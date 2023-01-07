ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

themonroesun.com

Masuk budget presentation covers education, sports

MONROE, CT — A new teacher to reduce the number of study halls at Masuk High School, more money for instructional supplies, PSAT and SAT tests, and virtual classes Masuk does not offer are among the budget requests for fiscal year 2023-24. The athletic budget includes a sharp increase for transportation due to a shortage of bus drivers, as well as additional funds for uniforms, equipment, police security at games and referees.
themonroesun.com

MVEMS to host first class in its newly renovated headquarters

MONROE, CT — The Monroe Volunteer Emergency Medical Service will host the inaugural Emergency Medical Responder class at its newly expanded headquarters, 54 Jockey Hollow Road, from Feb. 20 to May 6. The deadline for applications is February 15, 2023. For information, or to sign up for the class,...
