Sheldon Solow was, by virtually every account, a stubborn and deliberate man. When the late developer put up his swoopy 9 West 57th Street tower in 1974, he included a ground-floor restaurant space but did not rent it to a tenant for well over two decades, until he was good and ready and had a plan grand enough to satisfy himself. (The restaurant was Brasserie 8 1/2, opened in 2000 and recently relaunched as Cucina 8 1/2.) Also in 2000, he and a partner bought a nine-acre stretch of land along the East River from 35th to 41st Streets, the site of Con Edison’s old steam plant. It was, as widely noted at the time, the last unbroken swath of undeveloped mid-Manhattan land to be had. They tore down the plant, cleaned up the soil, and then … it sat. Eventually, they sold off a plot for a new public school and a larger chip of the site for the twin American Copper Buildings. Solow and his partners, Fisher Brothers, split acrimoniously, and he bought them out. His son Stefan Soloviev — who untruncated the family name — eased into the business, though he and his dad frequently did not get along. (A shrink would note that in restoring the surname, he also rejected his father’s.) Together, they got one tower up, a Richard Meier project on the west side of First Avenue. The statewide 421-a tax abatement expired, so their plans switched from rentals to condos. In November 2020, Sheldon Solow died, leaving, after 20 years’ planning, five acres of weeds.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO