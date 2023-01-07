Read full article on original website
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
The Next Weed Dispensary In NYC Is Opening At The Union Square By The Union Square Travel AgencyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Curbed
The Casino–Apartment–Ferris-Wheel–Hotel Proposal for Midtown East
Sheldon Solow was, by virtually every account, a stubborn and deliberate man. When the late developer put up his swoopy 9 West 57th Street tower in 1974, he included a ground-floor restaurant space but did not rent it to a tenant for well over two decades, until he was good and ready and had a plan grand enough to satisfy himself. (The restaurant was Brasserie 8 1/2, opened in 2000 and recently relaunched as Cucina 8 1/2.) Also in 2000, he and a partner bought a nine-acre stretch of land along the East River from 35th to 41st Streets, the site of Con Edison’s old steam plant. It was, as widely noted at the time, the last unbroken swath of undeveloped mid-Manhattan land to be had. They tore down the plant, cleaned up the soil, and then … it sat. Eventually, they sold off a plot for a new public school and a larger chip of the site for the twin American Copper Buildings. Solow and his partners, Fisher Brothers, split acrimoniously, and he bought them out. His son Stefan Soloviev — who untruncated the family name — eased into the business, though he and his dad frequently did not get along. (A shrink would note that in restoring the surname, he also rejected his father’s.) Together, they got one tower up, a Richard Meier project on the west side of First Avenue. The statewide 421-a tax abatement expired, so their plans switched from rentals to condos. In November 2020, Sheldon Solow died, leaving, after 20 years’ planning, five acres of weeds.
matadornetwork.com
This Vintage NYC Diner Serves Old-School Coca-Cola, Ice Cream Included
Egg creams. Malteds. Root beer floats. Banana splits. Orange creamsicles. Those are the sort of vintage treat that’re on the menu at Lexington Candy Shop in New York City. But it’s the luncheonette’s old-fashioned soda fountain that recently caught the public’s eye. Specifically, the way the shop makes Coca-Cola to order from syrup and soda water, just like when it was invented.
New laws will remove thousands of NYC Airbnb listings
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Strict new laws that the City of New York plans to implement soon will remove thousands of listings from Airbnb and other short-term rental websites making it harder for hosts to rent out. The city’s argument is that it will improve the housing crisis, but hosts say it will remove […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
News 12
MacArthur Airport sees delays amid FAA computer outage
A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. this morning, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. to allow the agency to validate the...
Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns
Some workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they feel unsafe at the hotel due to migrants cooking in the rooms and what they said is a lack of oversight of migrants who are supposed to be isolating for infectious disease
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
NBC New York
Why Hasn't NYC Seen Any Real Snowfall This Winter? There Are 2 Main Reasons
While we haven’t been completely snow-free in the tri-state area this winter, the flakes have been very few and far between. And that trend doesn’t look to end any time soon. Why such a disappointing season for winter weather lovers, then? There are two main factors: Climate change...
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New York
A popular up-and-coming restaurant chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant location in New York. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 9, 2023, the popular local restaurant chain Avo Taco celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York location in Queens.
NME
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
cssny.org
Good Cause for Alarm: Rents Are Rising for Low-Income Tenants in Unregulated Apartments
2022 was a brutal year for rents in New York. Rents went up nearly universally. While rent stabilized tenants had limits on how much their rents could rise, market-rate tenants had none — in large part because the state Legislature failed to pass Good Cause, a bill that would allow tenants to challenge unconscionably large rent increases in court.[1] For nearly 378,000 New York City market rate tenants with household incomes under $50,000, such rent increases could very well mean eviction and potentially homelessness.
GoLocalProv
More Cost-Cutting for Compass — Dumping Its NYC HQ
The Real Deal reported that real-estate company Compass was looking to sublease its 89,000-square-foot office space at 90 Fifth Avenue near Union Square on Thursday. The same day, Compass also announced it was conducting its third round of layoffs this year; in an SEC filing, the company wrote that layoffs would “allow for a path to achieve positive free cash flow in 2023.”
Good news for NYC riders who’ve got to go on the go: Bathrooms reopening at 9 subway stations
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Good news for subway riders in need of a bathroom. Eighteen bathrooms at nine subway stations around New York City are set to reopen on Monday morning, MTA officials said Sunday. The bathrooms — one male and one female at each of the nine stations — will be open each day […]
What happened to the controversial Coney Island NYC Ferry Project?
NEW YORK -- It took a decade to develop, and months to build, but until recently, the new, gleaming ferry landing in Coney Island Creek stood locked up and unused. Now, it's not even there.Ann Valdez has lived in NYCHA's Gravesend Houses for most of her life. When she heard the plans to bring a ferry to the area to take commuters to Lower Manhattan in under 40 minutes, she was intrigued. "Transportation is a major problem here," she said. However, when the New York City Economic Development Corporation made the decision to build the landing at Coney Island Creek, Valdez and...
Top New York City Restaurant Owner says Gov. Hochul’s Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry
Harold Hutchison on January 10, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – In an interview with Tucker Carlson Tuesday, the owner of some of New York City’s top restaurants said New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to ban gas stoves in new buildings would “devastate” his business. “For 35 years, we’ve been attacked by everybody. We had organized crime in our industry in the 30s, 70s, 80s and 90s, in the 2000s, we had corrupt Wall Street and for the last three years we’ve had government overreach,” Stratis Morfogen told Carlson. “I mean, we’ve seen it during COVID, they did things The post Top New York City Restaurant Owner says Gov. Hochul’s Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
Don't Miss This in NYC: New indoor amusement park in Brooklyn, new Midtown Mediterranean restaurant and fun NYC history
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
13 Basic tips on how to buy your own house within a year while renting an apartment in NYC
Buying a house is a major milestone, but it can be especially challenging for those living in high-cost cities like New York City. If you're renting an apartment in NYC and want to own your own home, it might seem like an impossible dream. However, with careful planning and some smart strategies, it is possible to buy a house within a year while still renting an apartment. In this article, we'll offer 13 basic tips to help you achieve this goal and become a homeowner in the bustling city of New York.
Building Design & Construction
A carbon capture process moves forward in New York City
In early 2022, the developer and property manager Glenwood Management, working with CarbonQuest, which specializes in turnkey solutions to reduce CO2 emissions from buildings, initiated what was touted as the first commercially operational building carbon capture on the market, at Glenwood’s 30-story 377,564-sf 232-apartment Grand Tier building at 1930 Broadway in New York City, which opened in 2005. This modular system, installed in the building’s parking garage, took up the equivalent of just three parking spaces.
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
