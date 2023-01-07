ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

McCarthy secures House speaker after 15th vote

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDZtq_0k6WUf8z00

A House speaker has been selected early Saturday morning.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy has officially secured the role of House speaker after a 15th vote.

According to The Washington Post, McCarthy becomes the country’s 55th speaker.

McCarthy received 216 votes. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., received 212 votes. Six representatives voted “present,” according to CNN.

“I hope one thing is clear after this week: I will never give up. And I will never give up for you, the American people,” McCarthy said on Twitter Saturday morning.

McCarthy was sworn in Saturday at 1:40 a.m. EST. All members were sworn in shortly after.

The House voted to adjourn until Monday.

President Joe Biden issued a statement Saturday morning congratulating McCarthy.

“Jill and I congratulate Kevin McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House. The American people expect their leaders to govern in a way that puts their needs above all else, and that is what we need to do now,” Biden said. “As I said after the midterms, I am prepared to work with Republicans when I can and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well. Now that the leadership of the House of Representatives has been decided it is time for that process to begin.”

McCarthy reportedly flipped over a dozen conservative holdouts and was able to make them supporters, including the chairman of the chamber’s Freedom Caucus, according to The Associated Press.

Now that there is a speaker, the House can conduct its work.

The House adjourned earlier in the day Friday after a 220-212 until 10 p.m. The House failed the motion to adjourn after the 14th vote, which led to the 15th vote just after midnight Saturday, according to CNN.

Saturday marked the fifth day since the start of the 118th Congress.

Jeffries still made history, becoming the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress, according to CNN. Jeffries will lead the Democrats in the house, succeeding Nancy Pelosi.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
KIRO 7 Seattle

A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents

The revelation that potentially classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden has prompted questions on how the circumstance compares to the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked as classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump. A side-by-side...
WASHINGTON, DC
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
115K+
Followers
152K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy