive was released on a $3,000 bond. He's due back in court Tuesday morning.CBS News Colorado reached out to the Denver Police Department for more information but has not received a response as of Monday afternoon.
Man accused of killing store clerk claims he was 'ripped off', planned to 'rough up' clerk
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A North Carolina man who is accused of killing a Wheat Ridge store clerk last week told a detective that he went to the gas station to "rough up" the clerk because he believed he had been ripped off two days earlier, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.
Aurora mother of two killed in domestic violence shooting
A murder-suicide in Aurora left two people dead and two children without their mother last week. Aurora Police responded to a domestic violence call at 3 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of South Pitkin Circle, according to a news release. Responding officers found a 42-year-old man and 42-year-old woman...
Security guard allegedly kills 1 in shooting outside bar
A security guard is being investigated for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a bar.
KDVR.com
Mental health counselors added to patrols at Denver parks and trails
The City of Denver is pioneering a new program that pairs up therapists and park rangers to help people experiencing homelessness and drug use in city owned parks and trails. Mental health counselors added to patrols at Denver …. The City of Denver is pioneering a new program that pairs...
KDVR.com
Denver City Council settles with couple injured by police
Denver City Council has reached a settlement with a couple who were injured when Denver police targeted them with pepper balls. Joshua Short has their story. Denver City Council settles with couple injured by …. Denver City Council has reached a settlement with a couple who were injured when Denver...
KDVR.com
Broomfield moves forward on tighter gun laws
Broomfield City Council members discussed several ordinances that look to tighten gun laws in the city and county. Some of those include increasing the age to buy a gun and requiring a 10-day waiting period before purchase. Kristen Chapman reports. Broomfield moves forward on tighter gun laws. Broomfield City Council...
sentinelcolorado.com
APS fires teacher accused of shooting BB gun near school, alleging FBI harassment
AURORA | Aurora Public Schools has fired a Pickens Technical College teacher accused of firing a BB gun from his car on school grounds, saying he was being harassed by the FBI, according to school district documents. Kenneth Roberts, 68, has taught at Pickens since the beginning of the school...
Auto thefts continue to explode in Colorado
Colorado holds the top spot in the nation in car thefts per capita, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And the state appears to stand ready to hold on to that title.
Denver firefighter known as 'racist rover' terminated
DENVER — City officials have fired a Denver firefighter for "hateful intolerant speech" after he gained a reputation for mocking people of ethnic backgrounds and sharing offensive thoughts while working at various fire stations. According to discipline documents obtained by 9NEWS, nearly 10 firefighters were interviewed about Jared Russo's...
Thieves targeting trucks to steal guns, task force warns
A Colorado auto theft task force reports that truck drivers, particularly with out-of-state plates or bumper stickers alluding to gun ownership, have become a frequent target for thieves.
Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck
Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
Comments / 0