MONROE, CT — A new teacher to reduce the number of study halls at Masuk High School, more money for instructional supplies, PSAT and SAT tests, and virtual classes Masuk does not offer are among the budget requests for fiscal year 2023-24. The athletic budget includes a sharp increase for transportation due to a shortage of bus drivers, as well as additional funds for uniforms, equipment, police security at games and referees.

MONROE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO